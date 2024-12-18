The Jesus Lizard Rocks, Rolls, Rips Into BK

One of our favorite rock bands came to Brooklyn Steel on December 11 and, as expected, did not disappoint. There was moshing, crowd surfing, shirts ripping open, and not one, but two encores. It was perfectly noisy, edgy, fuzzy, and rocking. Fans piled into the club with high energy that matched that of frontman David Yow. There was a wide range of fans, as well, and generations were spanned (possibly due to the fact that the band has reunited not once, but twice since their initial breakup in 1999, which came 12 years after their original formation). You wouldn’t believe that there was ever any tiffs or tension, though, because their show is all riffs and solidarity. We caught a united front on stage and had a great hardcore night indeed.

Photos by Ehud Lazin