Everything & More From the Blood Brothers

Reunion this, reunion that. The Blood Brothers are much more than a reunion; they are a brotherhood (pun intended). That familial sense is not just on stage, though, and at Union Transfer on December 11, the mutual love between the band and the fans was what carried the night (and the bodies crowd surfing, also a mutual undertaking between the band and the fans). It was a glorious celebration of Crimes, the politically-charged fourth LP from the hardcore band, which turned 20-years old this year. The group is notably one of the few emo-esque bands with dueling vocalists – something we have loved since the late 1990s when they burst on the scene out of Seattle. In Philadelphia, the cohesion between singers, as well as the camaraderie of the band and their instrumentation, was at an all-time peak.

Everything flowed from start to finish. The concert was so much tighter and so much more authentic than ever before, and the band so generous with their set that we will simply never forget it. Thankfully we have photographic evidence of its rockin’ beauty and perfect edginess, courtesy of our returning photographer Kelsey Hunter Ayres.

Photos by Kelsey Hunter Ayres