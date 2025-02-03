Home
Jerry Cantrell at Irving Plaza on 4/5/22 / Everynight Charley

Kick Off February with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 3

  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • tripleS at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Central Cee at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Yseult at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sungazer, Shubh Saran at Racket NYC
  • Phil Gammage Quartet at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • Sam Barron, the Davenports, Lost Leaders at Heaven Can Wait
  • Ayah Abdul w. Ari Aum at Arlene’s Grocery
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Anti-Hoot Open Mic at Baker Falls
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Ethan Eubanks at the Red Lion
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Tuesday, February 4

  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Hippo Campus, Petey USA at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Gouge Away, Hotline TNT, Gumm at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Almost Monday, Adrian Lyles at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Marty Friedman, Nikki Stringfield, Patrick Kennison at the Loft at City Winery
  • Dylan LeBlanc, David Ramirez at ​Brooklyn Made
  • Mike Posner (acoustic) at the Sound Mind Center
  • The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
  • The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, Zwei Null Zwei at TV Eye
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès
  • Beach Therapy, Motherway, Quemarlo Todo Por Error, Big Metal Cube at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 5

  • Monica Naranjo at the Theater at MSG
  • Psychic Fever at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jerry Cantrell, Filter at Irving Plaza
  • Trentemøller, Tan Cologne at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Fiji Blue at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Backfires, Foxtide at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Mýa at Sony Hall
  • Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Lip Critic at Mercury Lounge
  • The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra at drom
  • James Maddock and Band at the Bitter End
  • The Andy Statman Trio at barbès
  • Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 6

  • Hans Zimmer at Barclays Center
  • Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Jonathan Hultén at the Town Hall
  • Phantogram, meija at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Fievel is Glauque at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Stars, Kevin Devine at Racket NYC
  • Kash Doll at Webster Hall
  • Glokk40Spaz at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Black Belt Eagle Scout at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
  • Wallice, Ally Evenson at Brooklyn Made
  • Lip Critic, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol at TV Eye
  • Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Oz Noy-Chrissi Poland Band at the Bitter End
  • Krallice, Kelly Moran, Dysrhythmia at le Poisson Rouge
  • Prison, Cool Whip, Peace Sign at Union Pool
  • Skorts, Jelly Kelly, Francie Moon, Wetsuit, Two-Man Giant Squid at Alphaville
  • Rigometrics, King Kaye at Baker Falls
  • The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Tiësto at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion