Kick Off February with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 3

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

tripleS at Brooklyn Paramount

Central Cee at the Gramercy Theatre

Yseult at the Bowery Ballroom

Sungazer, Shubh Saran at Racket NYC

Phil Gammage Quartet at Cowgirl Seahorse

Sam Barron, the Davenports, Lost Leaders at Heaven Can Wait

Ayah Abdul w. Ari Aum at Arlene’s Grocery

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Anti-Hoot Open Mic at Baker Falls

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Ethan Eubanks at the Red Lion

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Tuesday, February 4

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Hippo Campus, Petey USA at Brooklyn Paramount

Gouge Away, Hotline TNT, Gumm at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Almost Monday, Adrian Lyles at the Gramercy Theatre

Marty Friedman, Nikki Stringfield, Patrick Kennison at the Loft at City Winery

Dylan LeBlanc, David Ramirez at ​Brooklyn Made

Mike Posner (acoustic) at the Sound Mind Center

The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, Zwei Null Zwei at TV Eye

Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès

Beach Therapy, Motherway, Quemarlo Todo Por Error, Big Metal Cube at Arlene’s Grocery

The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 5

Monica Naranjo at the Theater at MSG

Psychic Fever at Brooklyn Steel

Jerry Cantrell, Filter at Irving Plaza

Trentemøller, Tan Cologne at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fiji Blue at the Gramercy Theatre

The Backfires, Foxtide at the Bowery Ballroom

Mýa at Sony Hall

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Lip Critic at Mercury Lounge

The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra at drom

James Maddock and Band at the Bitter End

The Andy Statman Trio at barbès

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 6