MSPAINT at Baby’s All Right with SON Estrella Galicia: What We Got up to This Weekend

On Friday night, iconic New York City venue Baby’s All Right hosted an incredible event that captured the essence of the Brooklyn music scene and truly felt like the spirit of New York. Doors opened at 11:00 p.m. and the show started not too long after midnight. Even at this ‘early’ hour on Saturday, the venue was packed. People were drinking, laughing, and having an overall fantastic time. It was exactly how people imagine the artists of Brooklyn spending their Friday night and Saturday morning (in the best possible way). These fans turned up at 1:00 a.m. more than other cities do at 6:00 p.m. or earlier!

The show had an extremely eclectic mix of genres. None of the artists sounded remotely similar, which made the packed house even more impressive. It was a concert for music fans. It didn’t really matter what genre you liked, you were there for the experience of it all.

The first act of the evening was a new artist named Ami. She was synth-pop heavy and her voice was crystal clear. It was a fantastic way to open the night. Her music was also hyper-pop adjacent, but what sells it is her stellar vocals. She can really sing and incorporating that into the style of music she makes was very admirable.

The next artist of the evening was Dazy. He is the perfect definition of ‘alternative.’ He took the stage and the room almost felt very transformed to a basement show of the nineties. It was just Dazy himself and an acoustic guitar that he would occasionally add distortion to, but the music was so unbelievably fun. It was clear that the musician loves being on stage, and he was having just as good of a time as we were in the crowd. His energy was infectious. You couldn’t help but dance along as he rocked out. He had a Blur shirt on, too, and we couldn’t describe his nostalgic vibe better than that. Dazy’s performance felt like if those classic nineties alt artists were releasing and debuting in 2025.

The headliner was, of course, MSPAINT. They are a newer punk band, following in the likes of Turnstile and Mannequin Pussy. They are in the midst of adding a new texture to the rock scene, making their corner of the genre unique and entirely their own. It’s all the more engaging for an audience of new listeners, too.

MSPAINT is an unusual group, as well, consisting of only drums, bass, vocals, and synth. However, we don’t want the lack of guitars to fool you, because they’re punk as hell. Their vocalist screamed his heart out, would repeatedly jump up and slam the microphone down. With him in front and the instrumentalists tearing up the stage alongside him, it was evident that MSPAINT has a goal for their live show and it undeniable.

Backlit by the glow of the Baby’s All Right light wall, the band gave every ounce of energy and soul inside them directly into their performance. They were all-in. I remember thinking to myself, “I can’t believe anyone would not stay up until 2:00 a.m. to hear this band play.” From the start, MSPAINT’s set felt like the kind of performance anyone could go see, and everyone should go see, especially if you are in the Big Apple. This band showed us why NYC is called The City That Never Sleeps.

In conclusion, this show was the perfect way to spend a Friday night. From 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., a little slice of Brooklyn was rocking their ass off. From the electric and upbeat performance of Ami, to the alternative fun of Dazy, and the epic rock finale of MSPAINT, it was indeed a night for the books. As the final night of January started to bleed into February, we at The Aquarian were reminded why New York is one of the most artistic, communal, and musical hubs of the world.