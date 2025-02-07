Excellent Live Music for a NYC Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, February 7
- Tiësto at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- GZA, Lettuce at Brooklyn Steel
- Kerry King, Municipal Waste, Alien Weaponry at Irving Plaza
- Hayla, Brux at Webster Hall
- Bay Ledges, future.exboyfriend at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bellaire at Warsaw
- Stars, Kevin Devine at Racket NYC
- Dua Saleh, Halima at the Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Dan Bern, Jeffrey Gaines at the Iridium
- Looms, Short Porch, funsucker, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made
- Camille Schmidt, Hank Heaven, Claire Ozmun at the Sultan Room
- Rosa Bordallo at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
- Tony & the Kiki, Hell Fairy, Bone Head Stew at Mercury Lounge
- Rachel Grae, Holden Miller, Alexa Kate at Mercury Lounge
- Why Bonnie, Ok Cowgirl at Night Club 101
- Food Will Win the War, Anna Josephine, Kolker at Baker Falls
- Dead Tooth, Mary Shelley, Imperial Motors at Main Drag Music
- Holey Sweater, Hudson City Rats, the Upper Hand at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Emy and the Epix at Silvana
Saturday, February 8
- Patti Labelle, the Main Squeeze at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Tim Heidecker (& the Very Good Band), Neil Hamburger at Brooklyn Steel
- Phantom Siita at Palladium Times Square
- Of the Trees, Opiuo, EAZYBAKED, Fly at Brooklyn Paramount
- Atmosphere at Brooklyn Bowl
- Geordie Greep, NNAMDÏ at Warsaw
- Rubblebucket, Hannah Mohan at Webster Hall
- Mild Minds at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sue Foley at the Iridium
- Yasmin Williams, Diana Demuth at le Poisson Rouge
- Lutalo at Elsewhere Zone One
- Popa Chubby at the Bitter End
- R.O. Shapiro & Rachael Davis at the Bitter End
- Jazzmeia Horn at the Loft at City Winery
- Joe Bataan at Baby’s All Right
- high. at Night Club 101
- Idle Heirs, Beinn, Memory Entry at TV Eye
- The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
- Life in a Blender at barbès
- Muddy Wine, Four Track at Baker Falls
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 9
- Nir Felder, Julian Lage, Celisse, Sasha Dobson, Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Jack Grace at Superfine
- Miss Maybell and Her Ragtime Romeos at barbès
- Brian Charette at the Django
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar