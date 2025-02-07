Home
Everynight Charley

Excellent Live Music for a NYC Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 7

  • Tiësto at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • GZA, Lettuce at Brooklyn Steel
  • Kerry King, Municipal Waste, Alien Weaponry at Irving Plaza
  • Hayla, Brux at Webster Hall
  • Bay Ledges, future.exboyfriend at the ​Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bellaire at Warsaw
  • Stars, Kevin Devine at Racket NYC
  • Dua Saleh, Halima at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC
  • Dan Bern, Jeffrey Gaines at the Iridium
  • Looms, Short Porch, funsucker, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made
  • Camille Schmidt, Hank Heaven, Claire Ozmun at the Sultan Room
  • Rosa Bordallo at the David Rubenstein Atrium
  • The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Tony & the Kiki, Hell Fairy, Bone Head Stew at Mercury Lounge
  • Rachel Grae, Holden Miller, Alexa Kate at Mercury Lounge
  • Why Bonnie, Ok Cowgirl at Night Club 101
  • Food Will Win the War, Anna Josephine, Kolker at Baker Falls
  • Dead Tooth, Mary Shelley, Imperial Motors at Main Drag Music
  • Holey Sweater, Hudson City Rats, the Upper Hand at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Emy and the Epix at Silvana

Saturday, February 8

  • Patti Labelle, the Main Squeeze at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Tim Heidecker (& the Very Good Band), Neil Hamburger at Brooklyn Steel
  • Phantom Siita at Palladium Times Square
  • Of the Trees, Opiuo, EAZYBAKED, Fly at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Atmosphere at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Geordie Greep, NNAMDÏ at Warsaw
  • Rubblebucket, Hannah Mohan at Webster Hall
  • Mild Minds at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Sue Foley at the Iridium
  • Yasmin Williams, Diana Demuth at le Poisson Rouge
  • Lutalo at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Popa Chubby at the Bitter End
  • R.O. Shapiro & Rachael Davis at the Bitter End
  • Jazzmeia Horn at the Loft at City Winery
  • Joe Bataan at Baby’s All Right
  • high. at Night Club 101
  • Idle Heirs, Beinn, Memory Entry at TV Eye
  • The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Life in a Blender at barbès
  • Muddy Wine, Four Track at Baker Falls
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 9

  • Nir Felder, Julian Lage, Celisse, Sasha Dobson, Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
  • Jack Grace at Superfine
  • Miss Maybell and Her Ragtime Romeos at barbès
  • Brian Charette at the Django
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar