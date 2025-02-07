Excellent Live Music for a NYC Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 7

Tiësto at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

GZA, Lettuce at Brooklyn Steel

Kerry King, Municipal Waste, Alien Weaponry at Irving Plaza

Hayla, Brux at Webster Hall

Bay Ledges, future.exboyfriend at the ​Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bellaire at Warsaw

Stars, Kevin Devine at Racket NYC

Dua Saleh, Halima at the Bowery Ballroom

Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC

Dan Bern, Jeffrey Gaines at the Iridium

Looms, Short Porch, funsucker, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made

Camille Schmidt, Hank Heaven, Claire Ozmun at the Sultan Room

Rosa Bordallo at the David Rubenstein Atrium

The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Tony & the Kiki, Hell Fairy, Bone Head Stew at Mercury Lounge

Rachel Grae, Holden Miller, Alexa Kate at Mercury Lounge

Why Bonnie, Ok Cowgirl at Night Club 101

Food Will Win the War, Anna Josephine, Kolker at Baker Falls

Dead Tooth, Mary Shelley, Imperial Motors at Main Drag Music

Holey Sweater, Hudson City Rats, the Upper Hand at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Emy and the Epix at Silvana

Saturday, February 8

Patti Labelle, the Main Squeeze at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Tim Heidecker (& the Very Good Band), Neil Hamburger at Brooklyn Steel

Phantom Siita at Palladium Times Square

Of the Trees, Opiuo, EAZYBAKED, Fly at Brooklyn Paramount

Atmosphere at Brooklyn Bowl

Geordie Greep, NNAMDÏ at Warsaw

Rubblebucket, Hannah Mohan at Webster Hall

Mild Minds at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sue Foley at the Iridium

Yasmin Williams, Diana Demuth at le Poisson Rouge

Lutalo at Elsewhere Zone One

Popa Chubby at the Bitter End

R.O. Shapiro & Rachael Davis at the Bitter End

Jazzmeia Horn at the Loft at City Winery

Joe Bataan at Baby’s All Right

high. at Night Club 101

Idle Heirs, Beinn, Memory Entry at TV Eye

The Mike Stern Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Life in a Blender at barbès

Muddy Wine, Four Track at Baker Falls

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 9