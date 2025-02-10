Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Jack White at Governors Ball on 6/1/18 / Everynight Charley

In NYC This Week, Live Music Reigns

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 10

  • Jack White at Irving Plaza
  • Atmosphere, Sage Francis, Mr. Dibbs at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Nemahsis at Webster Hall
  • Decapitated, Darkest Hour at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Devon Kay & the Solutions, Dollar Signs, Tiny Stills, Eevie Echoes and the Locations at Brooklyn Made
  • Chris Sunshine, Goof Goblin, Never Sometimes Always, Your Latest Obsession at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion

Tuesday, February 11

  • Jack White at the Kings Theatre
  • Apocalyptica, Nita Strauss at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Sam Fender at Webster Hall
  • Max McNown, Barrett at Irving Plaza
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Ferguson, Fly Golden Eagle at Mercury Lounge
  • Ernie Isley at the Cutting Room
  • Mobley, Nautics, Partygirl at Baby’s All Right
  • Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Molly Parden at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis
  • Sunrisers, the Saint Marks Saints at the 11th St. Bar
  • Dogwood Gap, Basic Cable, Gavin Sultan, Eye Candy at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, February 12

  • Jack White at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Ian Munsick, Kashus Culpepper at Webster Hall
  • Max McNown, Barrett at Irving Plaza
  • Jamie Miller, Alex Sampson, Garrett Adair at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Rayland Baxter at City Winery NYC
  • Dom Flemmons at the Iridium
  • Katy Kirby, Low Healer, Oceanator at Night Club 101
  • Marlon Craft at Nublu
  • Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
  • Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
  • Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, February 13

  • Greensky Bluegrass, Kitchen Dwellers at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Rosanne Cash at 92NY
  • Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
  • Lauren Mayberry, Cult of Venus at Webster Hall
  • Skizzy Mars at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Ripe at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • J Mascis, Purling Hiss at Racket NYC
  • Pedrito Martinez, Discoslocas at the Adam Space Academy of Music
  • Cymande, Bathe at Irving Plaza
  • TÝR, Æther Realm at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Psyclon Nine, Ventana, Heathen Sun at the Bowery Electric
  • Ovlov, Oldstar, Wild East Radio, the Broken Vinyls at le Poisson Rouge
  • Louie Vega w. Moodymann & Rahsaan Patterson at the Blue Note
  • Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
  • A Country Western at Night Club 101
  • Two Man Giant Squid, Sharkswimmer, Rat Motel, Calista Garcia at Our Wicked Lady Roof
  • Wormburner at the 11th St. Bar
  • Ax and the Hatchetmen, Easy Honey, Geskle at Baby’s All Right
  • Gary Wright at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues