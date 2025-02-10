In NYC This Week, Live Music Reigns

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 10

Jack White at Irving Plaza

Atmosphere, Sage Francis, Mr. Dibbs at Brooklyn Bowl

Nemahsis at Webster Hall

Decapitated, Darkest Hour at the Gramercy Theatre

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Devon Kay & the Solutions, Dollar Signs, Tiny Stills, Eevie Echoes and the Locations at Brooklyn Made

Chris Sunshine, Goof Goblin, Never Sometimes Always, Your Latest Obsession at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion

Tuesday, February 11

Jack White at the Kings Theatre

Apocalyptica, Nita Strauss at Brooklyn Paramount

Sam Fender at Webster Hall

Max McNown, Barrett at Irving Plaza

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Ferguson, Fly Golden Eagle at Mercury Lounge

Ernie Isley at the Cutting Room

Mobley, Nautics, Partygirl at Baby’s All Right

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Molly Parden at Pete’s Candy Store

Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis

Sunrisers, the Saint Marks Saints at the 11th St. Bar

Dogwood Gap, Basic Cable, Gavin Sultan, Eye Candy at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, February 12

Jack White at Brooklyn Paramount

Ian Munsick, Kashus Culpepper at Webster Hall

Max McNown, Barrett at Irving Plaza

Jamie Miller, Alex Sampson, Garrett Adair at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Rayland Baxter at City Winery NYC

Dom Flemmons at the Iridium

Katy Kirby, Low Healer, Oceanator at Night Club 101

Marlon Craft at Nublu

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club

Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, February 13