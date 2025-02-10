In NYC This Week, Live Music Reigns

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, February 10
- Jack White at Irving Plaza
- Atmosphere, Sage Francis, Mr. Dibbs at Brooklyn Bowl
- Nemahsis at Webster Hall
- Decapitated, Darkest Hour at the Gramercy Theatre
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Devon Kay & the Solutions, Dollar Signs, Tiny Stills, Eevie Echoes and the Locations at Brooklyn Made
- Chris Sunshine, Goof Goblin, Never Sometimes Always, Your Latest Obsession at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion
Tuesday, February 11
- Jack White at the Kings Theatre
- Apocalyptica, Nita Strauss at Brooklyn Paramount
- Sam Fender at Webster Hall
- Max McNown, Barrett at Irving Plaza
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Ferguson, Fly Golden Eagle at Mercury Lounge
- Ernie Isley at the Cutting Room
- Mobley, Nautics, Partygirl at Baby’s All Right
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Molly Parden at Pete’s Candy Store
- Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis
- Sunrisers, the Saint Marks Saints at the 11th St. Bar
- Dogwood Gap, Basic Cable, Gavin Sultan, Eye Candy at Arlene’s Grocery
Wednesday, February 12
- Jack White at Brooklyn Paramount
- Ian Munsick, Kashus Culpepper at Webster Hall
- Max McNown, Barrett at Irving Plaza
- Jamie Miller, Alex Sampson, Garrett Adair at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rayland Baxter at City Winery NYC
- Dom Flemmons at the Iridium
- Katy Kirby, Low Healer, Oceanator at Night Club 101
- Marlon Craft at Nublu
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
- Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, February 13
- Greensky Bluegrass, Kitchen Dwellers at Brooklyn Paramount
- Rosanne Cash at 92NY
- Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
- Lauren Mayberry, Cult of Venus at Webster Hall
- Skizzy Mars at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ripe at the Brooklyn Bowl
- J Mascis, Purling Hiss at Racket NYC
- Pedrito Martinez, Discoslocas at the Adam Space Academy of Music
- Cymande, Bathe at Irving Plaza
- TÝR, Æther Realm at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Psyclon Nine, Ventana, Heathen Sun at the Bowery Electric
- Ovlov, Oldstar, Wild East Radio, the Broken Vinyls at le Poisson Rouge
- Louie Vega w. Moodymann & Rahsaan Patterson at the Blue Note
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- A Country Western at Night Club 101
- Two Man Giant Squid, Sharkswimmer, Rat Motel, Calista Garcia at Our Wicked Lady Roof
- Wormburner at the 11th St. Bar
- Ax and the Hatchetmen, Easy Honey, Geskle at Baby’s All Right
- Gary Wright at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues