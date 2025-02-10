Spotlight: Jazz Room Returns to William Paterson University

All shows part of the Jazz Room Series will be performed live at Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. For more info on the series and the events held at WPU, click here: wp-presents.org.

William Paterson University is home to the Living Jazz Archive, which includes the personal music archive of legendary trumpeter and educator Clark Terry, as well as the archives of Thad Jones, James Williams and Michael Brecker. The Living Jazz Archive provides students, researchers, and visitors with the opportunity to explore original jazz manuscripts and other materials that are an important part of jazz history.

Jerry Weldon Sextet: Sunday, February 16, at 4:00 p.m.

Powerhouse saxophonist Jerry Weldon has been the lead tenor sax voice of the Count Basie Orchestra and Joey DeFrancesco’s big band. He first gained prominence as a soloist with Lionel Hampton and the big band led by Harry Connick Jr., as well as on Connick’s daytime television show, “Harry.” The performance will focus on works by Benny Golson and Art Farmer.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet-the-Artist Session, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with the performers.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18

Saxophonist Chris Potter: Sunday, March 9, at 4:00 p.m.

Chris Potter first gained wide-spread recognition as a member of Dave Holland’s sextet. He has collaborated with Pat Metheny and others, and toured with the rock group Steely Dan. This performance is a rare chance to hear him solo in front of a big band.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet the Artist Session, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with the performers.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18

Saxophonist-Vocalist Camille Thurman: Sunday, April 6, at 4:00 p.m.

Camille Thurman has gained worldwide respect for both her saxophone playing and singing. Her latest album, “Confluence, Vol. 1: Alhambra,” was released last year. Her album, “Waiting For Sunrise” (2018), was nominated for Best Jazz Album in the 50th NAACP Image Awards. She was also a finalist in the 2013 Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition and has performed at the Kennedy Center.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet the Artist session, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with the performers.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18

Vocalist Chico Alvarez: Sunday, April 13, at 4:00 p.m.

New Jersey resident Chico Alvarez has been a member of the Afro-Cuban band Mafimba, mostly as their lead singer, for nearly 40 years. He has also been the jazz radio host of “The New World Gallery” on New York radio station WBAI, won an award from the National Association of Community Broadcasters, and has interviewed many jazz giants. In this concert, Alvarez fronts the William Paterson Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet the Artist session, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with the performers.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18

Christian McBride & Bill Charlap Duo: Sunday, April 27, at 4:00 p.m.

This performance features two jazz giants who have rarely performed together and never toured together. Bassist Christian McBride is a nine-time Grammy Winner and Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival and Artistic Director at Jazz House Kids. McBride’s wife, Melissa Walker, founded, and is President of, the Montclair-based non-profit.

Bill Charlap is one of the world’s foremost pianists. With Tony Bennett, Charlap won a 2016 Grammy Award for their album, “The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern.” His latest album, “And Then Again,” was released this past August.

Tickets: $33, seniors $30

Vocalist Will Downing: Friday, May 9, at 8:00 p.m.

R&B, soul and jazz singer Will Downing has released 22 studio albums and served as a backing vocalist on releases by Mariah Carey, Gerald Albright, Regina Belle and many more. His new EP, “Luscious,” was released in November.

There is no Sittin’ In Meet-the-Artist session for this performance.

Tickets: $55-$75 (Purchasing tickets in advance strongly recommended)