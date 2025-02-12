Kerry King: Best in Show in NYC

The heavy metal party to end all heavy metal parties rolled into town last week – and we were there. On the evening of February 7, Irving Plaza was alight with rockers of all ages, fans of Slayer, the illustrious and ravenous headliner’s former band, filled the room, as well as fans of the openers, Municipal Waste (one of our favorite modern thrash acts) and Alien Weaponry.

The energy was high, yet was somehow kicked into an even higher gear once the music started. One performance after another of head-banging, moshing, shouting along to songs new and old (as well as mouthing along to those incomparable and memorable riffs and licks – phew). It was fiery, communal, and excellent from start to finish for all in attendance and a truly hardcore exhibition for the most ferocious and authentic Big Apple metalhead.

Kerry King

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Setlist

Where I Reign Rage Trophies of the Tyrant Residue Two Fists Idle Hands Repentless (Slayer song) Toxic Tension Everything I Hate About You Disciple (Slayer song) Purgatory (Iron Maiden cover) Killers (Iron Maiden cover) Crucifixion At Dawn They Sleep (Slayer song) Shrapnel Raining Blood (Slayer song) Black Magic (Slayer song) From Hell I Rise

Municipal Waste

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Setlist

Garbage Stomp Sadistic Magician / Slime and Punishment Breathe Grease Grave Dive You’re Cut Off The Thrashin’ of the Christ / Poison the Preacher Wave of Death Guilty of Being Tight Restless and Wicked The Art of Partying Demoralizer Born to Party

Alien Weaponry

Photos by Ehud Lazin