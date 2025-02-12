Kerry King: Best in Show in NYC

The heavy metal party to end all heavy metal parties rolled into town last week – and we were there. On the evening of February 7, Irving Plaza was alight with rockers of all ages, fans of Slayer, the illustrious and ravenous headliner’s former band, filled the room, as well as fans of the openers, Municipal Waste (one of our favorite modern thrash acts) and Alien Weaponry.
The energy was high, yet was somehow kicked into an even higher gear once the music started. One performance after another of head-banging, moshing, shouting along to songs new and old (as well as mouthing along to those incomparable and memorable riffs and licks – phew). It was fiery, communal, and excellent from start to finish for all in attendance and a truly hardcore exhibition for the most ferocious and authentic Big Apple metalhead.
Kerry King
Photos by Ehud Lazin
Setlist
- Where I Reign
- Rage
- Trophies of the Tyrant
- Residue
- Two Fists
- Idle Hands
- Repentless (Slayer song)
- Toxic
- Tension
- Everything I Hate About You
- Disciple (Slayer song)
- Purgatory (Iron Maiden cover)
- Killers (Iron Maiden cover)
- Crucifixion
- At Dawn They Sleep (Slayer song)
- Shrapnel
- Raining Blood (Slayer song)
- Black Magic (Slayer song)
- From Hell I Rise
Municipal Waste
Photos by Ehud Lazin
Setlist
- Garbage Stomp
- Sadistic Magician / Slime and Punishment
- Breathe Grease
- Grave Dive
- You’re Cut Off
- The Thrashin’ of the Christ / Poison the Preacher
- Wave of Death
- Guilty of Being Tight
- Restless and Wicked
- The Art of Partying
- Demoralizer
- Born to Party
Alien Weaponry
Photos by Ehud Lazin