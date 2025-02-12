Home
Ehud Lazin

Kerry King: Best in Show in NYC

The heavy metal party to end all heavy metal parties rolled into town last week – and we were there. On the evening of February 7, Irving Plaza was alight with rockers of all ages, fans of Slayer, the illustrious and ravenous headliner’s former band, filled the room, as well as fans of the openers, Municipal Waste (one of our favorite modern thrash acts) and Alien Weaponry.

The energy was high, yet was somehow kicked into an even higher gear once the music started. One performance after another of head-banging, moshing, shouting along to songs new and old (as well as mouthing along to those incomparable and memorable riffs and licks – phew). It was fiery, communal, and excellent from start to finish for all in attendance and a truly hardcore exhibition for the most ferocious and authentic Big Apple metalhead.

Kerry King

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Setlist

  1. Where I Reign
  2. Rage
  3. Trophies of the Tyrant
  4. Residue
  5. Two Fists
  6. Idle Hands
  7. Repentless (Slayer song)
  8. Toxic
  9. Tension
  10. Everything I Hate About You
  11. Disciple (Slayer song)
  12. Purgatory (Iron Maiden cover)
  13. Killers (Iron Maiden cover)
  14. Crucifixion
  15. At Dawn They Sleep (Slayer song)
  16. Shrapnel
  17. Raining Blood (Slayer song)
  18. Black Magic (Slayer song)
  19. From Hell I Rise

Municipal Waste

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Setlist

  1. Garbage Stomp
  2. Sadistic Magician / Slime and Punishment
  3. Breathe Grease
  4. Grave Dive
  5. You’re Cut Off
  6. The Thrashin’ of the Christ / Poison the Preacher
  7. Wave of Death
  8. Guilty of Being Tight
  9. Restless and Wicked
  10. The Art of Partying
  11. Demoralizer
  12. Born to Party

Alien Weaponry

Photos by Ehud Lazin