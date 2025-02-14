Rock Valentine’s Day with Excellent Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this Valentines weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, February 14 (Valentines Day)
- Rod Wave, Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, Eelmatic at Barclays Center
- Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Jimmy Carpenter Band at the Capitol Theatre
- Toro y Moi, Panda Bear, Nourished by Time at Brooklyn Steel
- Jodeci at the Kings Theatre
- Molchat Doma, Sextile at the Knockdown Center
- Travis, Akira Galaxy at Webster Hall
- Cochise, Tisakorean at Irving Plaza
- Benjamin Ingrosso at Brooklyn Paramount
- Rodrigo Amarante at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Eric Bellinger, Ashya Clark at Warsaw
- Nouvelle Vague at Racket NYC
- Magos Herrera at National Sawdust
- Sub-Radio, Doublecamp at Brooklyn Made
- Cut Worms, Josephine Network at Baby’s All Right
- Randy Brecker at the Iridium
- Louie Vega w. Moodymann at the Blue Note
- Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Martha Wash at Joe’s Pub
- Mireya Ramos at Joe’s Pub
- Weedie Braimah and Balla Kouyate at the Abrons Arts Center
- The Nude Party, Tchotchke, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband, Charlie Chimi, Alana Amram (& Co.), Jonathan Toubin at TV Eye
- Buford O’Sullivan and the Roosters, the Sunshine Melodies, Smugly Ugly at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- E.W. Harris at Pete’s Candy Store
- Alyson Faith at the Bitter End
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 15
- Gregory Porter at Carnegie Hall
- Latin Mafia at Brooklyn Paramount
- Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers, the Jimmy Carpenter Band at Sony Hall
- Michael Marcagi, Ashley Kutcher at Webster Hall
- Hulvey, nobigdyl. at Irving Plaza
- American Nightmare, Indecision, No Warning, Suicide File, Restraining Order, Face the Pain at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Anaka, Ten Ton Mojo, Symfinity at the Meadows
- Hoang at the Bowery Ballroom
- fish narc at Rough Trade
- Louie Vega w. Gary Bartz, Xiomara Laugart, José Mangual Jr., & Doug Beavers at the Blue Note
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lunar Vacation, Tasha at Brooklyn Made
- John Zorn, Laurie Anderson at Roulette
- Randy Brecker at the Iridium
- Cut Worms at Baby’s All Right
- Tobin Sprout w. Bevel Web, the Moles at Union Pool
- Sister Nancy, Big Boo, Mudd Brothers, Sammy Sno at the Crown Hill Theatre
- The Love Hangover: Wesley Stace, Eszter Balint, Tammy Faye Starlite, Mary Lee Kortes, David Nagler, Renée LoBue, Lenny Zenith, Bastards of Fine Arts at Berlin
- Thoom at Nublu
- Sean Kershaw & the Brooklyn Country All Stars, Binky Griptite, Eli “Paperboy” Reed at the Bowery Electric
- Slowspin at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis
- voyeur at Night Club 101
- Recreational Outrage, Blackout Shoppers, Loafass, Skum City, 19DRT, Beer Drinking Fools, Borderline Mainstream, Street Trash, Chumhuffer at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 16
- Pink Sweat$, Aqyila at Brooklyn Paramount
- Asim Azhar x Aur at Webster Hall
- GothBoiClique: Coldhart, Doves, Fishnarc, Horsehead, JPDreamThug, Lil Tracy, Mackned, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Yawns at Warsaw
- Kxllswxtch, SXMPRA at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hot 8 Brass Band, the Jazztronauts at le Poisson Rouge
- Louie Vega w. Dee Dee Bridgewater at the Blue Note
- Martha Wainwright at the Owl
- Outernational, Alex Orange Drink, All Star Rock Jam w. Lenny Kaye, Steve Conte, James Maddock, Amanda Cross and Derek Cruz, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine, Alfonso Velez and Kelley Swindall, Kristy Chmura, E.W. Harris, Alex Crossland, the Locksmiths, Warren Malone, Debra Devi, Bucket at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Elijah Wald, David Massengill, Chris Lowe, Fabio Fantuzzi at Cafe Wha?
- Roddy Bottum at the Parkside Lounge
- Chris Eichlin, Sarah Morgan, Monarch at Arlene’s Grocery
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion