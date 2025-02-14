Rock Valentine’s Day with Excellent Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this Valentines weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 14 (Valentines Day)

Rod Wave, Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, Eelmatic at Barclays Center

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Jimmy Carpenter Band at the Capitol Theatre

Toro y Moi, Panda Bear, Nourished by Time at Brooklyn Steel

Jodeci at the Kings Theatre

Molchat Doma, Sextile at the Knockdown Center

Travis, Akira Galaxy at Webster Hall

Cochise, Tisakorean at Irving Plaza

Benjamin Ingrosso at Brooklyn Paramount

Rodrigo Amarante at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Eric Bellinger, Ashya Clark at Warsaw

Nouvelle Vague at Racket NYC

Magos Herrera at National Sawdust

Sub-Radio, Doublecamp at Brooklyn Made

Cut Worms, Josephine Network at Baby’s All Right

Randy Brecker at the Iridium

Louie Vega w. Moodymann at the Blue Note

Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Martha Wash at Joe’s Pub

Mireya Ramos at Joe’s Pub

Weedie Braimah and Balla Kouyate at the Abrons Arts Center

The Nude Party, Tchotchke, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband, Charlie Chimi, Alana Amram (& Co.), Jonathan Toubin at TV Eye

Buford O’Sullivan and the Roosters, the Sunshine Melodies, Smugly Ugly at Otto’s Shrunken Head

E.W. Harris at Pete’s Candy Store

Alyson Faith at the Bitter End

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 15

Gregory Porter at Carnegie Hall

Latin Mafia at Brooklyn Paramount

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers, the Jimmy Carpenter Band at Sony Hall

Michael Marcagi, Ashley Kutcher at Webster Hall

Hulvey, nobigdyl. at Irving Plaza

American Nightmare, Indecision, No Warning, Suicide File, Restraining Order, Face the Pain at the Brooklyn Monarch

Anaka, Ten Ton Mojo, Symfinity at the Meadows

Hoang at the Bowery Ballroom

fish narc at Rough Trade

Louie Vega w. Gary Bartz, Xiomara Laugart, José Mangual Jr., & Doug Beavers at the Blue Note

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Lunar Vacation, Tasha at Brooklyn Made

John Zorn, Laurie Anderson at Roulette

Randy Brecker at the Iridium

Cut Worms at Baby’s All Right

Tobin Sprout w. Bevel Web, the Moles at Union Pool

Sister Nancy, Big Boo, Mudd Brothers, Sammy Sno at the Crown Hill Theatre

The Love Hangover: Wesley Stace, Eszter Balint, Tammy Faye Starlite, Mary Lee Kortes, David Nagler, Renée LoBue, Lenny Zenith, Bastards of Fine Arts at Berlin

Thoom at Nublu

Sean Kershaw & the Brooklyn Country All Stars, Binky Griptite, Eli “Paperboy” Reed at the Bowery Electric

Slowspin at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis

voyeur at Night Club 101

Recreational Outrage, Blackout Shoppers, Loafass, Skum City, 19DRT, Beer Drinking Fools, Borderline Mainstream, Street Trash, Chumhuffer at Otto’s Shrunken Head

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 16