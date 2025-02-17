Live Music for Mid-February in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 17

Beck (solo, acoustic) at the Bowery Ballroom

Nessa Barrett, Ari Abdul at Brooklyn Paramount

Eve 6, Titus Andronicus at the Gramercy Theatre

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Billy F. Gibbons at City Winery NYC

Gracie Lou, Hana Bookman, Sophia Rogers, Matt Kelley at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, February 18

Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Lucy Dacus at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Nessa Barrett, Ari Abdul at Brooklyn Paramount

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club

Billy F. Gibbons at City Winery NYC

Max Frost at le Poisson Rouge

The Cowboy Junkies at Sony Hall

Benmont Tench at Cafe Carlyle

Kelsy Karter & the Heroines at the Gramercy Theatre

Split Chain, ASkySoBlack, bloodsports at TV Eye

Hot 8 Brass Band at le Poisson Rouge

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès

Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

The Walkups, Virginia Taylor, Rube Goldberg, Quartzmother at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, February 19

Thuy at Webster Hall

Bartees Strange at Bowery Ballroom

The War and Treaty (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle

Early James, Nicolette & the Nobodies at Mercury Lounge

Mike Zito, Jimmy Carpenter at the Iridium

Dune Rats, Playboy Manbaby, boy wonder at Brooklyn Made

Fave at Baby’s All Right

Lao Tizer & Chieli Minucci Duo at 10 Hudson Yards, 24th Floor

The Silver Dollar Generals, Nathan Xander at Sleepwalk

Heartbreak Waites at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, February 20