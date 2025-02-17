Home
Beck at Madison Square Garden on 8/17/19 / Everynight Charley

Live Music for Mid-February in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 17

  • Beck (solo, acoustic) at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nessa Barrett, Ari Abdul at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Eve 6, Titus Andronicus at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Billy F. Gibbons at City Winery NYC
  • Gracie Lou, Hana Bookman, Sophia Rogers, Matt Kelley at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, February 18

  • Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
  • Lucy Dacus at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
  • Nessa Barrett, Ari Abdul at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Billy F. Gibbons at City Winery NYC
  • Max Frost at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Cowboy Junkies at Sony Hall
  • Benmont Tench at Cafe Carlyle
  • Kelsy Karter & the Heroines at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Split Chain, ASkySoBlack, bloodsports at TV Eye
  • Hot 8 Brass Band at le Poisson Rouge
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès
  • Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Walkups, Virginia Taylor, Rube Goldberg, Quartzmother at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, February 19

  • Thuy at Webster Hall
  • Bartees Strange at Bowery Ballroom
  • The War and Treaty (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
  • The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
  • Early James, Nicolette & the Nobodies at Mercury Lounge
  • Mike Zito, Jimmy Carpenter at the Iridium
  • Dune Rats, Playboy Manbaby, boy wonder at Brooklyn Made
  • Fave at Baby’s All Right
  • Lao Tizer & Chieli Minucci Duo at 10 Hudson Yards, 24th Floor
  • The Silver Dollar Generals, Nathan Xander at Sleepwalk
  • Heartbreak Waites at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, February 20

  • Bon Entendeur at the Knockdown Center
  • Willow Avalon, Anna Bates at the Bowery Ballroom
  • DC the Don at the Gramercy Theatre
  • MICHELLE, Ayoni at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
  • LØLØ, Ella Red at Mercury Lounge
  • The Vices, Trophy Wife, Torture and the Desert Spiders at the Sultan Room
  • Bob Schneider at City Winery NYC
  • Tommy Castro and the Painkillers at the Iridium
  • Diamond Cafe, Leon Knight at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Molly Grace, Claire Ernst at Mercury Lounge
  • Victoria Canal, Jackson Lundy at Brooklyn Made
  • Mezerg, Birrd at le Poisson Rouge
  • Asal, Frex, Marco Luka at Baby’s All Right
  • Mustafa at Crown Hill Theater
  • Masma Dream World, Nika at Public Records
  • Michael Isaak, Dania, Teen Idle at Pianos
  • Chris Bergson Organ Trio at the Bitter End
  • Deerfrance at Baker Falls
  • Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion