Live Music for Mid-February in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, February 17
- Beck (solo, acoustic) at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nessa Barrett, Ari Abdul at Brooklyn Paramount
- Eve 6, Titus Andronicus at the Gramercy Theatre
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Billy F. Gibbons at City Winery NYC
- Gracie Lou, Hana Bookman, Sophia Rogers, Matt Kelley at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, February 18
- Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
- Lucy Dacus at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Nessa Barrett, Ari Abdul at Brooklyn Paramount
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
- Billy F. Gibbons at City Winery NYC
- Max Frost at le Poisson Rouge
- The Cowboy Junkies at Sony Hall
- Benmont Tench at Cafe Carlyle
- Kelsy Karter & the Heroines at the Gramercy Theatre
- Split Chain, ASkySoBlack, bloodsports at TV Eye
- Hot 8 Brass Band at le Poisson Rouge
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Tamar Korn and Friends at barbès
- Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- The Walkups, Virginia Taylor, Rube Goldberg, Quartzmother at Arlene’s Grocery
Wednesday, February 19
- Thuy at Webster Hall
- Bartees Strange at Bowery Ballroom
- The War and Treaty (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
- Early James, Nicolette & the Nobodies at Mercury Lounge
- Mike Zito, Jimmy Carpenter at the Iridium
- Dune Rats, Playboy Manbaby, boy wonder at Brooklyn Made
- Fave at Baby’s All Right
- Lao Tizer & Chieli Minucci Duo at 10 Hudson Yards, 24th Floor
- The Silver Dollar Generals, Nathan Xander at Sleepwalk
- Heartbreak Waites at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, February 20
- Bon Entendeur at the Knockdown Center
- Willow Avalon, Anna Bates at the Bowery Ballroom
- DC the Don at the Gramercy Theatre
- MICHELLE, Ayoni at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
- LØLØ, Ella Red at Mercury Lounge
- The Vices, Trophy Wife, Torture and the Desert Spiders at the Sultan Room
- Bob Schneider at City Winery NYC
- Tommy Castro and the Painkillers at the Iridium
- Diamond Cafe, Leon Knight at Elsewhere Zone One
- Molly Grace, Claire Ernst at Mercury Lounge
- Victoria Canal, Jackson Lundy at Brooklyn Made
- Mezerg, Birrd at le Poisson Rouge
- Asal, Frex, Marco Luka at Baby’s All Right
- Mustafa at Crown Hill Theater
- Masma Dream World, Nika at Public Records
- Michael Isaak, Dania, Teen Idle at Pianos
- Chris Bergson Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Deerfrance at Baker Falls
- Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion