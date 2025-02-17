Oscar-Nominated Producer & NJ Native Michael Jackman – ‘Conclave’ Is ‘A Political Thriller’

It’s Valentine’s Day, and there are few things we love more than a good movie, but our fellow New Jerseyans is, in fact, one of them. We’ll always love our Garden State and the talent that continues to come out of it.

Oscar-nominated producer Michael Jackman sat down with The Aquarian to talk about the new religious political thriller Conclave. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rosselini, and it chronicles the sequestered voting process of the College of Cardinals in Vatican City as they try to elect a new pope after the recent one just passed away. Many dark secrets and political infighting make the process arduous and exhausting.

This interview was conducted by Bryan Reesman and edited by Stephen Montagna of Montyland Productions.

Jackman talks about what it was like to make the film and its contention in the Oscar and BAFTA races during in the current awards season. He also discusses how the film ties in with his past movies, what it was like working with Martin Scorsese, and what types of New Jersey stories he thinks have not yet been put on film. He currently resides in Westfield.

Courtesy of Focus Features. © 2024 All Rights Reserved.

Conclave was directed by Edward Berger and adapted by Peter Straughan from the novel by Robert Harris, and has already won Best Ensemble and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Critic’s Choice Awards, as well as receiving multiple regional and international film festival accolades, Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, and more. It is currently showing in select theaters, including in New York City, and is available to watch on Peacock and to rent on other streaming platforms.

The 97th Academy Awards airs on Sunday, March 2.

