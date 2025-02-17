Rant ‘N’ Roll: Got It All

These four? Really? Not since Diz, Bird, Bud, Mingus, and Max convened in 1953 as ‘The Greatest Jazz Concert Ever,’ has there been such a meeting of the minds. “Supergroup” barely scratches the surface of the debut performance at Brooklyn’s Ornithology of tenor saxophonist Mark Turner, guitarist Lage Lund, bassist Matt Brewer, and drummer Tyshawn Sorey. These four bright lights have been illuminating the future of jazz in many projects for years now. As the latest addition to Giant Step Arts and its Modern Masters and New Horizons series, Live In Brooklyn, by The Fury, was the last great jazz album of 2024. They got the name of their band from the 1929 William Faulkner novel, The Sound and the Fury. Ballads, swing, post-bop, funk: it’s all here. They get looser as the album evolves, as each of the last three tracks are over 11 minutes.