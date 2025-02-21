Awesome Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, February 21
- Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Vogel at Count Basie Theatre
- Jason Isbell (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
- Richard Thompson, Sean Kiely at Great Eagle Hall
- Apashe, Habstrakt, Vladimir Cauchemar at Brooklyn Paramount
- Jesse Welles at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bryce Vine at Irving Plaza
- MICHELLE, Ayoni at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bartees Strange at Rough Trade NYC
- Adore Delano at the Gramercy Theatre
- Badfish at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
- Mdou Moctar (acoustic), Janel Leppin at Sony Hall
- Fink at Racket NYC
- Marco Benevento at Nublu
- Charanga 76 at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Eddie Chacon, Marem Ladson at Public Records
- Bay Faction at Night Club 101
- Bodega (acoustic), THICK at Sound Mind Center
- Two-Man Giant Squid at Fordham University
- Percy Jones & MJ12 at Barbès
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 22
- JJ Lin at Barclays Center
- Jason Isbell (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
- Samora Pinderhughes at the Apollo
- Monsieur Periné at Zankel Hall
- Finneas, Bad Suns at Brooklyn Paramount
- Counterparts, Pain of Truth, Malevolence, Foreign Hands at Irving Plaza
- Jordana, Rachel Bobbitt at the Bowery Ballroom
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Sony Hall
- Eivør, Sylvaine at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
- Hails, Never Ending Fall, the Thing with Feathers at Brooklyn Made
- Natu Camara at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Micky Braun, Jeff Crosby at Cafe Wha?
- Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
- Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
- Jittery Jack w. Amy Griffin, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Cactus Rose NYC at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 23
- Finneas, Bad Suns at Brooklyn Paramount
- Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom
- Talisk, Gardiner Brothers at the Gramercy Theatre
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Bettye LaVette Duo at City Winery NYC
- Lily Talmers, Neta Raanan Quintet, Pearla at the Sultan Room
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- Gordon Edwards & Stuff at the Bitter End
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Puma, Joe and Dave at Lucky
- Annika Karody & Vincent Edwards, Evan Panzer, Rotations, Madi Task at Arlene’s Grocery
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar