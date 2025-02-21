Awesome Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 21

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Vogel at Count Basie Theatre

Jason Isbell (solo) at the Beacon Theatre

Richard Thompson, Sean Kiely at Great Eagle Hall

Apashe, Habstrakt, Vladimir Cauchemar at Brooklyn Paramount

Jesse Welles at the Bowery Ballroom

Bryce Vine at Irving Plaza

MICHELLE, Ayoni at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bartees Strange at Rough Trade NYC

Adore Delano at the Gramercy Theatre

Badfish at Brooklyn Bowl

The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle

Mdou Moctar (acoustic), Janel Leppin at Sony Hall

Fink at Racket NYC

Marco Benevento at Nublu

Charanga 76 at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Eddie Chacon, Marem Ladson at Public Records

Bay Faction at Night Club 101

Bodega (acoustic), THICK at Sound Mind Center

Two-Man Giant Squid at Fordham University

Percy Jones & MJ12 at Barbès

The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End

Kolker at the Bitter End

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 22

JJ Lin at Barclays Center

Jason Isbell (solo) at the Beacon Theatre

Samora Pinderhughes at the Apollo

Monsieur Periné at Zankel Hall

Finneas, Bad Suns at Brooklyn Paramount

Counterparts, Pain of Truth, Malevolence, Foreign Hands at Irving Plaza

Jordana, Rachel Bobbitt at the Bowery Ballroom

Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Sony Hall

Eivør, Sylvaine at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle

Hails, Never Ending Fall, the Thing with Feathers at Brooklyn Made

Natu Camara at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Micky Braun, Jeff Crosby at Cafe Wha?

Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern

Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store

Jittery Jack w. Amy Griffin, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Cactus Rose NYC at the Shrine World Music Venue

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 23