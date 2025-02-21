Home
Max at the Bowery Ballroom on 2/9/24 / Alyssa Rasp

Awesome Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 21

  • Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Vogel at Count Basie Theatre
  • Jason Isbell (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
  • Richard Thompson, Sean Kiely at Great Eagle Hall
  • Apashe, Habstrakt, Vladimir Cauchemar at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Jesse Welles at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bryce Vine at Irving Plaza
  • MICHELLE, Ayoni at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bartees Strange at Rough Trade NYC
  • Adore Delano at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Badfish at Brooklyn Bowl 
  • The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
  • Mdou Moctar (acoustic), Janel Leppin at Sony Hall
  • Fink at Racket NYC
  • Marco Benevento at Nublu
  • Charanga 76 at the David Rubenstein Atrium
  • Eddie Chacon, Marem Ladson at Public Records
  • Bay Faction at Night Club 101
  • Bodega (acoustic), THICK at Sound Mind Center
  • Two-Man Giant Squid at Fordham University
  • Percy Jones & MJ12 at Barbès
  • The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
  • Kolker at the Bitter End
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 22

  • JJ Lin at Barclays Center
  • Jason Isbell (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
  • Samora Pinderhughes at the Apollo
  • Monsieur Periné at Zankel Hall
  • Finneas, Bad Suns at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Counterparts, Pain of Truth, Malevolence, Foreign Hands at Irving Plaza
  • Jordana, Rachel Bobbitt at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Sony Hall
  • Eivør, Sylvaine at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Bad Plus at Birdland Jazz Club
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Benmont Tench at Café Carlyle
  • Hails, Never Ending Fall, the Thing with Feathers at Brooklyn Made
  • Natu Camara at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
  • Micky Braun, Jeff Crosby at Cafe Wha?
  • Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Jittery Jack w. Amy Griffin, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Cactus Rose NYC at the Shrine World Music Venue
  • Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
  • Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 23

  • Finneas, Bad Suns at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Talisk, Gardiner Brothers at the Gramercy Theatre
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Bettye LaVette Duo at City Winery NYC
  • Lily Talmers, Neta Raanan Quintet, Pearla at the Sultan Room
  • Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
  • Gordon Edwards & Stuff at the Bitter End
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • Puma, Joe and Dave at Lucky
  • Annika Karody & Vincent Edwards, Evan Panzer, Rotations, Madi Task at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar