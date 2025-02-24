David Shaw Goes Deep

Next week, singer-songwriter-producer-instrumentalist David Shaw has not one, but two local solo shows worth heading out to: February 26 at The Foundry in Philadelphia, and February 28 at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

Flying solo yet again is David Shaw, the lead singer from one of The Aquarian‘s favorite roots rock bands, the Revivalists. His work with the acclaimed group stands on its own, but when Shaw goes out on his own, something else occurs – something more alternative, more folk, more his own.

In October, Shaw released his sophomore solo album, Take a Look Inside, and like the title, it is an introspective and spiritual look into the emotional side of Shaw. The material he creates individually is confident ,melodic, and hypnotic, evolving especially since his 2021 self-titled debut. Many of these new songs are free flowing, written when the musician had time on his hands to be this personal and profound. The result is this airy and soulful side of Shaw that connects with new and old fans alike.

Robert Frezza sat down with the singer via Zoom to discussed the new album, his vision for its artwork, and more for The Aquarian.

.

Take A Look Inside is your second solo album. It feels more introspective and spiritual than your first, and the work you’ve done with the Revivalists, too. How deep did you dig on this album?

I had to go there. Some of the places you go for writing you necessarily don’t want to go but that’s exactly where you need to go. Sometimes you can get these things out and the hope that someone else is listening and you can get a connection. That is one of the beauties of songwriting and sharing my heart and perspective and experience; I’m sharing, but someone else has experienced that. It’s been a journey. I had a lot of time after the pandemic, and I had written a lot of these songs after the pandemic, and here we are.

This album, musically speaking, is very mellow and not as aggressive as your earlier material.

You know, I wanted to lean into my voice a little bit with this album. I wanted to show a different side of myself. It’s tough to bring out the loud rock band. I love the loud rock band, but it was harder to bring to the surface with my solo adventure. Miles Davis said, “It takes a long time to learn how to play yourself.” I needed to explore that side of my voice and my heart and that’s what I am doing with these songs.

How difficult is it to be without The Revivalists?

In some ways it’s easier, and in some ways it’s harder. It’s easier because whatever I say goes. With the band, everyone has their input, which is always a beautiful thing. Every decision is on me, though, on a solo trek. I got to know what I really want, and I have to do it all. In terms of being with the band, I do have them to lean on.

The album cover is very inviting and colorful. What was the inspiration behind it?

I love that artist. Stacey Rozich, the artist behind the album cover, is truly one of a kind. She’s just a singular artist. I came across her stuff a few years ago. I wanted to see if she could do a project with me and I was very happy that she said yes. I just love her style. Her art has a lightheartedness, but there’s a darkness there, too. It’s just so human. Her art portrays the light and the dark in a fresh light.

Are you happy with how the “Take a Look Inside” video came out, as well? It’s very ethereal.

I saw Andrew Knives, the director, and his stuff online and wanted to work with him. He comes back with something that one-ups me. It’s a very crucial, cool collaboration there.

There’s a white owl that ushers me throughout the video. He had no idea that a dear friend of mine (we called her spirit the owl – she was so wise) had just passed. We didn’t talk about a white owl ushering me through the concept of this video. He said he just had a premonition. It was beautiful and gives me chills just talking about it.

.

The deluxe version of The Revivalists’ Pour It Out Into The Night has been released. How did you get producer/rapper Mannie Fresh, from Cash Money, involved in the project?

When all that Cash Money started to come out in the late nineties/early 2000s, that’s all what people were playing in my high school. I have a soft spot for that nostalgic sound and Mannie’s way of production. Then he deejayed my wedding, so we made a connection there. For years we wanted to shake it up, but I love this collaboration.

What is the status of The Revivalists?

We are good. There are some rumblings going around about going back in the studio… possibly within this year.

What are your thoughts of the current alt rock scene?

I think things are changing. Music is just cyclical. I will say the cycles are happening faster now because information transfer is so much faster these days and attention spans are shorter.

I agree rock is in a bit of a lull right now. Acoustic and country music are huge right now. I think rock music is alive and well, but as far as getting played on the radio and such, it is not getting its due. There are some bands that are helping to pass the torch, but who knows what’s next?

