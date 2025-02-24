Must-See Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, February 24
- Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Wellmont Theater
- Foster the People, Good Neighbours at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Kate Hudson at SoHo Sessions
- Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom
- Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
- Tiakola at Irving Plaza
- Swallow the Sun, Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath, Snakes of Russia at the Gramercy Theatre
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Ricky Stein, Buga, Archangel of the Wasteland at Mercury Lounge
- Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis
- Balloon Snake, Biter., the Red Red Pets, TOWNIES at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, February 25
- Father John Misty, Destroyer at the Kings Theatre
- Foster the People, Good Neighbours at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Benjamin Booker, Kenny Segal at Public Records
- Guerilla Toss, Pleaser at Union Pool
- Leah Tash at Skinny Dennis
- Ethan Eubanks’ Millimeters at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, February 26
- Faye Webster, Mei Ehara at Radio City Music Hall
- Father John Misty, Destroyer at the Beacon Theatre
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Stephen Day, Abbey Cone at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ashley Cooke, Greylan James at the Gramercy Theatre
- Kat Edmonson at Joe’s Pub
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Benjamin Booker, Kenny Segal at Public Records
- Zopa at Rough Trade NYC
- Ecce Shnak at the Red Pavilion
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Lydia Lunch, Knife Thrower, Skull Practitioners at the Sultan Room
- James Maddock & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Emily Frembgen, Tami Hart, Paisley Fields at Skinny Dennis
- Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Thursday, February 27
- Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Capitol Theatre
- Joe Bonamassa at the Beacon Theatre
- STONEBWOY at Palladium Times Square
- Howard Jones, ABC, Richard Blade at Brooklyn Paramount
- Lime Cordiale, the Orphan the Poet at Brooklyn Steel
- Catch Your Breath, the Funeral Portrait, Archers, If Not for Me at the Gramercy Theatre
- Stephan Moccio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dave Guy, L3NI at the Adam Space Academy of Music
- esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
- Sid Simons, Meyru, Nikita Lev at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hello Mary, fantasy of a broken heart, Bedridden at TV Eye
- Jeff Mattson & Skip Vangelas at City Vineyard
- Cornelia Murr, Anna Fox Rochinski at Union Pool
- Cutouts at Night Club 101
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Screamer Party at the 11th St. Bar