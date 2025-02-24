Home
Must-See Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 24

  • Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Wellmont Theater
  • Foster the People, Good Neighbours at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • Kate Hudson at SoHo Sessions
  • Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre
  • Tiakola at Irving Plaza
  • Swallow the Sun, Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath, Snakes of Russia at the Gramercy Theatre
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Ricky Stein, Buga, Archangel of the Wasteland at Mercury Lounge
  • Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis
  • Balloon Snake, Biter., the Red Red Pets, TOWNIES at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, February 25

  • Father John Misty, Destroyer at the Kings Theatre
  • Foster the People, Good Neighbours at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Benjamin Booker, Kenny Segal at Public Records
  • Guerilla Toss, Pleaser at Union Pool
  • Leah Tash at Skinny Dennis
  • Ethan Eubanks’ Millimeters at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 26

  • Faye Webster, Mei Ehara at Radio City Music Hall
  • Father John Misty, Destroyer at the Beacon Theatre
  • Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
  • Stephen Day, Abbey Cone at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ashley Cooke, Greylan James at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Kat Edmonson at Joe’s Pub
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Benjamin Booker, Kenny Segal at Public Records
  • Zopa at Rough Trade NYC
  • Ecce Shnak at the Red Pavilion
  • The Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Lydia Lunch, Knife Thrower, Skull Practitioners at the Sultan Room
  • James Maddock & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
  • Emily Frembgen, Tami Hart, Paisley Fields at Skinny Dennis
  • Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
  • Mulebone at the Ear Inn
  • Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 27

  • Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Capitol Theatre
  • Joe Bonamassa at the Beacon Theatre
  • STONEBWOY at Palladium Times Square
  • Howard Jones, ABC, Richard Blade at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Lime Cordiale, the Orphan the Poet at Brooklyn Steel
  • Catch Your Breath, the Funeral Portrait, Archers, If Not for Me at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Stephan Moccio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Dave Guy, L3NI at the Adam Space Academy of Music
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Sid Simons, Meyru, Nikita Lev at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hello Mary, fantasy of a broken heart, Bedridden at TV Eye
  • Jeff Mattson & Skip Vangelas at City Vineyard
  • Cornelia Murr, Anna Fox Rochinski at Union Pool
  • Cutouts at Night Club 101
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
  • Screamer Party at the 11th St. Bar