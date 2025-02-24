Must-See Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, February 24

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve at the Wellmont Theater

Foster the People, Good Neighbours at the Brooklyn Paramount

Kate Hudson at SoHo Sessions

Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom

Energy Curfew Music Hour with Chris Thile & Punch Brothers at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Tiakola at Irving Plaza

Swallow the Sun, Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath, Snakes of Russia at the Gramercy Theatre

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Ricky Stein, Buga, Archangel of the Wasteland at Mercury Lounge

Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis

Balloon Snake, Biter., the Red Red Pets, TOWNIES at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, February 25

Father John Misty, Destroyer at the Kings Theatre

Foster the People, Good Neighbours at the Brooklyn Paramount

Max, Ayumu Imazu at the Bowery Ballroom

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Benjamin Booker, Kenny Segal at Public Records

Guerilla Toss, Pleaser at Union Pool

Leah Tash at Skinny Dennis

Ethan Eubanks’ Millimeters at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 26

Faye Webster, Mei Ehara at Radio City Music Hall

Father John Misty, Destroyer at the Beacon Theatre

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

Stephen Day, Abbey Cone at the Bowery Ballroom

Ashley Cooke, Greylan James at the Gramercy Theatre

Kat Edmonson at Joe’s Pub

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Benjamin Booker, Kenny Segal at Public Records

Zopa at Rough Trade NYC

Ecce Shnak at the Red Pavilion

The Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Lydia Lunch, Knife Thrower, Skull Practitioners at the Sultan Room

James Maddock & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Emily Frembgen, Tami Hart, Paisley Fields at Skinny Dennis

Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 27