Bad Suns Strike Alt Rock Gold at Brooklyn Paramount

At Brooklyn Paramount on February 23, Bad Suns brought their ferocious originality and natural stage presence to the stage while supporting alternative pop artist Finneas, only further proving their own alt greatness. The California band is worthy of the title of one of the most captivating, accessible garage bands on the scene, which we are bestowing on them right now. Their authentic energy, ear for melody, and raw talent are rare finds, and seeing these three band members showcase such as a united front is key to understanding such – more key than just hitting ‘play’ on Spotify, if you ask us. Bad Suns are a thought-provoking alternative rock threesome made for sold-out crowds and intimate club settings. Experiencing that this weekend (with the great Finneas) floored us and then some. Here is some visual examples as to why:

Photos by Ehud Lazin