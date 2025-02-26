Finneas at Brooklyn Paramount / February 23, 2025

Following his record release show in Brooklyn last December for Cryin’ Out Loud, as well as following his appearances on stage with his sister Billie Eilish at her own Madison Square Garden shows last October, singer-songwriter-producer Finneas brought his 2025 Cryin’ Out Loud Tour to the Big Apple for two sold-out shows this past weekend.

Sunday night at the Brooklyn Paramount was the second of two sold-out shows with Bad Suns as support, a power pop trio with high energy and a very strong stage presence.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

After a 35 minute set from the three-piece rock group and a 30 minute changeover, Finneas and his band prepared to take the stage. With moody lighting and a lot of haze, Finneas approached the stage alone at first to sit at his keyboard. Immediately, his voice rang out with smooth vibrato on “Starfucker,” a song capturing the bitterness of losing a lover you always knew was toxic.

His voice cracked with raw emotion, “I was such an optimist / You’re a fuckin’ narcissist,” as the young crowd passionately joined in on the second line, with the entire band joining him mid-song to really set the tone for the evening.

Dressed in one of his signature sweaters and slacks with his Converse chucks, there’s something very familiar about him, his voice, and his humble stage presence as he asks the crowd if they want to dance before transitioning into “Lotus Eater.”

During the 20-song set, Finneas rotates between electric and acoustic guitars, back-and-forth to his keyboard, and at times just wandering the stage while diving deeper and deeper into his pop rock world with heart-wrenching breakup ballads and groovy tunes about fresh romance interspersed.

Photos by Muriel Margaret

He embraces the stage fully while backed by a very talented group of musicians that complement his style. It was clean and united from the start. Memorable songs in the set from Finneas and Co. were “A Concert Six Months from Now,” “Mona Lisa Mona Lisa,” “Only a Lifetime.,” and a cover of Ashe’s “Till Forever Falls Apart.” The latter is where the show really comes to a full peak.

Finneas then took a break to tell the crowd how “fucking cool” New York City is, followed by another cover by the Zombies’ “Time of the Season.” Continuing to share stories with the crowd and dedicating his song “Family Feud” to his sister, Finneas kept his audience in the palm of his talented hand.

He wrapped up the night with the title track of his latest album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud.” The song, a bittersweet, catchy reflection on the emotional rollercoaster of love, left the audience buzzing. It was powerful and intimate for a night in New York City, all at the beautiful Brooklyn Paramount.

“For cryin’ out loud, I’m calling your name / You’re wearing me out, but I love you the same,” FINNEAS sang to conclude the show, reminding everyone of his relatable, boy-next-door charm.