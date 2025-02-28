Characterizing & Humanizing L.S. Dunes’ ‘Violet’ LP

It was pretty much undisputed how great L.S. Dunes music would be. Every member is an industry expert, they’ve all put in their 10,000 hours and then some. However, what still floors us is just how much the band is a sum of its parts. The fact that the first album wasn’t just a lightning in the bottle moment? Moving forward has been just as good. Past Lives made my personal top ten albums of 2022, and while I was excited for new music, I was certainly doubtful it could be topped. I’ve never been more thrilled to be proven wrong.

The word that kept coming to mind when listening to this release was simply entrancing. Every second was entrancing. 39 minutes went by in a single second. There is an energy within every track that is irreplaceable. Normally in a review, we would highlight some exceptional tracks off the record as a whole, but that’s impossible to do in this case because every track is a highlight from the album in its own way. As we said, there isn’t a weak moment on Violet, the title of this new Dunes record. That being said, we decided to highlight every individual member’s standout performance(s) on certain tracks, having listened to it all non-stop over the last month since it’s end-of-January release.

Anthony Green (Vocals)

His vocals are always a highlight on any project he’s attached to. He’s a once-in-a-generation singer. There’s a reason both Circa Survive and Saosin have reached stratospheric level success. On Violet, he uses his grit to maximum effect. Even when he’s not outright screaming, it’s so captivating to listen to. The record literally opens with just him singing alone. It pulls you in and then erupts in a fury. Vocally, the album is a stunning display of charisma and charm. Every note comes from Green’s soul and the listener really feels it.

Highlight Track: “Like Magick,” “Machines”

Frank Iero (Guitar)

Frank’s ability to write riffs are second to none. He knows music and deeply understands what every song requires. Every piece he adds to his music always furthers the song itself. This has always been the case, too; the riffs he contributed to My Chemical Romance, Leathermouth, his solo projects, and of course, L.S. Dunes, have proven this time and time again. Violet, though… this album has some of the most distinct guitar parts of his whole career. His presence amplifies the energy on every track. Frank’s writing helps the album stand out from the first guitar chord to the last. Once you’ve listened to the album once, you can recognize every track from a split second of his guitar progressions. It takes more than just raw talent to achieve something so memorable – it takes a comprehensive understanding of punk rock to its core.

Highlight Track: “Violet,” “Forgiveness”

Tim Payne (Bass)

Tim was a crucial member on many incredible Thursday albums. His bass lines really helped flesh out the texture and timbre of the song they became known for. There are moments where his bass adds layers a song in a way nothing else could, elevating it with really groovy and melodic moments. He does this with ease even to the most hardcore of songs. Furthermore, he’s an expert in technical playing. He has complete control of the riffs at hand and is able to enhance every song on the album. Payne’s bass adds edge to the heavy tracks on the record and some sweet rhythms to the light ones.

Highlight Track: “I Can See It Now…,” “Holograms”

Tucker Rule (Drums)

Drums are the backbone of every song; it’s what the listeners dance to, whether they’re conscious of it or not. A talented drummer can literally drive the songs forward, keep it moving. This drummer has never not done that. Tucker helps make this record what it is. The reason Violet has such a strong sense of urgency is because of the masterful drumming all throughout. The album ebbs and flows throughout, but Tucker adapts to flawlessly with his dream beats keeping the pace. When he needs to be aggressive, it’s astoundingly full throttle. When a song is calmer and more rhythmic, he brings such a unique set of fills in to crisp up the music. He’s done this since Thursday, and we love that he continues to do it with L.S. Dunes.

Highlight Track: “You Deserve To be Haunted,” “Things I Thought Would Last Forever”

Travis Stever (Guitar)

Travis is widely known for his complicated solos and fast playing. On Violet, he really shows us what he’s capable of. There are so many moments scattered throughout in which you can hear his influence on the song and hear him influencing every person listening to said song. His guitar playing tells a story. When he starts a solo, he asks a question, and when he finishes, it’s answered. There is something so quintessential Travis Stever about his playing. There are so many moments in which a guitar lick will unexpectedly appear and turn the song into something special. Stever’s guitar on Violet feels big, bold, and stadium ready, but also captures the essence of a small, DIY punk show.

Highlight Track: “Paper Tigers,” “Fatal Deluxe”

Overall, every member contributes so much to this project. We know it’s a passion project because of how much passion is put into every song. We’ll say it again, too: L.S. Dunes are the sum of their parts. Each member is crucial, but at the end of the day, they are more than the pieces that they comprise of. It’s become its own much more powerful entity. Because of the band being themselves and bring in their whole selves into everything they do, Violet is album of the year contender. It must be checked out immediately.