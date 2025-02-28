The Coolest Live Music in the New York City Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 28

Diana Ross at the Kings Theatre

Thievery Corporation, Flamingosis at Terminal 5

Jan Blomqvist Band at Brooklyn Steel

Faith Evans at the Town Hall

All Shall Perish, Aborted, Ingested, Peeling Flesh, Extermination Dismemberment at Brooklyn Monarch

Andy Frasco and the UN, Mihali at Irving Plaza

David Shaw, Angel White at the Gramercy Theatre

Tuxedo, Gavin Turek at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Los Lobos at City Winery NYC

Tors, Ber at Bowery Ballroom

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Daymé Arocena at the David Rubenstein Atrium

The Ike Reilly Assassination at Mercury Lounge

The Takes, Cold Weather Company at Mercury Lounge

Jeff Mattson & Skip Vangelis at City Vineyard

Skinny Lister, Jared Hart, Grace Bergere at TV Eye

The Rikkies, Sum Sun, Kids That Fly at Brooklyn Bowl

Home by 7, Trevor Thomas, Erlsworld at Brooklyn Made

Snacktime at Baby’s All Right

Pan Arcadia, Bec Lauder, the Radio Relics at le Poisson Rouge

Cornelia Murr, HNRY FLWR at Union Pool

Cthulhu Martini, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Midnight Machines, Doctor Dan’s Music Show at the Parkside Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Night Spins, Noshows, surf haven at Baker Falls

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 1

Diana Ross at the Kings Theatre

Caifanes at Palladium Times Square

The Disco Biscuits at Brooklyn Paramount

Joaquin Sabina at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sultan + Shepard, RINZEN B2B MYRNE at Terminal 5

Daily Bread, Lumasi, YOKO at Irving Plaza

Make Them Suffer, Like Moths to Flames, Aviana, Windwaker at the Gramercy Theatre

Comeback Kid, Defeater, This Is Hell, Orthodox at Warsaw

MARO & NASAYA, Maddie Jay at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sippy at the Bowery Ballroom

esperanza spalding at the Blue Note

Gideon King & City Blog at the Blue Note

Los Lobos at City Winery NYC

Tauk, Free Whenever at Brooklyn Bowl

Ghost Funk Orchestra, Abby Jeanne & the Shadowband, Marked for Death at Brooklyn Made

The Men, Pharmakon, Namae Mitei at TV Eye

Consumables, Charm School, QIRL, Yuvees at Purgatory

Leah Dou at Racket NYC

Faux Real, Shallowhalo at Night Club 101

Zack Keim, Mikey Carnevale at Alphaville

Mike Stern at Drom

The Trojan Horns at Groove

The Wraycyclers, Pass the Poi, the Vivisectors at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 2