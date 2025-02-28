Home
David Shaw for Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre on 3/10/22 / Everynight Charley

The Coolest Live Music in the New York City Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, February 28

  • Diana Ross at the Kings Theatre
  • Thievery Corporation, Flamingosis at Terminal 5
  • Jan Blomqvist Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • Faith Evans at the Town Hall
  • All Shall Perish, Aborted, Ingested, Peeling Flesh, Extermination Dismemberment at Brooklyn Monarch
  • Andy Frasco and the UN, Mihali at Irving Plaza
  • David Shaw, Angel White at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Tuxedo, Gavin Turek at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Los Lobos at City Winery NYC
  • Tors, Ber at Bowery Ballroom
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Daymé Arocena at the David Rubenstein Atrium
  • The Ike Reilly Assassination at Mercury Lounge
  • The Takes, Cold Weather Company at Mercury Lounge
  • Jeff Mattson & Skip Vangelis at City Vineyard
  • Skinny Lister, Jared Hart, Grace Bergere at TV Eye
  • The Rikkies, Sum Sun, Kids That Fly at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Home by 7, Trevor Thomas, Erlsworld at Brooklyn Made
  • Snacktime at Baby’s All Right
  • Pan Arcadia, Bec Lauder, the Radio Relics at le Poisson Rouge
  • Cornelia Murr, HNRY FLWR at Union Pool
  • Cthulhu Martini, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Midnight Machines, Doctor Dan’s Music Show at the Parkside Lounge
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Night Spins, Noshows, surf haven at Baker Falls
  • David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 1

  • Diana Ross at the Kings Theatre
  • Caifanes at Palladium Times Square
  • The Disco Biscuits at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Joaquin Sabina at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Sultan + Shepard, RINZEN B2B MYRNE at Terminal 5
  • Daily Bread, Lumasi, YOKO at Irving Plaza
  • Make Them Suffer, Like Moths to Flames, Aviana, Windwaker at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Comeback Kid, Defeater, This Is Hell, Orthodox at Warsaw
  • MARO & NASAYA, Maddie Jay at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Sippy at the Bowery Ballroom
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Gideon King & City Blog at the Blue Note
  • Los Lobos at City Winery NYC
  • Tauk, Free Whenever at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Ghost Funk Orchestra, Abby Jeanne & the Shadowband, Marked for Death at Brooklyn Made
  • The Men, Pharmakon, Namae Mitei at TV Eye
  • Consumables, Charm School, QIRL, Yuvees at Purgatory
  • Leah Dou at Racket NYC
  • Faux Real, Shallowhalo at Night Club 101
  • Zack Keim, Mikey Carnevale at Alphaville
  • Mike Stern at Drom
  • The Trojan Horns at Groove
  • The Wraycyclers, Pass the Poi, the Vivisectors at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 2

  • Emeli Sandé at the ​Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Septicflesh, Vltimas, Ex Deo at the Gramercy Theatre
  • esperanza spalding at the Blue Note
  • Los Lobos at City Winery NYC
  • Adrian Vandenberg at Sony Hall
  • The Bevis Frond, Oneida at Baby’s All Right
  • The Dictators, Steve Conte at My Father’s Place
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues