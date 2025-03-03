Rock Bands from Everywhere Descend This Week on NYC

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to the New York City area. The twice-weekly guide also celebrates via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.
Thanks in large part to the Tibet House US benefit, the Love Rocks NYC benefit, and the New Colossus Festival, Manhattan will be buzzing this week with good live music from all over the world. Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, March 3
- Tibet House US Benefit: Patti Smith, Jackson Browne, Orville Peck, Laurie Anderson, Arooj Aftab, Michael Stipe, Allison Russell, Tune-Yards, Angélique Kidjo, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Gogol Bordello, the Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, the Scorchio Quartet at Carnegie Hall
- Loe Shimmy, Trigga500k, C Stunna, Soulja Rilla, Chubbzz at the Gramercy Theatre
- A Great Big World, Hannah Winkler at City Winery NYC
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Tipa Tipo, Vakili Band at City Vineyard
- The Bevis Frond at Night Club 101
- Cats on Mushrooms at Pete’s Candy Store
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Seth Okrend at Arthur’s Tavern
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 4
- Grace Enger, jake minch at the Bowery Ballroom
- Stephin Merritt, Eszter Balint, Joanna Sternburg, Fiona McBain, Tammy Faye Starlight, Victoria Williams, Vanisha Gould, Ben Fields, Binky Griptite at City Winery NYC
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Holly Bowling at the Iridium
- Chatham Rabbits at Joe’s Pub
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- Cameron Picton at Union Pool
- Grant Claytor, Surf Party, USA, Foreign Love Language, Morning Wars at Arlene’s Grocery
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
New Colossus Festival:
- Bakers Eddy, Gewalt, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband, Daydream Twins, Seafoam Walls, Big Fat Head, Hotspit at Pianos Showroom
- Suichu Spica, twst, Lille Venn, Outer Shapes at Pianos Upstairs
Wednesday, March 5
- corook, Kel Cripe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- bbno$, Jungle Bobby at Irving Plaza
- CalledOut Music at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jon Foreman at City Winery NYC
- Tribal Seeds, Kabaka Pyramid, Sensamotion at Brooklyn Bowl
- Marlon Craft at Nublu
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- River L. Ramirez, Hennessey, Emily Allan, Tony Vaz, Kat Impe at TV Eye
- The Ruby Bluesday Band, Rebel Factory at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Papa Vega’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
New Colossus Festival:
- Mosez Jones, Pastel Blank, Braden Lam, Chloe Doucet, Black Bordello, Dahl, URL at Pianos Upstairs
- Elephant King, Kap Bambino, Ready Atlantic, Dictator, Scattered Ashes, Red Ribbon, Cousines Like Shit, Matching Outfits, Sodakill at Pianos Showroom
- Pons, Bucket, Joe & the Shitboys, test plan, Peer Pressure. Public Circuit, Gewalt, Snowmen, the Jump Cuts at Berlin
- Faze Wave, Forest, stockdale, screenager, Libby Quinn, Gallus at Arlene’s Grocery
- Pynch, Nitefire, Marvin’s Revenge, Wet Iguanas, Otis Shanty, Eyas, Rowena Wise at Baker Falls
- Truck Violence, Bibi Club, Fuudge, Pressure Pin, Laughing, Amery, Diamond Day at Drom
Thursday, March 6
- Love Rocks NYC: Alicia Keys, Beck, Cher, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dave Stewart Eurythmics feat. Vanessa Amorosi, Eric Burton, Grace Bowers, Jesse Malin, Kate Hudson, Luke Spiller, Mavis Staples, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, the War and Treaty, Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre
- Lords of the Sound at the Town Hall
- Inhaler, Been Stellar at Brooklyn Paramount
- Knock2, Devault, Holly at Terminal 5
- Judy Collins at the Town Hall
- Spirit of the Beehive, Kassie Krut, Polo Perks at Warsaw
- Goldford at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Vundabar at Rough Trade NYC
- Kokoko!, Lollise at Xanadu
- Guardin, kennedyxoxo at le Poisson Rouge
- Balu Brigada at Baby’s All Right
- Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Dogpark at Mercury Lounge
- James Brandon Lewis Trio at Public Records
- Reed Turchi at Groove
- Brandi and the Alexanders at Sleepwalk
- OOF, NY Grim, Viennetta at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sanford at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
New Colossus Festival:
- Pop Music Fever Dream, Nitefire, Mould, My Transparent Eye, Hotspit, Pippy, gloss at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Kaves, Retail Drugs, Campfire Social, Gilah, Stripes, Sunhill, Sodakill, Telos Vision at Baker Falls
- Flasyd, Balaclava, Mengers, Public Circuit, Flame Parade, You Said Strange, Glimmer, Pons, Shady Baby at Berlin
- Elephant Kind, King Youngbloos, Red Ribbon, Suichi Spica, Amery at the Bowery Electric
- Hachiku, Amiture, Wyldest, Gamblers, Rowena Wise, Chloe Doucet, Levin Goes Lightly at Drom
- SNOWMEN, Black Bordello, Marry Cherry, Big Fat Head at Niagara
- Scotch Mist, Atalhos, Tsunamis, el Culto Casero, ÍLANDRÍA at Nublu 151
- Theo Bleak, Van Vreeland, Dahl, Skye Wallace, Scattered Ashes, No Waves, the Croaks at Nublu Classic
- Test Plan, Sterling Press, Hongza, the Fiends, Marvin’s Revenge at the Parkside Lounge
- Wynona Bleach, Pynch, Camp Blu, People in the Daytime, Mr. Floyd Larry, Wind Mile, Charles Fauna at Pianos Showroom
- TEll A ViSiON, stockdale, lúpína, Celestine Manno at Pianos Upstairs
- Dictator, Sofi O, Country Girl, the Laughing Chimes at Sour Mouse