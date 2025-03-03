Rock Bands from Everywhere Descend This Week on NYC

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to the New York City area. The twice-weekly guide also celebrates via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.

Thanks in large part to the Tibet House US benefit, the Love Rocks NYC benefit, and the New Colossus Festival, Manhattan will be buzzing this week with good live music from all over the world. Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 3

Tibet House US Benefit: Patti Smith, Jackson Browne, Orville Peck, Laurie Anderson, Arooj Aftab, Michael Stipe, Allison Russell, Tune-Yards, Angélique Kidjo, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Gogol Bordello, the Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, the Scorchio Quartet at Carnegie Hall

Loe Shimmy, Trigga500k, C Stunna, Soulja Rilla, Chubbzz at the Gramercy Theatre

A Great Big World, Hannah Winkler at City Winery NYC

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Tipa Tipo, Vakili Band at City Vineyard

The Bevis Frond at Night Club 101

Cats on Mushrooms at Pete’s Candy Store

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Seth Okrend at Arthur’s Tavern

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 4

Grace Enger, jake minch at the Bowery Ballroom

Stephin Merritt, Eszter Balint, Joanna Sternburg, Fiona McBain, Tammy Faye Starlight, Victoria Williams, Vanisha Gould, Ben Fields, Binky Griptite at City Winery NYC

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Holly Bowling at the Iridium

Chatham Rabbits at Joe’s Pub

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Cameron Picton at Union Pool

Grant Claytor, Surf Party, USA, Foreign Love Language, Morning Wars at Arlene’s Grocery

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

Bakers Eddy, Gewalt, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband, Daydream Twins, Seafoam Walls, Big Fat Head, Hotspit at Pianos Showroom

Suichu Spica, twst, Lille Venn, Outer Shapes at Pianos Upstairs

Wednesday, March 5

corook, Kel Cripe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

bbno$, Jungle Bobby at Irving Plaza

CalledOut Music at the Gramercy Theatre

Jon Foreman at City Winery NYC

Tribal Seeds, Kabaka Pyramid, Sensamotion at Brooklyn Bowl

Marlon Craft at Nublu

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

River L. Ramirez, Hennessey, Emily Allan, Tony Vaz, Kat Impe at TV Eye

The Ruby Bluesday Band, Rebel Factory at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Papa Vega’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

Mosez Jones, Pastel Blank, Braden Lam, Chloe Doucet, Black Bordello, Dahl, URL at Pianos Upstairs

Elephant King, Kap Bambino, Ready Atlantic, Dictator, Scattered Ashes, Red Ribbon, Cousines Like Shit, Matching Outfits, Sodakill at Pianos Showroom

Pons, Bucket, Joe & the Shitboys, test plan, Peer Pressure. Public Circuit, Gewalt, Snowmen, the Jump Cuts at Berlin

Faze Wave, Forest, stockdale, screenager, Libby Quinn, Gallus at Arlene’s Grocery

Pynch, Nitefire, Marvin’s Revenge, Wet Iguanas, Otis Shanty, Eyas, Rowena Wise at Baker Falls

Truck Violence, Bibi Club, Fuudge, Pressure Pin, Laughing, Amery, Diamond Day at Drom

Thursday, March 6

Love Rocks NYC: Alicia Keys, Beck, Cher, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dave Stewart Eurythmics feat. Vanessa Amorosi, Eric Burton, Grace Bowers, Jesse Malin, Kate Hudson, Luke Spiller, Mavis Staples, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, the War and Treaty, Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre

Lords of the Sound at the Town Hall

Inhaler, Been Stellar at Brooklyn Paramount

Knock2, Devault, Holly at Terminal 5

Judy Collins at the Town Hall

Spirit of the Beehive, Kassie Krut, Polo Perks at Warsaw

Goldford at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Vundabar at Rough Trade NYC

Kokoko!, Lollise at Xanadu

Guardin, kennedyxoxo at le Poisson Rouge

Balu Brigada at Baby’s All Right

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys at ​Hill Country Barbecue Market

Dogpark at Mercury Lounge

James Brandon Lewis Trio at Public Records

Reed Turchi at Groove

Brandi and the Alexanders at Sleepwalk

OOF, NY Grim, Viennetta at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Sanford at the 11th St. Bar

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival: