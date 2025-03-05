PREMIERE: Little Falls Trophy’s Grounded Fountains of Wayne Cover (Plus, a Q&A!)

Doug Albregts is Little Falls Trophy, and Little Falls Trophy is Albregts’ musical moniker. It was inspired by Little Falls Trophy, the name of an active trophy shop and engraver in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Today, Little Falls Trophy is releasing “All Kinds of Time,” a cover of the song originally written and recorded by Fountains of Wayne – the band whose own name came from Fountains of Wayne, a no-longer-existing store in Wayne, New Jersey.

Got it?

Good!

The Aquarian is honored to premiere this new single, which is pensive and hopeful and hefty. (It was expertly produced by the artist himself, which elevates the personality and the way you can understand the song.) One of the lyrics is “The whole world is his tonight,” which actually closes out the alternative rock number. In this case, it’s not as high pressure. It’s actually a wholeheartedly chill record, but it’s worldly in its overarching relatability of tackling – literally and figuratively – the things in front of you day-to-day or otherwise. It’s powerful, humbling, and has a unique, laidback, indie rock flair that makes it a must-listen as of today.

We also caught up with LFT to learn more about how this very song, and subsequent record due out this summer, came to be.

.

The last time we spoke was July of 2023 and you spoke of the creation of Dutch Motel as so: “For me, the music comes first, then there’s an idea that starts the storyline with what the song’s about. Once I got to that, I did feel like it was the opening chapter of what was to come and it just seemed right to kick off with.” Did you experience something like this again with Rehashed?

Yes, with Rehashed, the music set the tone first, and once the concept took shape, it felt like the natural next step – almost like continuing a story that had already begun. So, yes, I would say very similar to Dutch Motel. With Rehashed, the process had a familiar flow, but also evolved in a new way! The music shaped the foundation, and as ideas developed, the album’s concept started to reveal itself. It felt like a continuation of what came before, but with a fresh perspective – revisiting and reshaping certain elements while pushing into new creative territory. Each song added a new layer, and by the time everything came together, Rehashed felt like both a reflection and a reinvention for me.

Why Rehashed, and why now – what swayed you to drop this in June of 2025?

The timing was right not to be songwriting, but reinventing existing music, if that makes sense. Rehashed is a mix of redos and covers, but it’s not just a re-release or a nostalgia trip. It was about taking these songs – whether my own or ones that influenced me – and twisting them into something fresh. Some tracks have a new energy, a different perspective, or a sound that wouldn’t have fit when they were first written. It’s about reimagining rather than just redoing, which made it an exciting project before launching into an entirely new album. I had a friend ask me if this was just about just polishing up old tracks – that’s not the case. It’s more about seeing what they could become with a new approach. That’s what made Rehashed feel like its own moment rather than just a bridge to the next album.

“Tranquilizer Pill” was the first single to kick off this project. It came out at the beginning of December. How did you decide to make this song the first single, and what has the reception been like since?

“Tranquilizer Pill” felt like the perfect first single because it represents what Rehashed is all about: taking something familiar and giving it a new life. The song originally had a harder, more rocking version on my first album, Hazelhurst, where it became the most downloaded track on that album. Over time, I started playing it acoustically for people, and it just clicked in a different way. The stripped-down version brought out a rawness and emotion that wasn’t as front and center in the original, and it felt like the right way to reintroduce the song.

Releasing it as the lead single also made sense because it showed a different side of the project right away. Instead of coming out with something big and bombastic, this set the tone in a more intimate way – kind of pulling people in before diving into the full scope of Rehashed. Since its release in December, the response has been great, especially from longtime listeners who remember the original. It’s been cool to see how both old fans and some new have connected with this version, proving that a song can evolve and still resonate just as strongly, if not more.

We’re honored to premiere “All Kinds of Time,” which is exclusively on The Aquarian today, March 5, and out in the world this Friday, March 7. What are you hoping people take away from this song, which is a Fountains of Wayne cover? Also, did you ever think that a cover would be recorded and released like this for your own catalog?

First off, I’m really excited for The Aquarian to premiere “All Kinds of Time.” This song means a lot to me. Fountains of Wayne has always been a band I’ve admired, not just because we share that Jersey connection, but because we have a similar approach to songwriting – finding depth in everyday moments and telling stories in a way that feels both cinematic and personal.

What I love about “All Kinds of Time” is how it takes a high-pressure situation (a quarterback with seconds left on the clock) and turns it into something almost meditative. That feeling of clarity in chaos resonates beyond football; it could be about any high-pressure job, moment, or turning point in life. I think everyone’s had that split-second realization where everything slows down, and suddenly, things make sense. But, since I’m a big football fan, it was an easy sell!

As for releasing a cover, I never really thought about it until Rehashed started coming together, but once I started playing around with the song, it just felt right. It wasn’t about just recreating it – it was about capturing that feeling in my own way. Hopefully, people hear it and connect with that same sense of calm and confidence in their own lives, no matter what their “big moment” might be.

The Fountains of Wayne x Little Falls Trophy inspiration and crossover is evident. If you were to cover another Fountains of Wayne song, what would it be? And, do you think that would have its own place on Rehashed?

The easy, sellout answer would be “Stacy’s Mom,” no doubt – a classic that everyone knows. However, if I were to cover another Fountains of Wayne song, I’d probably go with “Hey Julie.” That kickoff beat is great, and the storytelling is so sharp – another one of their many work-related songs that just nails the everyday struggles and small victories of life. They had a real knack for writing songs that were fun, catchy, and deceptively deep, which is something I’ve always admired.

It’s really sad about Adam Schlesinger’s passing. He was one of those songwriters who could do it all – humor, heartbreak, hooks – effortlessly. Whether it was Fountains of Wayne, “That Thing You Do!,” or his work with so many other projects, he had an incredible gift for melody and storytelling. He’s a huge loss, but thankfully he left behind a catalog of incredible songs that still inspire so many musicians, myself included.

As for whether another FOW cover would fit on Rehashed, I think “Hey Julie” could work, but Rehashed already has its own identity. If anything, a full-on Fountains of Wayne tribute could be a fun idea for another project down the line.

How has Mountain Lakes and New Jersey as a whole influenced this new record and era of Little Falls Trophy? (LFT is a NJ-based name, as we know!)

Even though I’m originally from the Midwest, living in New Jersey for the past 16-plus years has had a huge impact on me, both personally and musically. Mountain Lakes is a hidden gem just outside of NYC, and for those of us who live here, we proudly call ourselves “Lakers.” We’re a hearty bunch, embracing the town’s rich history, tight-knit community, and its natural beauty. There’s something about this place – the history, the energy, the “Garden State,” the way it blends the suburban, urban, and coastal – that seeps into everything. So many great artists have come from Jersey – of course, Springsteen is the big one, but also bands like The Smithereens, Pete Yorn, and more recently, Real Estate and Public Library Commute. And that’s just scratching the surface!

With Rehashed, I think age and location have equally made me more reflective and creative. Looking back at old songs and reshaping them feels a lot like looking back at different versions of myself. New Jersey has been my home for a long time now, and it inevitably finds its way into my music, whether through the stories I tell, the sounds I gravitate toward, or just the overall perspective I bring to songwriting.

REHASHED IS OUT IN JUNE, BUT “ALL KINDS OF TIME” IS OUT NOW!