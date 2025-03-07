This Weekend’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, March 7

Dom Dolla at Madison Square Garden

Carlos Rivera at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Richard Clayderman at the Beacon Theatre

Knock2, FrostTop b2b RemK, Holly at Terminal 5

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Friko, Peel Dream Magazine at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Vanshire, Toledo at Webster Hall

Modern Color, Webbed Wing, Milly, Garage Sale at the Bowery Ballroom

Sasami (solo) at Rough Trade NYC

Ian Sweet at Night Club 101

Marc Broussard, Kendra Morris at Sony Hall

Minelli at Racket NYC

Warmduscher, Avishag Cohen Rodrigues at Elsewhere Zone One

Eddie Spaghetti, Metal Marty Chandler at Our Wicked Lady

Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, Randal Fowler at City Vineyard

Sean McConnell at Cafe Wha?

Oz Noy, Chrissi Poland and Dave Weckl at the Iridium

Rare DM, Promiseland at QXT’s

Pathogenic, Loss Becomes at the Woodshop

Sci-Fi Godfather at Hart Bar

Jennifer Blowdryer & the All Stars, the MGP Experience, the Vibewreckers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Miranda and the Beat, Licks, Grumpers at Union Pool

Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

Personal Trainer, Consumables, Talon, Cloudsurfers, Them Flying Monkeys, Panic Flower, Sunhill at Arlene’s Grocery

Disputer, Touchdown Jesus, Listener 555, Wynona Bleach, Tula Vera, First President of Japan, TEll A ViSiON, Garden Centre at Sour Mouse

Prism Shores, Dives, Bibi Club, Diary, Yndking, Whisper Doll, knitting, Polaroid Fade, Humdrum at Baker Falls

Constant Smiles, Flowers for the Dead, Shitfire, CS Cleaners, Cousines Like Shit at Berlin

Basht., Das Damen, Ranch Ranch, Gamblers, SuperKnova at the Bowery Electric

The OBGMs, Diet Lemon, Big Girl, Cusp, Ginger Winn at Drom

Mister Motivation, World News, Faze Wave, Winkler, Hiçamahiç, Mall Girl, shishi at Pianos Showroom

Truck Violence, Personal Trainer, Bakers Eddy, knitting, Mellt, FUUDGE, Rosier, Last Waltzon at Pianos Showroom

The Kaves, el Culto Casero, King Youngblood, Skye Wallace, Tsunamis, Most Likely Marlin, Mirage at Pianos Upstairs

twst, Mellt, Campfire Social at Pianos Upstairs

Saturday, March 8

Dom Dolla at Madison Square Garden

Christine D’Clario at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at the St. George Theatre

Judy Collins & Friends at the Town Hall

Nathy Peluso at Brooklyn Paramount

Knock2, LYNY, ALEKO at Terminal 5

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends, Dave Hill at Brooklyn Steel

Armor for Sleep, Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye at Warsaw

Timecop1983, Droid Bishop at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Ron Pope, Thunderstorm Artis at Racket NYC

Earthside, Som at the Meadows

Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Dancer at Irving Plaza

Have Mercy, Flake, In Her Own Words at the Sultan Room

Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium

Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern

Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store

Jake McKelvie & the Countertops, Sid Seth, Jess Yaffa at Pete’s Candy Store

Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

Heaven Slight, Hongza, Wind Mile, Hiçamahiç, smalltalk, Kestrels, s k y m e n d e r at Arlene’s Grocery

Velveteen, Bleary Eyed, Dutch Mustard, Mahogany, Prism Shores, Autobahn at Arlene’s Grocery

Humdrum, Daydream Twins, Flowers for the Dead, Holiem, Matching Outfits, shishi, No Waves, Ready Atlantic at Baker Falls

Barber for the Queen, el Culto Casero, Mengers, War Iguana, los Petardos!, Mirage, las Petunias at Baker Falls

Sundog, Marry Cherry, Kingdom of Birds, the Fiends, Ivy Flindt, Lupina, Loviet, Eyas at Berlin

Prostitute, Mould, Laure Lee & the Jettes, Camp Blu, Panik Flower at Berlin

Coatie Pop, Bestial Mouths, Flawless Issues, Silent Mass, Genre Is Death at the Bowery Electric

Delivery, Bakers Eddy, Ginger Winn, Dabiela Pes at Drom

Grocer, Yndling, Mall Girl, Most Likely Marlin, Sofi O at Nublu Classic

Truck Violence, the OBGMs, Bibi Club, Last Waltzon, Cootie Catcher, Laughing, Nora Kelly Band at Pianos Showroom

Prostitute, Test Plan, Peer Pressure, Laura Lee & the Jettes, Snoozer, Big Fat Head, Gewalt, Touchdown Jesus at Pianos Showroom

Joe & the Sh*tboys, Pons, Bucket, Shitfire, You Said Strange, Barber for the Queen, the Jump Cuts, People in the Daytime at Pianos Upstairs

Kingdom of Birds, Olga, Lovier, Rosier at Pianos Upstairs

Wax Jaw, Snoozer, Hachiku, Akai Solo, Primer, REW, Elijah Kessler at Sour Mouse

Sunday, March 9

Zhou Shen at Barclays Center

Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Stella Bridie at Night Club 101

Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End

The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival: