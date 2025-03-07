Home
This Weekend’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, March 7

  • Dom Dolla at Madison Square Garden
  • Carlos Rivera at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Richard Clayderman at the Beacon Theatre
  • Knock2, FrostTop b2b RemK, Holly at Terminal 5
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Friko, Peel Dream Magazine at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Vanshire, Toledo at Webster Hall
  • Modern Color, Webbed Wing, Milly, Garage Sale at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sasami (solo) at Rough Trade NYC
  • Ian Sweet at Night Club 101
  • Marc Broussard, Kendra Morris at Sony Hall
  • Minelli at Racket NYC
  • Warmduscher, Avishag Cohen Rodrigues at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Eddie Spaghetti, Metal Marty Chandler at Our Wicked Lady
  • Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, Randal Fowler at City Vineyard
  • Sean McConnell at Cafe Wha?
  • Oz Noy, Chrissi Poland and Dave Weckl at the Iridium
  • Rare DM, Promiseland at QXT’s
  • Pathogenic, Loss Becomes at the Woodshop
  • Sci-Fi Godfather at Hart Bar
  • Jennifer Blowdryer & the All Stars, the MGP Experience, the Vibewreckers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Miranda and the Beat, Licks, Grumpers at Union Pool
  • Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

  • Personal Trainer, Consumables, Talon, Cloudsurfers, Them Flying Monkeys, Panic Flower, Sunhill at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Disputer, Touchdown Jesus, Listener 555, Wynona Bleach, Tula Vera, First President of Japan, TEll A ViSiON, Garden Centre at Sour Mouse
  • Prism Shores, Dives, Bibi Club, Diary, Yndking, Whisper Doll, knitting, Polaroid Fade, Humdrum at Baker Falls
  • Constant Smiles, Flowers for the Dead, Shitfire, CS Cleaners, Cousines Like Shit at Berlin
  • Basht., Das Damen, Ranch Ranch, Gamblers, SuperKnova at the Bowery Electric
  • The OBGMs, Diet Lemon, Big Girl, Cusp, Ginger Winn at Drom
  • Mister Motivation, World News, Faze Wave, Winkler, Hiçamahiç, Mall Girl, shishi at Pianos Showroom
  • Truck Violence, Personal Trainer, Bakers Eddy, knitting, Mellt, FUUDGE, Rosier, Last Waltzon at Pianos Showroom
  • The Kaves, el Culto Casero, King Youngblood, Skye Wallace, Tsunamis, Most Likely Marlin, Mirage at Pianos Upstairs
  • twst, Mellt, Campfire Social at Pianos Upstairs

Saturday, March 8

  • Dom Dolla at Madison Square Garden
  • Christine D’Clario at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at the St. George Theatre
  • Judy Collins & Friends at the Town Hall
  • Nathy Peluso at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Knock2, LYNY, ALEKO at Terminal 5
  • Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends, Dave Hill at Brooklyn Steel
  • Armor for Sleep, Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye at Warsaw
  • Timecop1983, Droid Bishop at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Ron Pope, Thunderstorm Artis at Racket NYC
  • Earthside, Som at the Meadows
  • Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Dancer at Irving Plaza
  • Have Mercy, Flake, In Her Own Words at the Sultan Room
  • Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
  • Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Jake McKelvie & the Countertops, Sid Seth, Jess Yaffa at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

  • Heaven Slight, Hongza, Wind Mile, Hiçamahiç, smalltalk, Kestrels, s k y m e n d e r at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Velveteen, Bleary Eyed, Dutch Mustard, Mahogany, Prism Shores, Autobahn at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Humdrum, Daydream Twins, Flowers for the Dead, Holiem, Matching Outfits, shishi, No Waves, Ready Atlantic at Baker Falls
  • Barber for the Queen, el Culto Casero, Mengers, War Iguana, los Petardos!, Mirage, las Petunias at Baker Falls
  • Sundog, Marry Cherry, Kingdom of Birds, the Fiends, Ivy Flindt, Lupina, Loviet, Eyas at Berlin
  • Prostitute, Mould, Laure Lee & the Jettes, Camp Blu, Panik Flower at Berlin
  • Coatie Pop, Bestial Mouths, Flawless Issues, Silent Mass, Genre Is Death at the Bowery Electric
  • Delivery, Bakers Eddy, Ginger Winn, Dabiela Pes at Drom
  • Grocer, Yndling, Mall Girl, Most Likely Marlin, Sofi O at Nublu Classic
  • Truck Violence, the OBGMs, Bibi Club, Last Waltzon, Cootie Catcher,  Laughing, Nora Kelly Band at Pianos Showroom
  • Prostitute, Test Plan, Peer Pressure, Laura Lee & the Jettes, Snoozer, Big Fat Head, Gewalt, Touchdown Jesus at Pianos Showroom
  • Joe & the Sh*tboys, Pons, Bucket, Shitfire, You Said Strange, Barber for the Queen, the Jump Cuts, People in the Daytime at Pianos Upstairs
  • Kingdom of Birds, Olga, Lovier, Rosier at Pianos Upstairs
  • Wax Jaw, Snoozer, Hachiku, Akai Solo, Primer, REW, Elijah Kessler at Sour Mouse

Sunday, March 9

  • Zhou Shen at Barclays Center
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Stella Bridie at Night Club 101
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues

New Colossus Festival:

  • Hachiku, Flawless Issues, Cusp, Bibi Club, Dutch Mustard, Dictator. World News at Arlene’s Grocery
  • You Said Strange, Camp Blu. Basht., Personal Trainer, Delivery, Sterling Press at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Ballus. Whisper Doll, Basht., stockdale, Outer shapes, diet lemon, Theo Bleak, Fine Food Market at Baker Falls
  • Blythe, Bucket, 12090 A.D., Olga, Black Bordello, Last Waltson, Peer Pleasure at Baker Falls
  • Sodakill, Sundog, Tetsuians, World News, Shady Baby, Arly Scott at Pianos Showroom
  • Winkler, Dives, SunDog, wyldest, Them Flying Machines, Nora Kelly Band, Wax Jaw, Listener 555 at Pianos Showroom
  • Cootie Catcher, Los Petardos!, Shady Baby, Sterling Press, Disputer, Atalhos, Flame Parade at Pianos Upstairs
  • Them Flying Machines, s k y m e n d e r, Kastrels, Fine Food Market at Pianos Upstairs