This Weekend’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, March 7
- Dom Dolla at Madison Square Garden
- Carlos Rivera at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Richard Clayderman at the Beacon Theatre
- Knock2, FrostTop b2b RemK, Holly at Terminal 5
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Friko, Peel Dream Magazine at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Vanshire, Toledo at Webster Hall
- Modern Color, Webbed Wing, Milly, Garage Sale at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sasami (solo) at Rough Trade NYC
- Ian Sweet at Night Club 101
- Marc Broussard, Kendra Morris at Sony Hall
- Minelli at Racket NYC
- Warmduscher, Avishag Cohen Rodrigues at Elsewhere Zone One
- Eddie Spaghetti, Metal Marty Chandler at Our Wicked Lady
- Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, Randal Fowler at City Vineyard
- Sean McConnell at Cafe Wha?
- Oz Noy, Chrissi Poland and Dave Weckl at the Iridium
- Rare DM, Promiseland at QXT’s
- Pathogenic, Loss Becomes at the Woodshop
- Sci-Fi Godfather at Hart Bar
- Jennifer Blowdryer & the All Stars, the MGP Experience, the Vibewreckers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Miranda and the Beat, Licks, Grumpers at Union Pool
- Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues
New Colossus Festival:
- Personal Trainer, Consumables, Talon, Cloudsurfers, Them Flying Monkeys, Panic Flower, Sunhill at Arlene’s Grocery
- Disputer, Touchdown Jesus, Listener 555, Wynona Bleach, Tula Vera, First President of Japan, TEll A ViSiON, Garden Centre at Sour Mouse
- Prism Shores, Dives, Bibi Club, Diary, Yndking, Whisper Doll, knitting, Polaroid Fade, Humdrum at Baker Falls
- Constant Smiles, Flowers for the Dead, Shitfire, CS Cleaners, Cousines Like Shit at Berlin
- Basht., Das Damen, Ranch Ranch, Gamblers, SuperKnova at the Bowery Electric
- The OBGMs, Diet Lemon, Big Girl, Cusp, Ginger Winn at Drom
- Mister Motivation, World News, Faze Wave, Winkler, Hiçamahiç, Mall Girl, shishi at Pianos Showroom
- Truck Violence, Personal Trainer, Bakers Eddy, knitting, Mellt, FUUDGE, Rosier, Last Waltzon at Pianos Showroom
- The Kaves, el Culto Casero, King Youngblood, Skye Wallace, Tsunamis, Most Likely Marlin, Mirage at Pianos Upstairs
- twst, Mellt, Campfire Social at Pianos Upstairs
Saturday, March 8
- Dom Dolla at Madison Square Garden
- Christine D’Clario at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at the St. George Theatre
- Judy Collins & Friends at the Town Hall
- Nathy Peluso at Brooklyn Paramount
- Knock2, LYNY, ALEKO at Terminal 5
- Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends, Dave Hill at Brooklyn Steel
- Armor for Sleep, Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye at Warsaw
- Timecop1983, Droid Bishop at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Ron Pope, Thunderstorm Artis at Racket NYC
- Earthside, Som at the Meadows
- Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Dancer at Irving Plaza
- Have Mercy, Flake, In Her Own Words at the Sultan Room
- Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
- Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
- Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
- Jake McKelvie & the Countertops, Sid Seth, Jess Yaffa at Pete’s Candy Store
- Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
New Colossus Festival:
- Heaven Slight, Hongza, Wind Mile, Hiçamahiç, smalltalk, Kestrels, s k y m e n d e r at Arlene’s Grocery
- Velveteen, Bleary Eyed, Dutch Mustard, Mahogany, Prism Shores, Autobahn at Arlene’s Grocery
- Humdrum, Daydream Twins, Flowers for the Dead, Holiem, Matching Outfits, shishi, No Waves, Ready Atlantic at Baker Falls
- Barber for the Queen, el Culto Casero, Mengers, War Iguana, los Petardos!, Mirage, las Petunias at Baker Falls
- Sundog, Marry Cherry, Kingdom of Birds, the Fiends, Ivy Flindt, Lupina, Loviet, Eyas at Berlin
- Prostitute, Mould, Laure Lee & the Jettes, Camp Blu, Panik Flower at Berlin
- Coatie Pop, Bestial Mouths, Flawless Issues, Silent Mass, Genre Is Death at the Bowery Electric
- Delivery, Bakers Eddy, Ginger Winn, Dabiela Pes at Drom
- Grocer, Yndling, Mall Girl, Most Likely Marlin, Sofi O at Nublu Classic
- Truck Violence, the OBGMs, Bibi Club, Last Waltzon, Cootie Catcher, Laughing, Nora Kelly Band at Pianos Showroom
- Prostitute, Test Plan, Peer Pressure, Laura Lee & the Jettes, Snoozer, Big Fat Head, Gewalt, Touchdown Jesus at Pianos Showroom
- Joe & the Sh*tboys, Pons, Bucket, Shitfire, You Said Strange, Barber for the Queen, the Jump Cuts, People in the Daytime at Pianos Upstairs
- Kingdom of Birds, Olga, Lovier, Rosier at Pianos Upstairs
- Wax Jaw, Snoozer, Hachiku, Akai Solo, Primer, REW, Elijah Kessler at Sour Mouse
Sunday, March 9
- Zhou Shen at Barclays Center
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Stella Bridie at Night Club 101
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
New Colossus Festival:
- Hachiku, Flawless Issues, Cusp, Bibi Club, Dutch Mustard, Dictator. World News at Arlene’s Grocery
- You Said Strange, Camp Blu. Basht., Personal Trainer, Delivery, Sterling Press at Arlene’s Grocery
- Ballus. Whisper Doll, Basht., stockdale, Outer shapes, diet lemon, Theo Bleak, Fine Food Market at Baker Falls
- Blythe, Bucket, 12090 A.D., Olga, Black Bordello, Last Waltson, Peer Pleasure at Baker Falls
- Sodakill, Sundog, Tetsuians, World News, Shady Baby, Arly Scott at Pianos Showroom
- Winkler, Dives, SunDog, wyldest, Them Flying Machines, Nora Kelly Band, Wax Jaw, Listener 555 at Pianos Showroom
- Cootie Catcher, Los Petardos!, Shady Baby, Sterling Press, Disputer, Atalhos, Flame Parade at Pianos Upstairs
- Them Flying Machines, s k y m e n d e r, Kastrels, Fine Food Market at Pianos Upstairs