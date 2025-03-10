Awesome Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 10

Jennie at Radio City Music Hall

Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre at Brooklyn Paramount

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

The Wildmans, Rose Paradise at Mercury Lounge

Bandits on the Run, Minor Gold at the Bowery Electric

Joy Askew at the Bitter End

The Amazing Lorenzo Landini, August James, Mary Esther Carter, Yellow Birch Road at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, March 11

Sarah McLachlan, Micah McLaurin at Chelsea Industrial

Coheed and Cambria at Irving Plaza

Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre at Brooklyn Paramount

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Hamilton Leithauser at Rough Trade NYC

Paris Paloma, Sarah Julia at Webster Hall

Hovvdy, Video Age at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wilder Woods, Haffway at the Bowery Ballroom

Lee Ritenour at Sony Hall

Phony Ppl at the Blue Note

Jordan Adetunji at Mercury Lounge

Felton, LARSON & SONS LLC, the Legs Mads, BONNET at Arlene’s Grocery

The Puma Perl Band, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 12

Palace, Tyler Ramsey at Terminal 5

Cordae at Webster Hall

K. Flay, Vienna Vienna at Irving Plaza

Kim Deal, Ratboys at the Bowery Ballroom

Hovvdy, Video Age at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

This Wild Life, Belmont, Young Culture at le Poisson Rouge

Weathers at Racket NYC

Tim Reynolds & TR3 at the Iridium

Phony Ppl at the Blue Note

Missio at Mercury Lounge

Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern

Liz Longley at the Cutting Room

Cai-Ola, Bre Kennedy at Cafe Wha?

The Marvelous Manhattan Mandolins at the Bitter End

Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club

Ripple AllStars at the Bitter End

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 13