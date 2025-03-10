Awesome Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, March 10
- Jennie at Radio City Music Hall
- Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre at Brooklyn Paramount
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- The Wildmans, Rose Paradise at Mercury Lounge
- Bandits on the Run, Minor Gold at the Bowery Electric
- Joy Askew at the Bitter End
- The Amazing Lorenzo Landini, August James, Mary Esther Carter, Yellow Birch Road at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, March 11
- Sarah McLachlan, Micah McLaurin at Chelsea Industrial
- Coheed and Cambria at Irving Plaza
- Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre at Brooklyn Paramount
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Hamilton Leithauser at Rough Trade NYC
- Paris Paloma, Sarah Julia at Webster Hall
- Hovvdy, Video Age at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wilder Woods, Haffway at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lee Ritenour at Sony Hall
- Phony Ppl at the Blue Note
- Jordan Adetunji at Mercury Lounge
- Felton, LARSON & SONS LLC, the Legs Mads, BONNET at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Puma Perl Band, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 12
- Palace, Tyler Ramsey at Terminal 5
- Cordae at Webster Hall
- K. Flay, Vienna Vienna at Irving Plaza
- Kim Deal, Ratboys at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hovvdy, Video Age at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- This Wild Life, Belmont, Young Culture at le Poisson Rouge
- Weathers at Racket NYC
- Tim Reynolds & TR3 at the Iridium
- Phony Ppl at the Blue Note
- Missio at Mercury Lounge
- Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
- Liz Longley at the Cutting Room
- Cai-Ola, Bre Kennedy at Cafe Wha?
- The Marvelous Manhattan Mandolins at the Bitter End
- Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
- Ripple AllStars at the Bitter End
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, March 13
- j-hope at Barclays Center
- Kraftwerk at the Kings Theatre
- Kim Deal, Ratboys at Brooklyn Paramount
- The Roots at the Blue Note
- Cavalera, Necrot, Dead Heat at Warsaw
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Enslaved, the Infinity Ring at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ace Frehley at Sony Hall
- Emile Mosseri, Paul Dally at the Bowery Ballroom
- Redo Jumpsuit Apparatus, 408, Heartbeat at the Meadows
- New West at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tiffany Day, Piao at Racket NYC
- The Surfrajettes, Black Widows at Littlefield’s
- Lilly Hiatt at Baby’s All Right
- Caleb Hinojosa, Chris Eichlin, Lily Arminda, Mango Safari at Purgatory
- Ours, Torture & the Desert Spiders (solo), Leo Luganskiy at the Bowery Electric
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
- Gary Wright at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues