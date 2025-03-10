Home
Ace Frehley at Sony Hall on 5/4/18 / Everynight Charley

Awesome Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 10

  • Jennie at Radio City Music Hall
  • Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • The Wildmans, Rose Paradise at Mercury Lounge
  • Bandits on the Run, Minor Gold at the Bowery Electric
  • Joy Askew at the Bitter End
  • The Amazing Lorenzo Landini, August James, Mary Esther Carter, Yellow Birch Road at Arlene’s Grocery 
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, March 11

  • Sarah McLachlan, Micah McLaurin at Chelsea Industrial
  • Coheed and Cambria at Irving Plaza
  • Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Rough Trade NYC
  • Paris Paloma, Sarah Julia at Webster Hall
  • Hovvdy, Video Age at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Wilder Woods, Haffway at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Lee Ritenour at Sony Hall
  • Phony Ppl at the Blue Note
  • Jordan Adetunji at Mercury Lounge
  • Felton, LARSON & SONS LLC, the Legs Mads, BONNET at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Puma Perl Band, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 12

  • Palace, Tyler Ramsey at Terminal 5
  • Cordae at Webster Hall
  • K. Flay, Vienna Vienna at Irving Plaza
  • Kim Deal, Ratboys at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hovvdy, Video Age at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • This Wild Life, Belmont, Young Culture at le Poisson Rouge
  • Weathers at Racket NYC
  • Tim Reynolds & TR3 at the Iridium
  • Phony Ppl at the Blue Note
  • Missio at Mercury Lounge
  • Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Liz Longley at the Cutting Room
  • Cai-Ola, Bre Kennedy at Cafe Wha?
  • The Marvelous Manhattan Mandolins at the Bitter End
  • Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
  • Ripple AllStars at the Bitter End
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 13

  • j-hope at Barclays Center
  • Kraftwerk at the Kings Theatre
  • Kim Deal, Ratboys at Brooklyn Paramount
  • The Roots at the Blue Note
  • Cavalera, Necrot, Dead Heat at Warsaw
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Enslaved, the Infinity Ring at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Ace Frehley at Sony Hall
  • Emile Mosseri, Paul Dally at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Redo Jumpsuit Apparatus, 408, Heartbeat at the Meadows
  • New West at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tiffany Day, Piao at Racket NYC
  • The Surfrajettes, Black Widows at Littlefield’s
  • Lilly Hiatt at Baby’s All Right
  • Caleb Hinojosa, Chris Eichlin, Lily Arminda, Mango Safari at Purgatory
  • Ours, Torture & the Desert Spiders (solo), Leo Luganskiy at the Bowery Electric
  • The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gary Wright at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues