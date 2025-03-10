Pepper: A Beacon of Reggae Light in NJ

Pepper, one of our favorite bands to catch live, is as exhilarating and interactive on stage as ever before, even now as the three piece comes up on their 30th anniversary of being a band next year. Somehow, but probably due to the fact that they impart honest soul in all of their art, they have never lost their stride, with new music and new fans always adding to the excitement. Everyone and everything is groove heavy and comes from a place of heart. This show at The Stone Pony last week (a glorious sold-out stop on their Small Kine Tour on March 7) had all of that and more on full display, starting with supporting act Vana Liya (a calypso, reggae singer-songwriter with a suave team of musicians and top tier musicality on their side).

Pepper

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino

Vana Liya

