Rant ‘N’ Roll: Jazz Times Five

Some songs should stay locked up in that old dustbin of time. I’ve always thought Jerome Kern’s 1933 “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” – covered by The Platters, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, JD Souther and dozens more – was one of those songs. I was wrong. It took New York City guitarist-composer-arranger-producer Jackson Potter on his new small things album (Shifting Paradigm Records), to make me see why. Potter – with Alex Ridout (trumpet/flugelhorn), Troy Roberts (tenor sax), Hamish Smith (bass) and Marcello Cardillo (drums) – takes this rotting corpse of a song and injects it with stunning life where its intrinsic changes that have heretofore been rather subliminal rise to the fore. And that’s not the only delight here; besides his four captivating originals, the band chews up Dave Brubeck’s 1959 “The Duke” and Cole Porter’s 1941 “Everything I Love,” and spits it back out as new inventions worthy of contemplation and utter concentration.