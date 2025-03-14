Home
Lizzo by Everynight Charley

Discover New Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, March 14

• j-hope at Barclays Center

• Kraftwerk at the Beacon Theatre

• Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra at Zankel Hall

• Movements, Citizen, Scowl, Downward at Brooklyn Paramount

• The Roots at the Blue Note

• Morgan Wade, Elizabeth Cook at Webster Hall

• RX Bandits, Zeta at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

• The Main Squeeze at Irving Plaza

• Willis at the Bowery Ballroom

• Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

• Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC

• Jobi Riccio, Olivia Ellen Lloyd at Night Club 101

• Haley Blais, Natalie Wilson, Wetsuit at Brooklyn Made

• Owls by Day, Sky-Pony at Mercury Lounge

• Wiped Out, the Coffin Daggers, Surfer Joe at the Bowery Electric

• Neil, LightHeat Best Girl, Lightheaded at Our Wicked Lady

• Eliza Spear, Matt Kelley, Emily Sara, Dru Cutler at Unit J

• The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 15

• The High Kings at the Town Hall

• Role Model, Debbii Dawson at Brooklyn Paramount

• Nurko, Hex Cougar, Ace Aura, Lost Prince, SadBois at Terminal 5

• A R I Z O N A, Moody Joody at Irving Plaza

• The Roots at the Blue Note

• Proxima Parada at Music Hall of Williamsburg

• Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

• ZZ Ward, Liam St. John at City Winery NYC

• Wax Tailor, Napoleon da Legend at the Hall at Elsewhere

• Chyl at the Bowery Ballroom

• The Rescues at the Gramercy Theatre

• 10,000 Maniacs at Sony Hall

• Mackenzy Mackay, Savanna Leigh at Racket NYC

• Glixen, Suzy Clue, She’s Green at Baby’s All Right

• Natu Camara at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

• La Plazuela at le Poisson Rouge

• Pierce Turner at Joe’s Pub

• James Felice at Union Pool

• Corey Bernhard’s Eternity Ensemble at Brothers Wash & Dry

• Of Clocks and Clouds, Flop House All Stars at Drom

• Crazy Mary, SoulCake, Magic Forest NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

• Donut City, Sweet Magma, Backseat Transaction, We Were Werewolves at Otto’s Shrunken Head

• Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

• Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 16

• Lizzo at Irving Plaza

• MercyMe, Zach Williams, Sam Wesley at Prudential Center

• Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt at Brooklyn Paramount

• The Plot in You, Holding Absence, Boundaries, Acres at Webster Hall

• A R I Z O N A at the Bowery Ballroom

• James McMurtry, BettySoo at White Eagle Hall

• Boys Go to Jupiter, Mary Shelley at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

• Alabaster DePlume, Patrick Shiroishi at le Poisson Rouge

• Cardinals at Night Club 101

• Avery*Sunshine, Alex Harris at City Winery NYC

• Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

• Hurricane Holly, Joy & the Wildfire, Above the Moon, Dave Feld, Mad Kat & the TMs, Dr. Boat, Madi Task, No Love Songs at the Bowery Electric

• 37 Houses at Pete’s Candy Store

• Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

• The Pioneers at Terra Blues