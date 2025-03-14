Discover New Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, March 14
• j-hope at Barclays Center
• Kraftwerk at the Beacon Theatre
• Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra at Zankel Hall
• Movements, Citizen, Scowl, Downward at Brooklyn Paramount
• The Roots at the Blue Note
• Morgan Wade, Elizabeth Cook at Webster Hall
• RX Bandits, Zeta at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
• The Main Squeeze at Irving Plaza
• Willis at the Bowery Ballroom
• Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
• Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC
• Jobi Riccio, Olivia Ellen Lloyd at Night Club 101
• Haley Blais, Natalie Wilson, Wetsuit at Brooklyn Made
• Owls by Day, Sky-Pony at Mercury Lounge
• Wiped Out, the Coffin Daggers, Surfer Joe at the Bowery Electric
• Neil, LightHeat Best Girl, Lightheaded at Our Wicked Lady
• Eliza Spear, Matt Kelley, Emily Sara, Dru Cutler at Unit J
• The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
• SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, March 15
• The High Kings at the Town Hall
• Role Model, Debbii Dawson at Brooklyn Paramount
• Nurko, Hex Cougar, Ace Aura, Lost Prince, SadBois at Terminal 5
• A R I Z O N A, Moody Joody at Irving Plaza
• The Roots at the Blue Note
• Proxima Parada at Music Hall of Williamsburg
• Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
• ZZ Ward, Liam St. John at City Winery NYC
• Wax Tailor, Napoleon da Legend at the Hall at Elsewhere
• Chyl at the Bowery Ballroom
• The Rescues at the Gramercy Theatre
• 10,000 Maniacs at Sony Hall
• Mackenzy Mackay, Savanna Leigh at Racket NYC
• Glixen, Suzy Clue, She’s Green at Baby’s All Right
• Natu Camara at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
• La Plazuela at le Poisson Rouge
• Pierce Turner at Joe’s Pub
• James Felice at Union Pool
• Corey Bernhard’s Eternity Ensemble at Brothers Wash & Dry
• Of Clocks and Clouds, Flop House All Stars at Drom
• Crazy Mary, SoulCake, Magic Forest NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
• Donut City, Sweet Magma, Backseat Transaction, We Were Werewolves at Otto’s Shrunken Head
• Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
• Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, March 16
• Lizzo at Irving Plaza
• MercyMe, Zach Williams, Sam Wesley at Prudential Center
• Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt at Brooklyn Paramount
• The Plot in You, Holding Absence, Boundaries, Acres at Webster Hall
• A R I Z O N A at the Bowery Ballroom
• James McMurtry, BettySoo at White Eagle Hall
• Boys Go to Jupiter, Mary Shelley at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
• Alabaster DePlume, Patrick Shiroishi at le Poisson Rouge
• Cardinals at Night Club 101
• Avery*Sunshine, Alex Harris at City Winery NYC
• Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
• Hurricane Holly, Joy & the Wildfire, Above the Moon, Dave Feld, Mad Kat & the TMs, Dr. Boat, Madi Task, No Love Songs at the Bowery Electric
• 37 Houses at Pete’s Candy Store
• Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
• The Pioneers at Terra Blues