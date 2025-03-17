Cradle of Filth Roar Back With More Macabre Metal Mayhem

Lead demon Dani Filth and his current band of miscreants are back with The Screaming of the Valkyries, Cradle of Filth’s 14th opus, which will be out this Friday. And while not dismissing the band’s recent releases, it is easily Cradle of Filth’s strongest and most accessible effort in decades.

No, they have not added hip-hop interludes, country-flavored licks, or dance remixes to attract more followers (although they have recorded a yet-to-be-released song with British pop sensation Ed Sheeran). No, you will not hear these tracks on Top 40 or even most hard rock radio stations. The band has not altered their style in any fashion.

Since pioneering the British-version of black metal during the early nineties, they have remained true to form and have always satisfied their worldwide fan base. This is a Cradle of Filth album. Moreover, devilishly divine tracks such as “Demagoguery,” “White Hellebore,” and “Ex Sanguine Draculae,” are among the band’s most infectiously catchy songs since “Born in a Burial Gown” and “From the Cradle to Enslave.” In addition, the hauntingly beautiful “Non Omnis Moriar” is certain to become a concert staples.

Speaking of concerts, Cradle of Filth will infest New York’s Palladium Times Square on May 1, and these songs are meant to be heard live.

