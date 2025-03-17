Home
Maude LaTour at Governors Ball on 6/11/23 / Everynight Charley

Get Lucky & Catch Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)

  • Patti Lupone at Symphony Space
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • SahBabii at Webster Hall
  • Cardinals at Baby’s All Right
  • Avery*Sunshine, Alex Harris at City Winery NYC
  • The Prodigals, the Narrowbacks, Shilelagh Law, the Amadans at Connolly’s Klub 45
  • The Thing, Skorts, Vic Thrill at Sony Hall
  • Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Aaron Halford, Olivia Rubini, Fool’s Mate, Nai’a at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Caleb Moore, Little Big Boys, Mallaigh Ashton at Pete’s Candy Store
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, March 18

  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • SahBabii at Webster Hall
  • Jack Kays, Remo Drive at Irving Plaza
  • Matisyahu at City Winery NYC
  • Sona Jobarteh at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Emel at Pioneer Works
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
  • Ela Minus at Public Records
  • Molly Schwall, Boris Gachot, Chloe Berry, Arthur Walsh at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 19

  • Patti Lupone at Symphony Space
  • GloRilla, Real Boston Richey, Queen Key at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Maude Latour, Maris at Brooklyn Steel
  • A R I Z O N A, Moody Joody at Warsaw
  • Hazlett, Abby Powledge at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Rare Americans, Hotel Mira, Shauna Dean Cokeland at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Patterson Hood, Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
  • Dylan Sinclair, Rhyan Douglas at Racket NYC
  • Donovan Woods, Billy Raffoul at le Poisson Rouge
  • Fana Hues, PAMÉ at Baby’s All Right
  • Howie Day at City Winery NYC
  • Fred Mascherino, Holdfast at ​Hill Country Barbecue Market
  • The Mark McCay Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 20

  • Bob James & Dave Koz at Lincoln Center
  • Ed Maverick at the Kings Theatre
  • Phil Manzanera at the Cutting Room
  • Last Dinosaurs, Tipling Rock, Jasper Bones at Warsaw
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Pop Evil (acoustic) at Cult of Individuality
  • Weatherday, Combat, Bedridden, Ogbert the Nerd at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Angélica Garcia, Laura Se Fue at the Adam Space Academy of Music
  • The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am Not Afraid to Die, Atomic Life at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Benjamin Scheuer at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Altons, Thee Sinseers at Racket NYC
  • LaMP at le Poisson Rouge
  • Madame Gandhi, duendita, Rose Stoller at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Basia Bulat, Maia Friedman at Joe’s Pub
  • Andy McKee, Mt. Juliet at the Iridium
  • Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion