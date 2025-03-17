Get Lucky & Catch Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)

Patti Lupone at Symphony Space

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

SahBabii at Webster Hall

Cardinals at Baby’s All Right

Avery*Sunshine, Alex Harris at City Winery NYC

The Prodigals, the Narrowbacks, Shilelagh Law, the Amadans at Connolly’s Klub 45

The Thing, Skorts, Vic Thrill at Sony Hall

Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern

Aaron Halford, Olivia Rubini, Fool’s Mate, Nai’a at Arlene’s Grocery

Caleb Moore, Little Big Boys, Mallaigh Ashton at Pete’s Candy Store

The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, March 18

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

SahBabii at Webster Hall

Jack Kays, Remo Drive at Irving Plaza

Matisyahu at City Winery NYC

Sona Jobarteh at Brooklyn Bowl

Emel at Pioneer Works

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Ela Minus at Public Records

Molly Schwall, Boris Gachot, Chloe Berry, Arthur Walsh at Arlene’s Grocery

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 19

Patti Lupone at Symphony Space

GloRilla, Real Boston Richey, Queen Key at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Maude Latour, Maris at Brooklyn Steel

A R I Z O N A, Moody Joody at Warsaw

Hazlett, Abby Powledge at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Rare Americans, Hotel Mira, Shauna Dean Cokeland at the Bowery Ballroom

Patterson Hood, Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge

Dylan Sinclair, Rhyan Douglas at Racket NYC

Donovan Woods, Billy Raffoul at le Poisson Rouge

Fana Hues, PAMÉ at Baby’s All Right

Howie Day at City Winery NYC

Fred Mascherino, Holdfast at ​Hill Country Barbecue Market

The Mark McCay Band at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 20