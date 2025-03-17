Get Lucky & Catch Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
- Patti Lupone at Symphony Space
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- SahBabii at Webster Hall
- Cardinals at Baby’s All Right
- Avery*Sunshine, Alex Harris at City Winery NYC
- The Prodigals, the Narrowbacks, Shilelagh Law, the Amadans at Connolly’s Klub 45
- The Thing, Skorts, Vic Thrill at Sony Hall
- Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
- Aaron Halford, Olivia Rubini, Fool’s Mate, Nai’a at Arlene’s Grocery
- Caleb Moore, Little Big Boys, Mallaigh Ashton at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, March 18
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- SahBabii at Webster Hall
- Jack Kays, Remo Drive at Irving Plaza
- Matisyahu at City Winery NYC
- Sona Jobarteh at Brooklyn Bowl
- Emel at Pioneer Works
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- Ela Minus at Public Records
- Molly Schwall, Boris Gachot, Chloe Berry, Arthur Walsh at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 19
- Patti Lupone at Symphony Space
- GloRilla, Real Boston Richey, Queen Key at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Maude Latour, Maris at Brooklyn Steel
- A R I Z O N A, Moody Joody at Warsaw
- Hazlett, Abby Powledge at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Rare Americans, Hotel Mira, Shauna Dean Cokeland at the Bowery Ballroom
- Patterson Hood, Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
- Dylan Sinclair, Rhyan Douglas at Racket NYC
- Donovan Woods, Billy Raffoul at le Poisson Rouge
- Fana Hues, PAMÉ at Baby’s All Right
- Howie Day at City Winery NYC
- Fred Mascherino, Holdfast at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Mark McCay Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, March 20
- Bob James & Dave Koz at Lincoln Center
- Ed Maverick at the Kings Theatre
- Phil Manzanera at the Cutting Room
- Last Dinosaurs, Tipling Rock, Jasper Bones at Warsaw
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Pop Evil (acoustic) at Cult of Individuality
- Weatherday, Combat, Bedridden, Ogbert the Nerd at the Bowery Ballroom
- Angélica Garcia, Laura Se Fue at the Adam Space Academy of Music
- The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am Not Afraid to Die, Atomic Life at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Benjamin Scheuer at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Altons, Thee Sinseers at Racket NYC
- LaMP at le Poisson Rouge
- Madame Gandhi, duendita, Rose Stoller at Brooklyn Bowl
- Basia Bulat, Maia Friedman at Joe’s Pub
- Andy McKee, Mt. Juliet at the Iridium
- Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion