Jethro Tull Harkens Back to the Glory Days

Since forming during the late sixties, Jethro Tull has been one of the, if not the most unique, original, and (dare I say) progressive bands of the rock’n’roll era. Even at the height of their popularity during the seventies when they scored major hits with “Aqualung,” “Crossed-Eyed Mary,” and “Locomotive Breath,” they were very much an acquired taste. Especially since they were fronted by Ian Anderson, who doubled as lead flautist and traded solos with their guitarist. Musically, they were a mix of rock and Renaissance folk, and lyrically, Jethro Tull sharply contrasted the sex, high-life, fast cars, and rebellion songs of their peers. (Does the band have any real peers?)

Since the eighties, though, Jethro Tull have been relegated to cult status, with most of their recent releases fading with little notice. The new Curious Ruminant, however, should change that unfortunate trend.

While phrases such as “a return to their roots” or “recaptures the past” often fills a longtime fan of a veteran band with a sense of dread, Jethro Tull fans can rejoice. Curious Ruminant is not a tired retread of musical roads often traveled, but truly a return to their seventies form, with tracks that fit comfortably among their best known songs.

Although the electric guitar could be more prominent in the mix, there is little to nitpick about anything else on this progressive undertaking when there are such powerful songs as “Puppet and the Puppet Master,” “Curious Ruminant,” and “The Tipu House” found through the record. After listening to this LP, old fans and new fans alike will want to catch Jethro Tull perform live and see if Ian Anderson can still play the flute while standing on one leg. Fans will also continue to protest, and deservedly so, the band’s exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

