‘Voice’ Contestant Brook Wood Shines Through

Brook Wood is a force to be reckoned with. Listen to “Wonder What You Miss” now and tune into NBC tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET for proof of such.

Although she calls the Big Apple home these days, Brook Wood grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and went to Indiana University to study musical theatre before graduating in 2013. She then took a leap and moved here to New York City. With a powerhouse voice, her transition from theatre performances to more concert performances wasn’t too difficult, and her first professional job was singing on a cruise ship, but she quickly followed up with national tours and rock concerts before embarking on her Voice journey.

Wood is a shining star with flawless vocal ability who always sang with her father in her living room growing up. She was surrounded by affection, love, and support from her parents at a young age, and it was her father who nudged her to go on NBC’s The Voice to begin with, where she is currently being mentored by country pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini as part of Team Kelsea.

The singer-turned-Voice contestant always had a thing for country music like her mentor, but her personal catalog spans a variety of genres. Her voice can take her to new heights in a lot of styles, but it is her unique blend of classic soul and modern rock (with a splash of slick R&B) and that made both Ballerini and John Legend turn around their chairs for her.

Wood’s first passion has always been singing, so with her family behind her and NBC’s hit singing competition having interest in her, the future was being laid out beautifully. She’s still competing on the show, but is also releasing her own music so that no matter what happens, her mark is being made.

Robert Frezza talked to the budding showstopper about The Voice, her inspirations, her first single (out today), and the hustle of it all.

What made you move to New York City?

The program I was in is in at college geared you to move to New York City. They helped you find an agent. I’ve been here for 11 years, so this is definitely my home.

When did you notice that you have this show-woman-ship?

It was probably in high school. I was singing since I was four-year-old, but was getting solos, choir gigs, and casting in musicals come high school. I have to chalk it up to one of my favorite high school choir teachers, Todd Hawks. He was a huge supporter and believer in me. We are still in touch.

What made you connect to country music?

It was my dad. I grew up around country music all the time. My grandfather played a lot of surf rock and rockabilly. My dad had a huge amp in the living room and would be playing guitar all the time. We’d sing together and that’s how we bonded – over the love of music.

The Voice versus American Idol – which one, if you had to do it all over again?

One, I am too old for American Idol. The cut off is 28.

Everything happens for a reason. The Voice reached out to me. I didn’t have to jump through as many hoops for casting calls. I had an artist profile in their system, but one of the casting agents on The Voice was friends with one of my friends and it was off to the races from there.

Where are you in the process of The Voice?

I am on Team Kelsea! The next round is the battle round and you duet with a different contestant. We obviously had to sign an NDA for the show, so there’s not much I can say.

You sang Jelly Roll’s “Save Me” on the show.

I love Jelly Roll. I heard the song in the female voice as Kelly Clarkson sang a cover of it on her show, so I had to put that on the list.

.

You were also part of 50 Years of Rock and Roll.

It’s a national tour that I’ve been doing 2017. It’s like theater meets a rock concert. The host will talk about the history of each song and the time period as it covers years from 1931-1981. One night I’m singing Janis Joplin to “Defying Gravity.” It got my feet wet in that touring lifestyle aspect. It opened a lot of doors.

You have new original music on the way, too!

I have just singles coming out right now, but eventually I will have an EP with all the singles I plan on releasing on it, but I have my first ever original song called “wonder what you miss,” which is now available on all streaming platforms.

What are you listening to?

Chris Stapleton, always every day and any day. Kelsea Ballerini just put out her deluxe album Patterns. Some female inspiration: Ella Langley, Megan Maroney. I listen to a lot of old stuff: Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. I also adore Emily King, Allen Stone, and Raye. I pull inspiration from so many artists and genres.

What’s next?

Touring would be a goal and play some shows once I put some new music out. Right now, it is all about the momentum of social media and momentum of this exposure and getting my music out there. By winter I’ll start thinking about touring and putting some shows together.

FOLLOW BROOK WOOD ON INSTAGRAM & CHECK OUT HER WEBSITE BEFORE STREAMING “WONDER WHAT YOU MISS” – AVAILABLE NOW!