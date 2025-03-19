Cloe Wilder’s Dream Come True

An emerging singer-songwriter with a fresh perspective, fun style, and clean sound, Cloe Wilder should be on your radar.

As a musician, Cloe Wilder brings emotions to life with folk pop ease and a sultry guitar-driven flair. For the heavier, more sentimental moments being transcribed in song, there is still a comforting air surrounding her vulnerable storytelling and buoyant melodies. Her music is creating a through-line between herself and her young experiences and that of her predominantly pop-loving teen fanbase.

You can find Cloe Wilder on the road with sleek pop phenom Spencer Sutherland right now, or you can find her on playlists titled “tongue tied,” “early mornings,” “pov: you’re in a long distance relationship,” and “songs to think about life to.” You can also find her speaking with The Aquarian right here:

Cloe, you’re a young artist, fresh and on-the-rise, but not quite ‘new’ to the scene. How have the last five years of not just writing, but releasing music, shaped how you approach the industry today, as a dynamic 19-year-old?

Thank you for saying that! I think that often gets lost in translation. I only have gratitude for the amount of time I’ve spent writing and how young I started doing it. I truly can’t picture myself any other way.

I’d argue that you are most often compared to a young Taylor Swift in how you balance being youthful and introspective, but relatable and wise beyond your years (especially lyrically). To me, on songs like “Super 8,” which is one of my favorites, as well as your new single, “Tallahassee,” I hear Christina Grimmie and Sheryl Crow and Leah Marlene and Julien Baker. What other comparisons have you gotten and which do you find the most accurate

I am so flattered! I always love hearing what people connect my music to. I don’t want to boost my ego this much, but Lana Del Rey is my number one and I’ve had a few moments of comparison to her, which is pretty mind blowing.

You’re getting ready to perform at the famed Irving Plaza here in New York City. What the heck is going through your head?

I am beyond excited. New York shows in themselves are so surreal; total dream come true.

Now, just two days prior to taking the Irving stage, you are releasing Life’s A Bitch – an evocative six-song EP that is as vulnerable as it is sparkling. How did you come to name the EP, and while we’re on the topic of the creation of the record, when did you decide that you wanted to make “Cigarette” and “Tallahassee” singles?

There’s a song on the EP called “Life’s a Bitch.” As soon as I wrote that title down on my whiteboard, I couldn’t get it out of my head. “Cigarette” immediately felt like a single to me. After seeing the sweetest reaction to “Tallahassee” at shows, I thought it was time to put that one out, too.

Your music video for “Cigarette” is a cinematic, aesthetically pleasing, and one of your best projects to date (according to fans and media alike). What do you enjoy about the visual side of your career and things like this, music videos and artwork and visual ‘vibe’ curation?

Thank you so much! I really enjoy that side of the process. I’m a major control freak and it’s fun to figure out what I like. My good friend Jesse DeFlorio directed that video, and almost all of my other ones. I’m always in a very collaborative space with him.

Not only are you supporting the great Spencer Sutherland on tour, but you are frequent collaborators. What is it like working with Spencer and what has been your favorite memory from crafting music and art alongside him?

Spencer is one of my very favorite people. Writing “Cigarette” together was so special. He cares about my whole career so much and I really love him for that.

FOR TICKETS TO CLOE’S PHILLY SHOW, CLICK HERE! FOR HER NYC SHOW, CLICK HERE! (BOTH IN SUPPORT OF SPENCER SUTHERLAND)

TO GET MORE CLOE, FOLLOW HER ON INSTAGRAM!