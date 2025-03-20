Home
Features
#THROWBACK
Six men stand on a desolate beach with grey sand and a blue sky. The man the furthest to the left has a curly dark afro, a beard, and a mustache. He has his hands in his pockets and is wearing a button-up shirt and button-up best over it, as well as pants and sneakers. The man next to him on the right is wearing a leather bomber jacket with a white patterned shirt underneath. He has a buzzcut. The man to his right has sunglasses on and a puffer jacket, as well as short spiky hair. The man to his right is wearing a striped button-up shirt and is furrowing his eyebrows at the camera. He has a short spiky mohawk. To his right is a mn wearing a grey button-up shirt with dark hair and goatee. His hands are in his pockets. The man the furthest to the right is looking away, to his right, and has his hands in his pockets. He wears a dark jacket and is bald with a short beard. On top of the men are the words "Linkin Park" in yellow, with the letter "R" cutting lower than the rest of the letters and into the next line of text, which reads "At the midnight hour" in white. The logo for the magazine is above the men in yellow and orange. "The Aquarian Weekly," with a black scratch depicted underneath the words and above the sky.

#THROWBACK: Linkin Park, April 25, 2007

Arts Weekly
#THROWBACK

Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 2007 cover story with Linkin Park!

The late, great, gone-too-soon Chester Bennington was born on this day in 1976.