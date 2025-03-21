Cameron Whitcomb Won’t Quit

He left home at 17, discovered his love of singing through karaoke and open-mics at 19, won over hearts on American Idol at 20, and found his footing in the industry as a strong, sober singer-songwriter at 22. This is Cameron Whitcomb.

Although he may be new to the official music scene, Cameron Whitcomb is a solid rocker in his own right. Originally from Alberta, Canada, the soulful songwriter moved to British Columbia in his late teens, which is where the young vocalist found a home singing covers on the internet. Soon enough, American Idol found him and asked him to join the legacy competition show. He made it to the Top 20 and then moved back to Canada, returning to his daily grind while thinking his career was over just as it was starting.

Addiction got a grip on him, but didn’t let that stop him. Whitcomb worked to get clean, and what helped him was the songwriting process, which he found as a release. Thus, the song “Quitter” was born, an honest country rock track that details his journey about getting sober in an instrumental and emotional way. As he sings, “The hardest part of getting clean are all the damn apologies / Paying tolls on bridges that I’ve burnt / I’ve been afraid of growing up ’cause that would mean to sober up / But stoned and drunk don’t mix with loving her.”

Soon enough he picked up guitar, and with lyrics like that coming out of his head and heart, as well as having a lot of passion and persistence, record labels came knocking on his door – from Republic to Atlantic. He signed with the latter and, as he tells us, is ultimately very happy with his decision. If he succumbed to anything, he wouldn’t be here baring his soul to his growing number of fans.

The Aquarian talked to the singer/songwriter about all of this, but especially about not giving up.

.

How did you get involved with American Idol?

I was posting karaoke videos singing Tyler Childers songs. American Idol found me on Reddit, and they asked me to do the show. The rest is history.

You made it to the Top 20 of American Idol and then left?

I got kicked off and got sent back to Canada. I felt like I failed. Went back to my day job, then I had to learn everything. I had to make it all work. I started playing guitar and writing songs. Once I learned a few chords, I put a few words down. I got clean and sober around May 2023 then my career took off.

When did you get signed to Atlantic Records?

Around when I was getting clean, I met my manager and I moved into his cabin on his farm. I wrote songs in the morning and posted in the afternoon and that’s when labels started getting interested, not only in Canada, but in the States, as well. My manager introduced me to my lawyer and signed the papers with Atlantic Records – and they are an incredible record label. For me, it was all about the people and team over at Atlantic Records.

.

Your single “Quitter” is about your addiction to alcohol.

I think the part of getting clean is about that accountability. There are sacrifices you have to make. If you want to keep using, you are sacrificing relationships. It’s a hard thing to do, but I am sober now a year and 10 months. There’s a negative thing that comes with using. I’m grateful that people are resonating with “Quitter.”

So the writing process was cathartic for you, then?

Yes, I found my niche writing about things that really meant something and are true to me, then it flows and makes sense. People can also find solace in that, too. The writing is a huge reason that I am able to stay sober and feel comfortable in my sobriety.

Shawn Mendes, Noah Kahan, Benson Boone are some names that come to mind with this latest pop-rock resurgence. Where do you fit into it all?

Hopefully I’ll be able to be up there with the greats. I take it day by day. I have goals and dreams and a lot of things I want to do. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Another day clean, another day writing songs, another day making little differences. Whatever you put into the world is what you get back. There’s a lot of things that can get you discouraged. as well. It’s like the world is this huge thing, but you have to take it one day at a time. I’m going to keep working hard and trying my best.

.

“Options” is your latest single. Can you tell me more about it?

It’s about this dream that I had. I am really comfortable in my sobriety and sometimes I have this conversation with my friends that are still using (and some that are clean). This idea that I’m in control and whatever I decide my life will be, is what I make of it. Getting clean is not like this death sentence. If I want to take off and party, I will. I know I have options; not that I will ever do it, but knowing I’m in control… that’s what the song means to me.

You are playing the legendary Bowery Ballroom on March 24 and March 28 on your Hundred Mile High Tour. Have you ever played there?

Never. Last time I played New York City, I played a smaller iconic venue. The tour starts on March 13 and goes until mid-April.

GET TICKETS TO CAMERON WHITCOMB’S TOUR BY VISITING HIS WEBSITE!