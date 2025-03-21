Jonah Kagen’s Surprises & Inspirations

His stirring new single is as bold and brazen as it is palpable and pensive. He somehow manages to make the smoothest sounds out of the most emotional wounds.

A star on-the-rise with already over two million listeners on Spotify alone, Jonah Kagen is a singer-songwriter that floats around the bluegrass world of storytelling and strumming, but his sleeker, more candid folk rock approach makes him quite a bit more attainable and attention-grabbing in the year 2025. Anyone and everyone can find a home in his harmonies, especially when it comes to his latest release; it’s the bustling ‘small town’ sounds of Noah Kahan and John Mellencamp and Jason Isbell rolled into one. Kagen brings you into his foot-stomping bubble of gentle, classic-sounding musicality and turns his own truthful tales into earnest anthem of the masses.

The Aquarian is floored by the ease in which he writes, records, produces, and performs. It is timeless, memorable, and clearly coming from the Georgia native’s soul. We caught up with him to talk about just that.

I have described you many times to friends, co-workers, and anyone looking for something new to listen to as this: “a soulful Americana type for ‘the now’ with an eye for mind-quieting melodies.” If you had to describe your artistry to someone who wasn’t knee-deep in your catalog like us, what would you say?

That might be the kindest and most flattering description of myself that I have ever heard! Thank you! I have somewhat of a hard time describing myself in such a beautiful light like you did, but I would say concisely that it’s honest, story-driven music that sounds like a healthy mix of raw, roots-y, and pretty.

Similarly, what is one song that you find makes a good introduction to who you are and the music you make? As a fan, I’d have to say “Save My Soul,” your hit “God Needs the Devil,” and the alternate version of “Matches” are potential examples, but you know your art best!

This is a great question! I love the songs you mentioned, but I would actually say “The Roads.” That song was the first time it really clicked for me as an artist what I wanted the music to feel like. I have one new song that I would even more so lean toward, but I’ll save that surprise for later.

“The Reaper,” your brand new single, is out now. When did you write and record this song? And at what point did you know that it – in all its down-to-earth glory – was going to be a single?

I wrote and recorded the original demo shortly before going on tour with Chance Peña. I had been living in my Airstream for about six months or so at this point, and I just started thinking about some of the many times I had been humbled by the lifestyle I was living (and continue to live), and what I had learned from those wild moments. I knew it would be a single as soon as I wrote it, but it really took shape a couple months later when I sat down and dialed in the production in the Airstream while out on the road.

You are a storyteller with compelling, relatable narratives and easy, breezy vocals. You are also a guitarist, rounding out your songs with quite memorable, melodious, and explosive riffs. All of it comes across as effortless, but which comes more naturally to you: singing, songwriting, or guitar playing?

Thank you again! These are such kind words. To be completely honest, I have always liked singing the least. I never really knew if I was doing it right or if it truly sounded good, and the first time I ever sang in front of anyone seriously was on tour. That said, I’ve gained a lot of confidence in that department and have come to enjoy singing much more, but songwriting and guitar playing are my bread and butter.

I think the singing is just the most direct method of communication. Guitar playing is probably the most “effortless,” but only because I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid, and I know what I’m looking for out of the instrument. Songwriting, however, is my favorite part. I think the effort in songwriting for me doesn’t come in getting the words onto the page, but rather from the brutally honest introspection that has to happen first. Once I can take the leap to address something really real for me, then I know the song will write itself.

You are skyrocketing, a class act already, genre-bending, and come across as being a truly organic artist. Reminiscent of James Taylor, Keith Urban, Adrianne Lenker, Tracy Chapman, and Hozier, who were your biggest influences in terms of becoming the musician we are coming to know?

Amazing company! Thank you (again). My first major influence was a guitarist named Andy McKee. I use a lot of his tunings and techniques, and you can definitely hear him in how I play. From a songwriting perspective, I’ve been so inspired by the original folk inspirations – Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, etc. I’ve recently been really into Adrienne Lenker, Hozier, Jeff Buckley, and Ruston Kelly. From a melody perspective, I’ve always found that my favorite melodies of all time seem to exist in that golden era of EDM music, believe it or not – specifically Avicii. Quite a broad range for me!

What are you listening to right now, and is anything that you’re tuned into looking to be an inspiration for this specific era of your career, with “The Reaper” and more to come?

Ha, those things are not necessarily the same answer! I’ve been listening a lot to Mk.gee and Journey. They are not directly inspiring the upcoming songs, however. The new era of my music has been deeply influenced by those songwriting and melody names I mentioned above, specifically Townes Van Zandt, James Taylor, and Avicii. (Crazy lineup, I know).

