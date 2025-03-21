Spring Begins with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, March 21

Disturbed, Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Nothing More at Madison Square Garden

Trey Songz, Omarion, Rick Ross, Bow Wow, Plies, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP, Nivea at Barclays Center

Il Volo at Radio City Music Hall

Refused, Quicksand at the Brooklyn Paramount

Yugyeom at Terminal 5

Darkside, eucademix at Brooklyn Steel

Notd, Blusher at Webster Hall

Helmet, Slomosa, War on Women at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Railroad Earth, Tom Hamilton at Brooklyn Bowl

Ceremony, Glitterer, Mary Jane Dunphe at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

SKEGSS at Warsaw

Sarah and the Sundays, the Slaps at ​Irving Plaza

And One at the Brooklyn Monarch

Gusi at Sony Hall

YUGYEOM at Racket NYC

Shaina Taub at the Appel Room

DakhaBrakha at le Poisson Rouge

David Longstreth at Public Records

Jordan Tice w. Patrick M’Gonigle, Michael Daves, Jacob Jolliff at Cafe Wha?

The Black Jackals, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys, Colebrookers at Baker Falls

Margie Goldsmith, Val Kinzler, Rigel Mary Sarjoo at the Bitter End

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 22

Dream Theater at Radio City Music Hall

Zed’s Dead at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Ben Böhmer at Brooklyn Paramount

Darkside, Kalia Vandever at Brooklyn Steel

The Feelies at White Eagle Hall

Confidence Man, Veggi, Twonski at Webster Hall

Ceremony, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat at the Bowery Ballroom

Emei, Haiden Henderson at Irving Plaza

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Reggie Watts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bear McCreary at the Gramercy Theatre

Geographer, Lily Kershaw at the Hall at Elsewhere

Joan as Policewoman at the Appel Room

Fishbone, Scream, Shutdown, La Armada, Ache, MAAFA, Lamacchia, Neighborhood Shit at the Brooklyn Monarch

Emo Nite at Webster Hall

Emo Nite Brooklyn at le Poisson Rouge

David Longstreth at Public Records

The Lagoons, the Morning Herald at Mercury Lounge

Sirsy, Lisa & Lori Brigantino at the Bitter End

Macseal, Carly Cosgrove, Buffchick at Racket NYC

Gary Louris at the Loft at City Winery

Gary U.S. Bonds at the Iridium

Goya Gumbani at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts

Monobloc, Catcher, Magic America at ​Night Club 101

Dean Friedman at the Triad Theater

Ricky Stein at Pete’s Candy Store

Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 23