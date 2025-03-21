Home
Bald singer wearing long black vest with large silver grommets singing on stage with colorful lights around him.
Disturbed at Irving Plaza on 4/4/16 / Everynight Charley

Spring Begins with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, March 21

  • Disturbed, Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Nothing More at Madison Square Garden
  • Trey Songz, Omarion, Rick Ross, Bow Wow, Plies, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP, Nivea at Barclays Center
  • Il Volo at Radio City Music Hall
  • Refused, Quicksand at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • Yugyeom at Terminal 5
  • Darkside, eucademix at Brooklyn Steel
  • Notd, Blusher at Webster Hall
  • Helmet, Slomosa, War on Women at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Railroad Earth, Tom Hamilton at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Ceremony, Glitterer, Mary Jane Dunphe at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • SKEGSS at Warsaw
  • Sarah and the Sundays, the Slaps at ​Irving Plaza
  • And One at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Gusi at Sony Hall
  • YUGYEOM at Racket NYC
  • Shaina Taub at the Appel Room
  • DakhaBrakha at le Poisson Rouge
  • David Longstreth at Public Records
  • Jordan Tice w. Patrick M’Gonigle, Michael Daves, Jacob Jolliff at Cafe Wha?
  • The Black Jackals, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys, Colebrookers at Baker Falls
  • Margie Goldsmith, Val Kinzler, Rigel Mary Sarjoo at the Bitter End
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 22

  • Dream Theater at Radio City Music Hall
  • Zed’s Dead at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Ben Böhmer at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Darkside, Kalia Vandever at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Feelies at White Eagle Hall
  • Confidence Man, Veggi, Twonski at Webster Hall
  • Ceremony, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Emei, Haiden Henderson at Irving Plaza
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Reggie Watts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bear McCreary at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Geographer, Lily Kershaw at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Joan as Policewoman at the Appel Room
  • Fishbone, Scream, Shutdown, La Armada, Ache, MAAFA, Lamacchia, Neighborhood Shit at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Emo Nite at Webster Hall
  • Emo Nite Brooklyn at le Poisson Rouge
  • David Longstreth at Public Records
  • The Lagoons, the Morning Herald at Mercury Lounge
  • Sirsy, Lisa & Lori Brigantino at the Bitter End
  • Macseal, Carly Cosgrove, Buffchick at Racket NYC
  • Gary Louris at the Loft at City Winery
  • Gary U.S. Bonds at the Iridium
  • Goya Gumbani at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts
  • Monobloc, Catcher, Magic America at ​Night Club 101
  • Dean Friedman at the Triad Theater
  • Ricky Stein at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern
  • David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 23

  • Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall
  • of Montreal, Cumgirl8 at Brooklyn Steel
  • Spencer Sutherland, Stacey Ryan, Cloe Wilder at Irving Plaza
  • Delain, Xandria, Edge of Paradise at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Meshell Ndegeocello at the Appel Room
  • Alcest, Kaelan Mikla Mono at Warsaw
  • Rich Amiri, Swapa at Webster Hall
  • The Swell Season at City Winery NYC
  • Chuck Ragan, Cory Branan at the Loft at City Winery
  • Twain, Esther Rose at Baby’s All Right
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Mark Guiliana at le Poisson Rouge
  • Beau, Big Dumb Baby, Boyfriend Network at Night Club 101
  • The Deep Drags, Density Black Cat, Exit 99 at the Bowery Electric
  • Rat City Sunrise, NEVERHOME, Why Another, Brunette Champion at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues