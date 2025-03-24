The Coolest Live Music in NYC This Week



Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been canceled.

Coal Chamber, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Black Satellite at Palladium Times Square

The Dream Eaters, Corpus Chicanery, Trashdaddy at Brooklyn Made

Monday, March 24

Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall

Sasson Ifram Shaulov at the Town Hall

Mayhem, Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces at Irving Plaza

Saint JHN, Honey Bxby at Brooklyn Paramount

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Tommy Richman, mynameisntjmack, Paco at Webster Hall

Cameron Whitcomb, Ben Cottrill at the Bowery Ballroom

Spencer Sutherland, Cloe Wilder at Irving Plaza

Lola Kirke at Rough Trade NYC

Melanie Charles at the Blue Note

Emily Duff Acoustic Trio at Cowgirl

Zoë Arora, Kate Short, Meital, Mia Lorelei at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, March 25

Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall

Stereophonics at Brooklyn Paramount

Bishop Briggs, Ellise at Irving Plaza

Paleface Swiss, Stick to Your Guns, Nasty at the Gramercy Theatre

Kelly Lee Owens at Warsaw

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Mac Ayes at le Poisson Rouge

Baths, Fashion Club at Baby’s All Right

The Music of Patti Smith rehearsal at City Winery

Adam Masterson at the 11th St. Bar

Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 26

Megan Moroney, Patrick Droney at Radio City Music Hall

The Music of Patti Smith: Chrissie Hynde, Glen Hansard, Jim Jarmusch, Susanna Hoffs, Jesse Malin, Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Alison Mosshart, the Kronos Quartet, Ben Harper, Karen O, Kim Gordon & Bill Nace, Angel Olsen at Carnegie Hall

Mumford & Sons at Brooklyn Paramount

Rio Da Yung OG at Webster Hall

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Mac Ayes at le Poisson Rouge

Weedeater, Bask at the Broadway

Marc Roberge at City Winery NYC

Rio Romeo, Thesaurus Rex at Baby’s All Right

James Maddock & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Brian Charette’s Music for Organ Sextette at Django

Smoke Break, Hands First, Tiger Would at Hart Bar

Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 27