The Coolest Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been canceled.
- Coal Chamber, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Black Satellite at Palladium Times Square
- The Dream Eaters, Corpus Chicanery, Trashdaddy at Brooklyn Made
Monday, March 24
- Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall
- Sasson Ifram Shaulov at the Town Hall
- Mayhem, Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces at Irving Plaza
- Saint JHN, Honey Bxby at Brooklyn Paramount
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Tommy Richman, mynameisntjmack, Paco at Webster Hall
- Cameron Whitcomb, Ben Cottrill at the Bowery Ballroom
- Spencer Sutherland, Cloe Wilder at Irving Plaza
- Lola Kirke at Rough Trade NYC
- Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
- Emily Duff Acoustic Trio at Cowgirl
- Zoë Arora, Kate Short, Meital, Mia Lorelei at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, March 25
- Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall
- Stereophonics at Brooklyn Paramount
- Bishop Briggs, Ellise at Irving Plaza
- Paleface Swiss, Stick to Your Guns, Nasty at the Gramercy Theatre
- Kelly Lee Owens at Warsaw
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Mac Ayes at le Poisson Rouge
- Baths, Fashion Club at Baby’s All Right
- The Music of Patti Smith rehearsal at City Winery
- Adam Masterson at the 11th St. Bar
- Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 26
- Megan Moroney, Patrick Droney at Radio City Music Hall
- The Music of Patti Smith: Chrissie Hynde, Glen Hansard, Jim Jarmusch, Susanna Hoffs, Jesse Malin, Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Alison Mosshart, the Kronos Quartet, Ben Harper, Karen O, Kim Gordon & Bill Nace, Angel Olsen at Carnegie Hall
- Mumford & Sons at Brooklyn Paramount
- Rio Da Yung OG at Webster Hall
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Mac Ayes at le Poisson Rouge
- Weedeater, Bask at the Broadway
- Marc Roberge at City Winery NYC
- Rio Romeo, Thesaurus Rex at Baby’s All Right
- James Maddock & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Brian Charette’s Music for Organ Sextette at Django
- Smoke Break, Hands First, Tiger Would at Hart Bar
- Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
Thursday, March 27
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Gregory Alan Isakov at Madison Square Garden
- Megan Moroney, Patrick Droney at Radio City Music Hall
- Hwasa at Brooklyn Paramount
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Kaufman Music Center
- Neal Francis, Improvement Movement at Webster Hall
- Rebecca Black, Blue Hawaii at Warsaw
- The Army, the Navy, Aggie Miller at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Anoushka Shankar at le Poisson Rouge
- Habibi at Xanadu
- Zusha at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Marc Roberge at City Winery NYC
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Marlon Craft at Nublu
- Tindersticks at Sony Hall
- Fluorescents, FRND CRCL, New York Nicks at Alphaville
- The Tall Pines, Kid Congo Powers, Brian “Howlin’” Hurd at Joe’s Pub
- Bees Deluxe at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Ours at the Bowery Electric
- Pete Mancini, Adam LaGreca, Tom Moran at Mercury Lounge
- E.W. Harris at the Local
- Rachel Despard, Janielle, Tess Elena at Pete’s Candy Store
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Gary Wright at Terra Blues
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues