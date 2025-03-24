Home
Man singing into microphone with short dark hair and a black button-up shirt on. He is strumming an orange electric guitar and his bandmate, in a blue button-up shirt, is playing bass behind him.
Mumford & Sons at Barclays Center on 12/5/19 / Everynight Charley

The Coolest Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been canceled.

  • Coal Chamber, Fear Factory, Twiztid, Black Satellite at Palladium Times Square
  • The Dream Eaters, Corpus Chicanery, Trashdaddy at Brooklyn Made

Monday, March 24

  • Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall
  • Sasson Ifram Shaulov at the Town Hall
  • Mayhem, Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces at Irving Plaza
  • Saint JHN, Honey Bxby at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Tommy Richman, mynameisntjmack, Paco at Webster Hall
  • Cameron Whitcomb, Ben Cottrill at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Spencer Sutherland, Cloe Wilder at Irving Plaza
  • Lola Kirke at Rough Trade NYC
  • Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
  • Emily Duff Acoustic Trio at Cowgirl
  • Zoë Arora, Kate Short, Meital, Mia Lorelei at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, March 25

  • Cleo Sol at Radio City Music Hall
  • Stereophonics at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Bishop Briggs, Ellise at Irving Plaza
  • Paleface Swiss, Stick to Your Guns, Nasty at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Kelly Lee Owens at Warsaw
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Mac Ayes at le Poisson Rouge
  • Baths, Fashion Club at Baby’s All Right
  • The Music of Patti Smith rehearsal at City Winery
  • Adam Masterson at the 11th St. Bar
  • Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 26

  • Megan Moroney, Patrick Droney at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Music of Patti Smith: Chrissie Hynde, Glen Hansard, Jim Jarmusch, Susanna Hoffs, Jesse Malin, Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Alison Mosshart, the Kronos Quartet, Ben Harper, Karen O, Kim Gordon & Bill Nace, Angel Olsen at Carnegie Hall
  • Mumford & Sons at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Rio Da Yung OG at Webster Hall
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Mac Ayes at le Poisson Rouge
  • Weedeater, Bask at the Broadway
  • Marc Roberge at City Winery NYC
  • Rio Romeo, Thesaurus Rex at Baby’s All Right
  • James Maddock & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
  • Brian Charette’s Music for Organ Sextette at Django
  • Smoke Break, Hands First, Tiger Would at Hart Bar
  • Charlie Sub & Sound Dogs at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 27

  • Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Gregory Alan Isakov at Madison Square Garden
  • Megan Moroney, Patrick Droney at Radio City Music Hall
  • Hwasa at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at ​Kaufman Music Center
  • Neal Francis, Improvement Movement at ​Webster Hall
  • Rebecca Black, Blue Hawaii at Warsaw
  • The Army, the Navy, Aggie Miller at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Anoushka Shankar at le Poisson Rouge
  • Habibi at Xanadu
  • Zusha at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Marc Roberge at City Winery NYC
  • Popa Chubby at the Iridium
  • Marlon Craft at Nublu
  • Tindersticks at Sony Hall
  • Fluorescents, FRND CRCL, New York Nicks at Alphaville
  • The Tall Pines, Kid Congo Powers, Brian “Howlin’” Hurd at Joe’s Pub
  • Bees Deluxe at the Shrine World Music Venue
  • Ours at the Bowery Electric
  • Pete Mancini, Adam LaGreca, Tom Moran at Mercury Lounge
  • E.W. Harris at the Local
  • Rachel Despard, Janielle, Tess Elena at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gary Wright at Terra Blues
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues