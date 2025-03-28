Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Man with bleached buzzcut hair sings into a microphone. He leans into the crowd and wears a blue button-up t-shirt. The lights around his are pink.
J Balvin at Governors Ball on 9/25/21 / Everynight Charley

Live Music Choices for a NYC Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been canceled.

·         Bren Joy, Girlish at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

·         Ben Cottrill at the Bowery Ballroom

·         Pony Bradshaw at Brooklyn Made

·         The Shivers, Thin Lear, Damon Smith, Katy Pinke at Brooklyn Made

Friday, March 28

  • Connor Price at Terminal 5
  • Attila, Oceano, Dealer, Nathan James at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Anoushka Shankar at the Town Hall
  • Chloe Moriondo at Rough Trade NYC
  • Tigran Hamasyan at Irving Plaza
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Cameron Whitcomb, Ava Maybee at the Bowery Ballroom
  • CocoRosie at Xanadu
  • The Birthday Massacre, Essenger, Magic Wands at le Poisson Rouge
  • Dogs in a Pile at Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Hard Quartet, Sharp Pins at Warsaw
  • Josiah Queen, Strings & Heart at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Popa Chubby at the Iridium
  • The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note
  • Tindersticks at Sony Hall
  • Mx Justin Vivian Bond w. the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus at the Cooper Union
  • Adam O’Farrill at Joe’s Pub
  • Amiture Music, Leah Hennessey, Victoryland at Baby’s All Right
  • Mary in the Junkyard, Catcher at Union Pool
  • Fluorescents, FRND CRCL, Wheelbite at Pianos
  • Tea Eater, 95 Bulls, It’s Britney, Bitch at Alphaville 
  • Rob Mastrianni at Pangea Front Lounge
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Kolker at the Bitter End
  • The Record Players NYC at the Shrine World Music Venue
  • Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Shrine World Music Venue
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 29

  • G.E.M. at Barclays Center
  • JoJo, Emmy Meli at ​Terminal 5
  • Horsegirl, Free Range, Answering Machines at Warsaw
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
  • Dead Kennedys, H.R, the Raging Nathans at Irving Plaza
  • Warbringer, Allegaeon, Skeletal Remains, Summoning the Lich, Electrocutioner at the Woodshop
  • Ida, Tsunami at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Dogs in a Pile at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Jill Sobule, Tammy Faye Starlite at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note
  • The Shivers, Thin Lear, Damon Smith, Katy Pinke at the Loft at City Winery
  • The Zeros, Palmyra Delran, Mala Vista, Auto-Center at TV Eye
  • Jeremy Earl, Daniel Higgs at Union Pool
  • Vacation Manor, Rhineland at Baby’s All Right
  • Black Eyes, Dreamcrusher at Pioneer Works
  • Two-Man Giant Squid, Surgeon General, Public Circuit at Market Hotel
  • Andi Rae & the Back River Bullies, Cliff Westfall, Bubble at the Bowery Electric
  • E.W. Harris at An Béal Bocht Cafe
  • Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers, the Black Angels NYC, the TarantinosNYC, DensityBlackCat at the Parkside Lounge
  • Leah Tash at Skinny Dennis
  • Jackson Scott & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 30

  • J Balvin at Barclays Center
  • Hanan Ben Ari at the Kings Theatre
  • Korpiklaani, Ensiferum, Trollfest, NiNi at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Maddie Zahm at Irving Plaza
  • Michael Rother, Thurston Moore, HTRK, Eiko Ishibashi (solo) at the Knockdown Center
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor at Sony Hall
  • Dar Williams, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Lucy Kaplansky, James Maddock, the Kennedys, Morley at City Winery NYC
  • The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note
  • Castle Rat, Restless Spirit, Sun Voyager at le Poisson Rouge
  • Jeremy Earl, Daniel Higgs at Union Pool
  • Lizzie & the Makers, Sam Brown, Amanda Fama at Cafe Wha?
  • Nona Invie, Amelia Jackie, Mark Trecka at the Francis Kite Club
  • Trophy Wife, Jesse Detor, Kiaura Rose, Lily Hain at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Plane Station at Book Club
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues