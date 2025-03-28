Live Music Choices for a NYC Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been canceled.

· Bren Joy, Girlish at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

· Ben Cottrill at the Bowery Ballroom

· Pony Bradshaw at Brooklyn Made

· The Shivers, Thin Lear, Damon Smith, Katy Pinke at Brooklyn Made

Friday, March 28

Connor Price at Terminal 5

Attila, Oceano, Dealer, Nathan James at the Brooklyn Monarch

Anoushka Shankar at the Town Hall

Chloe Moriondo at Rough Trade NYC

Tigran Hamasyan at Irving Plaza

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Cameron Whitcomb, Ava Maybee at the Bowery Ballroom

CocoRosie at Xanadu

The Birthday Massacre, Essenger, Magic Wands at le Poisson Rouge

Dogs in a Pile at Brooklyn Bowl

The Hard Quartet, Sharp Pins at Warsaw

Josiah Queen, Strings & Heart at the Gramercy Theatre

Popa Chubby at the Iridium

The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Tindersticks at Sony Hall

Mx Justin Vivian Bond w. the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus at the Cooper Union

Adam O’Farrill at Joe’s Pub

Amiture Music, Leah Hennessey, Victoryland at Baby’s All Right

Mary in the Junkyard, Catcher at Union Pool

Fluorescents, FRND CRCL, Wheelbite at Pianos

Tea Eater, 95 Bulls, It’s Britney, Bitch at Alphaville

Rob Mastrianni at Pangea Front Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Kolker at the Bitter End

The Record Players NYC at the Shrine World Music Venue

Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Shrine World Music Venue

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 29

G.E.M. at Barclays Center

JoJo, Emmy Meli at ​Terminal 5

Horsegirl, Free Range, Answering Machines at Warsaw

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Dead Kennedys, H.R, the Raging Nathans at Irving Plaza

Warbringer, Allegaeon, Skeletal Remains, Summoning the Lich, Electrocutioner at the Woodshop

Ida, Tsunami at the Bowery Ballroom

Dogs in a Pile at Brooklyn Bowl

Jill Sobule, Tammy Faye Starlite at le Poisson Rouge

The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note

The Shivers, Thin Lear, Damon Smith, Katy Pinke at the Loft at City Winery

The Zeros, Palmyra Delran, Mala Vista, Auto-Center at TV Eye

Jeremy Earl, Daniel Higgs at Union Pool

Vacation Manor, Rhineland at Baby’s All Right

Black Eyes, Dreamcrusher at Pioneer Works

Two-Man Giant Squid, Surgeon General, Public Circuit at Market Hotel

Andi Rae & the Back River Bullies, Cliff Westfall, Bubble at the Bowery Electric

E.W. Harris at An Béal Bocht Cafe

Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers, the Black Angels NYC, the TarantinosNYC, DensityBlackCat at the Parkside Lounge

Leah Tash at Skinny Dennis

Jackson Scott & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 30