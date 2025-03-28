Live Music Choices for a NYC Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been canceled.
· Bren Joy, Girlish at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
· Ben Cottrill at the Bowery Ballroom
· Pony Bradshaw at Brooklyn Made
· The Shivers, Thin Lear, Damon Smith, Katy Pinke at Brooklyn Made
Friday, March 28
- Connor Price at Terminal 5
- Attila, Oceano, Dealer, Nathan James at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Anoushka Shankar at the Town Hall
- Chloe Moriondo at Rough Trade NYC
- Tigran Hamasyan at Irving Plaza
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Cameron Whitcomb, Ava Maybee at the Bowery Ballroom
- CocoRosie at Xanadu
- The Birthday Massacre, Essenger, Magic Wands at le Poisson Rouge
- Dogs in a Pile at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Hard Quartet, Sharp Pins at Warsaw
- Josiah Queen, Strings & Heart at the Gramercy Theatre
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Tindersticks at Sony Hall
- Mx Justin Vivian Bond w. the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus at the Cooper Union
- Adam O’Farrill at Joe’s Pub
- Amiture Music, Leah Hennessey, Victoryland at Baby’s All Right
- Mary in the Junkyard, Catcher at Union Pool
- Fluorescents, FRND CRCL, Wheelbite at Pianos
- Tea Eater, 95 Bulls, It’s Britney, Bitch at Alphaville
- Rob Mastrianni at Pangea Front Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- The Record Players NYC at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro Dub at Shrine World Music Venue
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- SaRon Creshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, March 29
- G.E.M. at Barclays Center
- JoJo, Emmy Meli at Terminal 5
- Horsegirl, Free Range, Answering Machines at Warsaw
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Dead Kennedys, H.R, the Raging Nathans at Irving Plaza
- Warbringer, Allegaeon, Skeletal Remains, Summoning the Lich, Electrocutioner at the Woodshop
- Ida, Tsunami at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dogs in a Pile at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jill Sobule, Tammy Faye Starlite at le Poisson Rouge
- The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- The Shivers, Thin Lear, Damon Smith, Katy Pinke at the Loft at City Winery
- The Zeros, Palmyra Delran, Mala Vista, Auto-Center at TV Eye
- Jeremy Earl, Daniel Higgs at Union Pool
- Vacation Manor, Rhineland at Baby’s All Right
- Black Eyes, Dreamcrusher at Pioneer Works
- Two-Man Giant Squid, Surgeon General, Public Circuit at Market Hotel
- Andi Rae & the Back River Bullies, Cliff Westfall, Bubble at the Bowery Electric
- E.W. Harris at An Béal Bocht Cafe
- Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers, the Black Angels NYC, the TarantinosNYC, DensityBlackCat at the Parkside Lounge
- Leah Tash at Skinny Dennis
- Jackson Scott & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, March 30
- J Balvin at Barclays Center
- Hanan Ben Ari at the Kings Theatre
- Korpiklaani, Ensiferum, Trollfest, NiNi at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Maddie Zahm at Irving Plaza
- Michael Rother, Thurston Moore, HTRK, Eiko Ishibashi (solo) at the Knockdown Center
- Joanne Shaw Taylor at Sony Hall
- Dar Williams, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Lucy Kaplansky, James Maddock, the Kennedys, Morley at City Winery NYC
- The Soul Rebels w. Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Castle Rat, Restless Spirit, Sun Voyager at le Poisson Rouge
- Jeremy Earl, Daniel Higgs at Union Pool
- Lizzie & the Makers, Sam Brown, Amanda Fama at Cafe Wha?
- Nona Invie, Amelia Jackie, Mark Trecka at the Francis Kite Club
- Trophy Wife, Jesse Detor, Kiaura Rose, Lily Hain at Arlene’s Grocery
- Plane Station at Book Club
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues