Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre on 7/23/23 / Everynight Charley

Engaging Live Music for the Beginning of April

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 31

  • Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • Wet Leg at the Market Hotel
  • Joost Klein at Irving Plaza
  • Dom Kennedy, Casey Veggies at Racket NYC
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 1

  • Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre
  • Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater
  • Beth Gibbons, Cass McCombs (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
  • Poppy, kumo 99, House of Protection at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
  • The Weather Station, Hannah Frances at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Joost Klein at Irving Plaza
  • Liv.E, Pink Siifu at S.O.B.’s
  • Arlie, Whitehall, Serfing at the Sultan Room
  • Leo Kottke at City Winery NYC
  • Ravyn Lenae at the Blue Note
  • Tim Atlas, Josh Fudge at Baby’s All Right
  • Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti & Frank Rosaly, Jeremiah Chiu at Public Records
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
  • The Oystermen, August James at the 11th St. Bar
  • Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls
  • Davi Danger, Jake Just & the Law, Téhilah, Damo, Fullblown at Arlene’s Grocery
  • NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 2

  • The Weather Station, Sister Ray at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Fame on Fire, Halocene, Archetypes Collide at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt at Warsaw
  • Freak Slug, Huron John at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Michael Monroe, Ravagers at Racket NYC
  • Phil Cook at le Poisson Rouge
  • Alan Sparhawk, African-American Sound Recordings at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Ravyn Lenae at the Blue Note
  • Daniel Kleederman, Lou Tides, Talk Bazaar at TV Eye
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
  • The Paranoyds, Flasyd at Baby’s All Right
  • The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
  • Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 3

  • Deftones, the Mars Volta, Fleshwater at Madison Square Garden
  • Lainey Wilson, Gwen Stefani, Alessia Cara, Kassi Ashton, Haven Madison at the ​Kings Theatre
  • mxmtoon, Katherine Li at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • fka Twigs at Knockdown Center
  • Elder, Sacri Monti, Moon Destroys at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Space Carnival, Hilltop, Dodongo at the Meadows
  • Intervals, Vola, Arch Echo at Warsaw
  • Frog, Joyer, Eric Laska at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Chase Rice, Pony Bradshaw at Irving Plaza
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
  • Taylor Mac at Pangea Cabaret Room
  • Heaven at Mercury Lounge
  • Jack Van Cleaf at Night Club 101
  • Dinowalrus, London Plane at Alphaville
  • Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
  • Stephanie June at Pete’s Candy Store
  • The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion