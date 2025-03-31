Engaging Live Music for the Beginning of April

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, March 31

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Wet Leg at the Market Hotel

Joost Klein at Irving Plaza

Dom Kennedy, Casey Veggies at Racket NYC

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 1

Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater

Beth Gibbons, Cass McCombs (solo) at the Beacon Theatre

Poppy, kumo 99, House of Protection at Brooklyn Paramount

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

The Weather Station, Hannah Frances at the Bowery Ballroom

Joost Klein at Irving Plaza

Liv.E, Pink Siifu at S.O.B.’s

Arlie, Whitehall, Serfing at the Sultan Room

Leo Kottke at City Winery NYC

Ravyn Lenae at the Blue Note

Tim Atlas, Josh Fudge at Baby’s All Right

Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti & Frank Rosaly, Jeremiah Chiu at Public Records

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

The Oystermen, August James at the 11th St. Bar

Torture and the Desert Spiders at Baker Falls

Davi Danger, Jake Just & the Law, Téhilah, Damo, Fullblown at Arlene’s Grocery

NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 2

The Weather Station, Sister Ray at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fame on Fire, Halocene, Archetypes Collide at the Gramercy Theatre

Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt at Warsaw

Freak Slug, Huron John at the Bowery Ballroom

Michael Monroe, Ravagers at Racket NYC

Phil Cook at le Poisson Rouge

Alan Sparhawk, African-American Sound Recordings at the Hall at Elsewhere

Ravyn Lenae at the Blue Note

Daniel Kleederman, Lou Tides, Talk Bazaar at TV Eye

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

The Paranoyds, Flasyd at Baby’s All Right

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 3