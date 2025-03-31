HERstory Rocks at the Parkside Lounge – A Decade of NYC Women Rock

For decades, Val Kinzler has been a fixture in the New York City rock circuit. Living downtown, she has played just about every music club within walking distance of her apartment. For the past decade, in addition to booking her own gigs, Kinzler’s NYC Women Rock has been a powerful advocate for promoting a network of local women musicians.

“Ten years ago, as a new mom of a certain age, I was told to stop playing rock gigs,” reflected Kinzler. “In response, I wrote ‘Rock and Roll Women.’”

Takes all my strength to be sweet. All my feminine mystique. I’m the queen who threw her throne. Don’t tell me to watch my tone!

Rew Starr / Photo by Val Kinzler

On International Women’s Day, NYC Women Rock marked its 10th anniversary with an awareness and community-building concert, HERstory Rocks. Co-produced with local drummer Mick Oakleaf, HERstory Rocks celebrated Women’s History Month with 10 female-fronted bands performing at the Parkside Lounge. The Val Kinzler Band, the Record Players NYC, the Ruminators, Sue Lashley, Rew Starr, Violizzy & Friends, Exit 99, the Miss J Experience, the Patti Rothberg Coincidence, and QueenPins performed from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sue Lashley / Photo by Val Kinzler

The HERstory Rocks event championed gender equity in music and the men who support strong female artists. The event also celebrated the launch of We The She NYC Ltd., a new grassroots nonprofit co-founded by Liz Taub (Violizzy), Michelle Fury, and Kinzler. We The She NYC Ltd. is dedicated to uplifting female artists and fostering an inclusive creative space. For more information, visit www.wetheshe.org. Follow and support the cause @valkinzler | @nycwomenrock | @wetheshenyc.

