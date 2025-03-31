Makin Waves with The NEW Bardots: ‘Down to a Science’

The Plainfield/North Plainfield music scene of the 1960s and seventies was prolific with acts such as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Parliament-Funkadelic, jazz guitar great Harry Leahey, the charting garage-rock bands The Critters and The Doughboys, and the CBGB staple The Rockids. Current-day label Bongo Boy Records has a roster includes both The Doughboys and The Rockids, each of which have included North Plainfield-raised guitarist Gar Francis, a co-founder of Bongo Boy with longtime partner Monique Grimme.

Back in 1973, Gar had just returned to New Jersey after a 52-hour drive from California. He was staying at his parent’s home in North Plainfield. In typical rock ‘n’ roll fashion, Gar was still asleep at one o’clock in the afternoon when he was awakened by a constant knocking at the door by a very persistent former Circus bandmate Wayne Olivieri, who wanted to know if Gar would come down to jam with him and some friends. Those jams evolved into The Rockids.

In a dense area of cover bands, The Rockids were only going to perform their own original songs, but the only place to do that was New York City. So off they went by the grace of God and the cojones of persistent singer Wayne O. to become one of the regular bands at CBGB and Max’s Kansas City, playing alongside The Ramones, Talking Heads, Blondie, Television, and The Heartbreakers (Johnny Thunders’ post-New York Dolls band). After a few years of making no money and watching the aforementioned bands all get recording contracts, Gar handed over the keys of The Rockids to Wayne, who subsequently conquered the Jersey club scene with the band, as well as his next acts, Olivier’s Twist and Oliver Wilde.

By then, Wayne had moved to Asbury Park, become friends with John Bongiovi, and frequently would jam with his pre-Bon Jovi band, the Wild Ones, at The Fast Lane. Olivieri’s Twist also frequently played The Stone Pony, performing with Bruce Springsteen, and sharing stages with acts, such as David Johansson, Huey Lewis, and Billy Idol.

Wayne Olivieri, left, and Gar Francis, right, have been playing in bands together for more than 50 years. / Photo courtesy of Bongo Boy Records

Gar continued to play in Gar Francis Band, Plainfield Slim, and Sticky Fingers (a Rolling Stones tribute band), eventually re-teaming with Wayne in Oliver Wilde. He also founded Bongo Boy with Monique. Eventually, Wayne took a break from music to focus on family and didn’t return to the music scene until 2017 with his solo LP Eclectic Mind, featuring the local hit “Music Man,” which reached the Top 20 on the national radio airplay charts.

In 2019, Wayne reunited once again with Gar, as well as Olivier’s Twist bassist Dan Skye, who had developed an extremely successful career as an engineer and producer at his own Roosevelt-based Skylab Recording Studio, working with the likes of Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors. Together, they formed the recording project The NEW Bardots, which also features keyboardist John Croot Jr. and drummer Johnnie Rago, Wayne’s band mates in the cover band Little Jimmy And The Starlites.

The NEW Bardots have released several albums and videos, including a clip for “Corporation Businessman” that won 17 awards globally, including a bronze medal at the Cannes Continental Film Festival. Their latest LP, Endless Drool, featuring the single and video for the unifying anthem “We’re in this Together,’ coincides with a fascinating memoir by Wayne entitled “The Undiscovered Showman: A True Story of Being Almost Famous.”

I chatted with Wayne about his many bands, which he details deftly in a book that any fan of the local music scene will enjoy greatly.

What inspired you to write a book?

Every time I was at a party or just hanging out with friends, I would tell a story or two of something I did or who I met, and I always heard, “You have some great stories… you should write a book,” so I did.

What is your favorite story in the book?

Hard to pick, but I will never forget the time we put the band on a flatbed truck, drove through the Lincoln Tunnel, pulled up in front of the Ed Sullivan Theater and crashed a live television event on the Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell show. We cut in front of the Bay City Rollers and got on TV for like 10 seconds before we were arrested.

What has the response to the book been? How is it doing?

So far, pretty good. It made the Amazon Top Hot New Release chart and seems to be going strong.

How and why did growing in Plainfield shape you musically?

I started singing in fourth grade with The Saint Mary’s Boys Choir. Then, I started my first band in seventh grade. I actually remember The Doughboys back then and a few other bands that were around. Plainfield/North Plainfield was a very cool area for music – many musicians. My first real band was The Midnight Shift when I was in 10th grade. We actually got paid and played school dances. It went on from there.

Wayne Olivieri in The Rockids / Photo courtesy of Wayne Olivieri

Gar is featured in much of the book because he was in at least four bands with you: Circus, Rockids, Oliver Wilde, and The NEW Bardots. What have you enjoyed most about collaborating with Gar for more than 50 years, and why?

We are truly brothers from another mother! I don’t know why, but we never could stay apart for too long. We always seem to orbit, then reconnect. There is a creative connection I can’t explain with Gar. He is one of the best guitarists I’ve ever worked with and definitely the most talented songwriter. We just click creatively and personally!

What other bands has Gar been in?

He had his own band after Rockids, The Gar Francis Band. He had Plainfield Slim, and he was in the band Ricochet during the heyday of the club scene.

How and why have CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, The Stone Pony, and The Fast Lane played a big part in your music career?

CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, and NYC is where it all started for me. We were so lucky to be 17 and be in the middle of rock ‘n’ roll history playing on stage with The Ramones, Talking Heads, Blondie, Mink Deville, and New York Dolls. We didn’t know it at the time, but we were part of that scene getting press in magazines, like Variety as part of the ‘New Bowery Booms’ along with the previous bands I mentioned.

Then, a decade later, I happened to move to Asbury Park and fall right into another scene of rock ’n’ roll history with the whole Asbury Park thing. It’s all in the book.

Wayne Olivieri, left, and Jon Bon Jovi, right, at Electric Ladyland Studios in New York City. / Photo by Mark Weiss

You were such good friends with Jon Bon Jovi that he invited you to his wedding and to his house for Christmas. Before your friendship with him disintegrated in the late nineties because of a false rumor, did he try to get you a record deal like he did Skid Row?

Not that I’m aware of. He did try and hook me up as Steve Van Zandt’s lead singer once. He set up a breakfast meeting.

I remember him mentioning he was looking for a singer for Skid Row one night at dinner. I basically looked at him and said, “Hello?!” He then said I was more of a Mick Jagger type and not a good fit. He was right. Then he flew in Sebastian Bach from Canada. We didn’t get along.

I had left Jon with many demos I had recorded, and he actually let me record my demos in his home studio at one point, but he never helped me get nor did he offer me a deal when he had his label. I like to think he was jealous of my talent [Laughs].

Had you played in any previous bands with NEW Bardots mates Dan Skye, John Croot, and Johnnie Rago?

Yes, Dan Skye was the bass player in Olivier’s Twist, which was right after Rockids disbanded. John Croot and Johnny Rago I played with in a copy band Little Jimmy And The Starlites. I sang as a guest singer at first, then eventually I was a full-time member. Little Jimmy is a copy band strictly for fun and keeping my chops up as The NEW Bardots are mostly a recording act and don’t do a whole lot of live performances. John Croot came into The NEW Bardots right after our first LP was released, but Johnnie Rago was pretty much there from the start.

What other well-known bands have they been in?

I know John Croot has been in Little Jimmy and the Starlites from pretty much the beginning. As far back as Rockids, Little Jimmy was around. Johnnie Rago, I don’t know at all about his past bands. All I know is he was in the North Jersey scene mostly.

What do you like most about The NEW Bardots’ new album, Endless Drool?

The name [Laughs]. It seems I like all of our albums, like a newborn kid, sort of. The NEW Bardots are a recording machine. We were working on five new songs before Endless Drool was even released. We are currently working on 12 new ones. It’s kind of crazy, but we have it down to a science.

What do you like most about working with Dan as engineer and co-producer at his Skylab Recording Studio?

Dan is great to work with. He’s the captain of the ship when we are in studio – no doubt about it! He gets so focused on the screen when he’s in the engineer seat. It’s like watching an artist paint a masterpiece. If something is a hair off, he’ll pick up on it and somehow fix it with a push of a button.

Today’s technology blows my mind. I have a hard time trying to make a file, let alone maneuver tracks the way Dan does.

He’s also a great producing partner. Gar, Dan, and I bounce ideas off each other like a precision volleyball team, and we have a strict majority rules agreement when it comes to mixing or arranging a tune in the studio.

What are Dan’s most significant recording credits?

Dan has worked with so many, like Blues Traveler, Michael Falzerano, including a collaboration with Jorma Kaukonen (of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna). Dan has had Skylab Recording Studio in operation for many years – a pretty hard thing to do nowadays. To be able to make a living owning a recording studio and put two kids through college is quite impressive.

What’s next for The NEW Bardots? Are you writing and recording any new tunes to be released on Bongo Boy Records?

Yes, we are actually working on a new LP. We have eight songs on the fire so far, and more get born every week. We try and rehearse every Thursday. We never stop creating, and, yes, they will most likely be on Bongo Boy Records.

What is Gar’s role in Bongo Boy?

He started Bongo Boy Records with Monique Grimme and was a full partner until around five or six years ago when Gar wanted to concentrate more on the band and writing than the operation of a record company, but he still has an inside deal with her on all his projects he’s involved in.

Do you think you’ll ever release a follow-up to your 2017 solo debut album, Eclectic Mind?

I do. I have a follow-up group of songs in the can, but with the pace of The NEW Bardots, it’s hard to find the time to get it done. Someday soon – Eclectic Mind II.

Do The NEW Bardots have any shows coming up?

We are working on it as we speak. Stay tuned…

Your IMDb doesn’t do justice to your film and TV credits as an actor. What has your favorite role been and why?

Thank you for the kudos. I have to get my IMDB up to date. I am mostly a background actor and have had a few roles with titles. Recently, I played the Tattered Man in A Complete Unknown. The scene was cut down, but you can get a glimpse of me in the beginning scene walking past Timothee Chalamet as a bum.

I did a bunch of stuff for HBO and had roles in a few indie movies, like the feature film Gone for The Weekend directed and written by my friend Troy Burbank. I also wrote the theme song and co-directed a few scenes.

I recently played Ron Jeremy in a episode of Sex Before the Internet on the Vice network; that was fun.

And my biggest thrill was getting directed by Martin Scorsese in The Irishman. You gotta read the book to get that story. I absolutely love movie-making and any type of filming projects.

Any definite plans to continue working in film and TV?

I scan my audition emails every day so ‘ya never know what will pop up! There is a ton of work if you want to call not making any money work [Laughs]. At this point in my life, I’m past that ‘so I guess I’m being picky,’ but WTF? I can if I want. I do have a script I wrote that I would like to shop around in the near future.

Is there anything I didn’t ask on which you would like to comment?

I’d just like to say that I dedicated the book to everyone who ever had a dream they tried to peruse or all the new dreamers coming up that golden ladder of creative success; I wish you well. I hope if you read the book, I could have given you at least one word of advice that will help you achieve whatever you’re reaching for.

Bob Makin has produced Makin Waves since 1988 Follow Makin Waves on Facebook and contact Bob at makinwaves64@yahoo.com.