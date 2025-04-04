Makin Waves with Michael Patrick: A Clear Blue Sky

Since recently moving from his longtime residence of Central Jersey to along the Delaware River in rural Hunterdon County where his neighbors are now cows and horses, Michael Patrick has found country living provides inspiration. Shortly after the move, he quit his day job of 15 years to perform and write music full time.

Michael is a professional musician who plays more than 150 shows annually either solo, in a duo, or in two Johnny Cash tribute bands: Ring of Fire, which spans the Man in Black’s career with and without June Carter, and The Big River Band, a soon-to-debut nod to the early days of Cash and The Tennessee Two. Country, folk, rock, blues, and gospel blend cohesively into Michael’s original songs, which, in addition to Cash, are inspired by Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, Lyle Lovett, and John Prine. Always heartfelt, sometimes autobiographical, and with some sarcasm and humor thrown in for good measure, Michael has developed an appreciation of simple story songs with catchy hooks and memorable melodies through the course of six original albums: 2023’s Crossing Bridges, 2021’s HOME, 2018’s John Wayne Movies, 2012’s Another Song You Never Heard, 2008’s Something to Fall Back On, and 2004’s Roots and Branches.

With that material, Michael has wowed audiences opening for Steve Earle, Dave Mason, Asleep at the Wheel, Pure Prairie League, Randy Travis, Clint Black, Marty Stuart, Rosanne Cash, Carlene Carter, Billy Joe Shaver, David Allan Coe, Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, and the late Justin Townes Earle.

He performs solo tonight at Ashlynn Distillery in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and tomorrow, June 7, and August 9 at Descendant’s Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn in Milford, New Jersey, as well as many more shows in the area over these warmer months.

He’ll also play solo Johnny Cash tributes over the next few months and through August, including an exciting Ring of Fire show this Sunday, April 6, at The Hall at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, and on April 26 at the Pattenburg House in the Asbury section of Franklin Township. Meanwhile, The Big River Band will make its live debut on May 3 at The Lakeside in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, and then play June 8 at Tipton’s Tavern in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, and again in PA on June 28 at The Gulch in Upper Black Eddy.

Ring of Fire also features guitarist Dan Markovich, bassist Rick Hohowski, drummer Brian Klammer, and typically Elaine Orzichowski on June Carter vocals. The Big River Band also features upright bassist Ian Voss and lead guitarist Louis Fox.

I spoke with Michael about his original music and his tributes to Johnny Cash. Enjoy the following chat:

I was first introduced to you when you were in the Jersey jam band World Within. Was your love of Johnny Cash inspired by your love of the Grateful Dead and/or did something or someone else introduce you to the Man in Black?

I always enjoyed the more country/bluegrass side of the Dead. In my quest to find artists to cover that fit my voice back in the day, Johnny and John Prine fit the bill.

What inspired the song “Cash in the Attic,” and why did you want to re-record it?

I felt like I discovered gold after hearing Johnny Cash’s tunes. This song was a tribute to that immediate connection I made with the music. Aside from my voice and style developing over the years, I had planned to hand deliver this tune to Johnny’s daughter, Rosanne Cash. In the bridge of the song, I had a line that said, “He gave his love to June.” As silly as it may sound, it didn’t feel appropriate to give Rosanne the tune with that line since June was not her mom! It was always one of my most popular original tunes, so it felt like the time was right for a retake!

What would you say is the main difference between the new single version of “Cash in the Attic” and the original track that appeared on your 2011 Another Song You Have Never Heard?

As mentioned above, aside from the lyrical change, I wanted to present it in a more modern way that reflected my current style and more developed vocal skill.

Your live tribute to Cash with Ring of Fire has reached academic circles with an upcoming appearance at Drew University. How does it feel to be taken seriously by academia?

It’s not so much tied to academia, per se, as the show is presented by independent promoters, but the thrill of being able to deliver my music and show to larger audiences… I have always enjoyed the theater shows, and I feel that’s where the band shines the best!

How often does Ring of Fire play with Jenni Bee as June Carter?

While we have had several great female singers that have contributed to the Cash Show over the years, including the notable Elaine Orzechowski, this will be Jenni’s first performance with the band.

When, how, and why did you connect with Jenni B?

Through local performing circles, Jenni was introduced to me by a mutual friend, Richard Paul. Over the last year, she took part in some of my shows, including my annual John Prine tribute at the Pattenburg House. She is a free spirit that embodies the bubbly joy that June brought to the stage.

What do you like most about Cash’s music and why? How do you convey that in Ring of Fire?

I feel like his songs tell the story of the common man and his journey towards redemption. In my opinion, they are open to some interpretation. This is why I always felt that a ‘tribute’ was more fitting than, say, an impersonation. I’m not looking to do the Elvis thing! I am able to bring quite a bit of myself out in the performances. Along with that comes a lot more authenticity, if you ask me!

What feedback has the Cash family given you about Ring of Fire?

We were fortunate to share the stage with Cash family members over the years. They have always been very supportive and encouraging.

Did they give you any feedback about ‘Cash in the Attic’?

Johnny’s daughter, Kathy Cash, told me it was a great song. I can’t ask for more than that!

Has Ring of Fire ever released a single and/or album or plan to?

No, it is a tribute band. Any originals, including ‘Cash in the Attic,’ are more tied to my solo career.

Of the 150 shows you do per year, how many are with Ring of Fire versus your solo act?

After leaving my day job, I started playing full time two years ago. It was necessary to fill my solo schedule with a lot more dates – a man’s gotta pay his bills! After moving to the West Coast of New Jersey along the Delaware, I have expanded my horizons to include many breweries and wineries. I am forever grateful that I get to do what I love and am able to stay busy! Ring of Fire has evolved to a point that we no longer need to play every corner dive bar. It is a specialty show that now gets to showcase at larger venues: theaters, township events.

When you play solo, how often do you play with a backing band and what ratio of covers do you do?

Usually when I am solo, I am just that, ‘solo,’ unless there is a special event planned or a new CD release party.

As far as how many covers, I have found it nearly impossible to make a living playing original material, however, it is still my labor of love. That being said, the type of venues I perform at expect popular songs. I enjoy doing my own renditions and putting a personal twist on covers I do. When appropriate, I will throw in some of my own tunes. At that point, the crowd is more accepting and open to hear my material. It has been a winning strategy evidenced by audience inquiries and CD sales.

I often perform solo or duo opening support spots with national acts where I get to focus strictly on my own tunes. Over the past two years, some of these artists have included Steve Earle, Steve Forbert, Asleep at the Wheel, Pure Prairie League, Dave Mason.

What’s the difference between Ring of Fire and Big River Band?

Ring of Fire is a full band production often including a special guest ‘June.’ I recently put together a trio group with some guys closer to my area. We focus more on the early Cash era of Johnny Cash & The Tennessee before drums were part of Johnny’s band.

Are any of the band members of Ring of Fire also in Big River Band and the band that backs your original solo material?

No, they are standalone projects.

When and how will you be following 2023’s Crossing Bridges with a new album?

Hard to say at this point; I’m thinking single releases will be the way to go for the foreseeable future. Recording full length albums is expensive and recouping your investment is tough.

Besides the Drew show, which performances coming up are most meaningful to you and why?

I [was] especially looking forward to returning to Asbury Park on April 3 at Tim McLoone’s Supper Club. It’s my old stomping grounds and will always hold a spot in my heart very dear to me!

