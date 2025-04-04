Start April with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, April 4

Kylie Minogue, Romy at Madison Square Garden

Kenshi Yonezu at Radio City Music Hall

flipturn, Arcy Drive at Terminal 5

fka Twigs at Knockdown Center

The Rocket Summer, Mae (acoustic) at the Meadows

Pom Pom Squad, Caroline Kingsbury at the ​Music Hall of Williamsburg

Shordie Shordie, Big Cruz, Poiison, Duece Uno at the Gramercy Theatre

ARTMS at Town Hall

Hannah Cohen at Rough Trade NYC

Ty Myers, Noah Rinker at the Bowery Ballroom

Donna the Buffalo at Sony Hall

Butcher Brown, McKinley Dixon at Brooklyn Bowl

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note

Taxidermists at Trans-Pecos

paris_monster at Nublu

Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) at Joe’s Pub

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Sworn Enemy, Silence Equals Death, Brass Knuckle Brigade, Redwoods, Life of Deceit, No Comply at the Bowery Electric

Funkrust Brass Band, Mars Ray & the Raptures, Pinc Louds (solo), Out of System Transfer at Our Wicked Lady Roof

Julia Holter, Discovery Zone, Niecy Blues at 99 Scott

Holey Sweater, John Pozzuto, the New Vigilantes at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Jack Grace Trio at Barbès

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 5

Kylie Minogue, Romy at Madison Square Garden

The Fixx, Jill Sobule at Palladium Times Square

Dylan Scott, George Birge, Graham Barham at Terminal 5

T Bone Burnett at the Town Hall

Draco Rosa at Irving Plaza

Nubya Garcia, Magi Merlin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Visions of Atlantis, Seraina Telli, Arc at the Meadows

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note

Sina Bathaie at Racket NYC

Marshall Allen & the New Dawn at Roulette

Puzzled Panther, Grace Bergere, Mary Shelley, Pons, Freak Mods, Two-Way Radio, the Yagas at the Bowery Ballroom

SunSquabi, Chris Karns at Isola Brooklyn

The Ophelias at the Broadway

Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) at Joe’s Pub

Fust, Dead Gowns, the Bird Calls at Union Pool

Bella White, Maddy Kirgo at Mercury Lounge

Psymon Spine at Baby’s All Right

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Cancion Franklin, Buga, Eli Bridges, Hannah Lynn Miller at Our Wicked Lady Roof

The TarantinosNYC, Ninth Wave, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Maximum Garage, the Insomniacs, Muck & the Mires, the Cynz, Dragon Redux at Parkside Lounge

Strange Magik at Arthur’s Tavern

Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, April 6