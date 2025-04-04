Home
An African American man sits behind a grand piano wearing a tan tracksuit and glasses. A man plays a white bass guitar behind him, standing looking at sheet music. His white bass guitar strap has a black star on it and his grey hair is up in a bun. To the right is a young man with a short beard singing into a microphone with his eyes closed. He is wearing a checkered red and white shirt with black pants.
Jon Batiste, pictured here with Ben Platt on the microphone, at at Global Citizen Festival on 9/28/19 / Everynight Charley

Start April with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, April 4

  • Kylie Minogue, Romy at Madison Square Garden
  • Kenshi Yonezu at Radio City Music Hall
  • flipturn, Arcy Drive at Terminal 5
  • fka Twigs at Knockdown Center
  • The Rocket Summer, Mae (acoustic) at the Meadows
  • Pom Pom Squad, Caroline Kingsbury at the ​Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Shordie Shordie, Big Cruz, Poiison, Duece Uno at the Gramercy Theatre
  • ARTMS at Town Hall
  • Hannah Cohen at Rough Trade NYC
  • Ty Myers, Noah Rinker at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Donna the Buffalo at Sony Hall
  • Butcher Brown, McKinley Dixon at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
  • Taxidermists at Trans-Pecos
  • paris_monster at Nublu
  • Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) at Joe’s Pub
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Sworn Enemy, Silence Equals Death, Brass Knuckle Brigade, Redwoods, Life of Deceit, No Comply at the Bowery Electric
  • Funkrust Brass Band, Mars Ray & the Raptures, Pinc Louds (solo), Out of System Transfer at Our Wicked Lady Roof
  • Julia Holter, Discovery Zone, Niecy Blues at 99 Scott
  • Holey Sweater, John Pozzuto, the New Vigilantes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The Jack Grace Trio at Barbès
  • David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 5

  • Kylie Minogue, Romy at Madison Square Garden
  • The Fixx, Jill Sobule at Palladium Times Square
  • Dylan Scott, George Birge, Graham Barham at Terminal 5
  • T Bone Burnett at the Town Hall
  • Draco Rosa at Irving Plaza
  • Nubya Garcia, Magi Merlin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Visions of Atlantis, Seraina Telli, Arc at the Meadows
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
  • Sina Bathaie at Racket NYC
  • Marshall Allen & the New Dawn at Roulette
  • Puzzled Panther, Grace Bergere, Mary Shelley, Pons, Freak Mods, Two-Way Radio, the Yagas at the Bowery Ballroom
  • SunSquabi, Chris Karns at Isola Brooklyn
  • The Ophelias at the Broadway
  • Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) at Joe’s Pub
  • Fust, Dead Gowns, the Bird Calls at Union Pool
  • Bella White, Maddy Kirgo at Mercury Lounge
  • Psymon Spine at Baby’s All Right
  • Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
  • Cancion Franklin, Buga, Eli Bridges, Hannah Lynn Miller at Our Wicked Lady Roof
  • The TarantinosNYC, Ninth Wave, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Maximum Garage, the Insomniacs, Muck & the Mires, the Cynz, Dragon Redux at Parkside Lounge
  • Strange Magik at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, April 6

  • Jon Batiste at the Metropolitan Opera
  • Chicago at the Beacon Theatre
  • Gossip, ESG at David Geffen Hall
  • Treasure at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Maddox Batson at Irving Plaza
  • Black Sherif at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Jacquees, Dej Loaf at Warsaw
  • Emery (acoustic), Flake at City Winery NYC
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
  • Just B at Racket NYC
  • mssv, Shellshag at Mercury Lounge
  • Pharoah’s Daughter at the Loft at City Winery
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • Haunting Ghosts, Fleet, the Normal Colleagues, Andrew Alarcon & the Reservoirs at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Joe Taino Group at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Seth Okrend at Arthur’s Tavern
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion