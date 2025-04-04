Start April with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, April 4
- Kylie Minogue, Romy at Madison Square Garden
- Kenshi Yonezu at Radio City Music Hall
- flipturn, Arcy Drive at Terminal 5
- fka Twigs at Knockdown Center
- The Rocket Summer, Mae (acoustic) at the Meadows
- Pom Pom Squad, Caroline Kingsbury at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Shordie Shordie, Big Cruz, Poiison, Duece Uno at the Gramercy Theatre
- ARTMS at Town Hall
- Hannah Cohen at Rough Trade NYC
- Ty Myers, Noah Rinker at the Bowery Ballroom
- Donna the Buffalo at Sony Hall
- Butcher Brown, McKinley Dixon at Brooklyn Bowl
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
- Taxidermists at Trans-Pecos
- paris_monster at Nublu
- Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) at Joe’s Pub
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Sworn Enemy, Silence Equals Death, Brass Knuckle Brigade, Redwoods, Life of Deceit, No Comply at the Bowery Electric
- Funkrust Brass Band, Mars Ray & the Raptures, Pinc Louds (solo), Out of System Transfer at Our Wicked Lady Roof
- Julia Holter, Discovery Zone, Niecy Blues at 99 Scott
- Holey Sweater, John Pozzuto, the New Vigilantes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Jack Grace Trio at Barbès
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 5
- Kylie Minogue, Romy at Madison Square Garden
- The Fixx, Jill Sobule at Palladium Times Square
- Dylan Scott, George Birge, Graham Barham at Terminal 5
- T Bone Burnett at the Town Hall
- Draco Rosa at Irving Plaza
- Nubya Garcia, Magi Merlin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Visions of Atlantis, Seraina Telli, Arc at the Meadows
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
- Sina Bathaie at Racket NYC
- Marshall Allen & the New Dawn at Roulette
- Puzzled Panther, Grace Bergere, Mary Shelley, Pons, Freak Mods, Two-Way Radio, the Yagas at the Bowery Ballroom
- SunSquabi, Chris Karns at Isola Brooklyn
- The Ophelias at the Broadway
- Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) at Joe’s Pub
- Fust, Dead Gowns, the Bird Calls at Union Pool
- Bella White, Maddy Kirgo at Mercury Lounge
- Psymon Spine at Baby’s All Right
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Cancion Franklin, Buga, Eli Bridges, Hannah Lynn Miller at Our Wicked Lady Roof
- The TarantinosNYC, Ninth Wave, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Maximum Garage, the Insomniacs, Muck & the Mires, the Cynz, Dragon Redux at Parkside Lounge
- Strange Magik at Arthur’s Tavern
- Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, April 6
- Jon Batiste at the Metropolitan Opera
- Chicago at the Beacon Theatre
- Gossip, ESG at David Geffen Hall
- Treasure at Brooklyn Paramount
- Maddox Batson at Irving Plaza
- Black Sherif at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jacquees, Dej Loaf at Warsaw
- Emery (acoustic), Flake at City Winery NYC
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at the Blue Note
- Just B at Racket NYC
- mssv, Shellshag at Mercury Lounge
- Pharoah’s Daughter at the Loft at City Winery
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Haunting Ghosts, Fleet, the Normal Colleagues, Andrew Alarcon & the Reservoirs at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- The Joe Taino Group at Arthur’s Tavern
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Seth Okrend at Arthur’s Tavern
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion