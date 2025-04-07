Musicians of Today & Yesterday to Perform This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, April 7
- Davido at the Bowery Ballroom
- While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow, Vended at Irving Plaza
- Big Wreck, the Band Feel at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Vastum, Goetia at the Wood Shop
- Clem Snide, Abe Partridge at Mercury Lounge
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- Sydney Dalessi, Mallaigh Ashton, Caitlin Gilroy, April Gloom at Purgatory
- Izzy Raye, Freyja, Madeleine McQueen, Mer Marcum at Arlene’s Grocery
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, April 8
- Snow Patrol, Sorcha Richardson at Brooklyn Paramount
- The War & Treaty at Irving Plaza
- YTB Fatt, Fox BD, Trap Dickey, Screwly G, HoodTrophy Bino at the Gramercy Theatre
- Daryl Johns at the Bowery Ballroom
- Thunder Jackson at Baby’s All Right
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Zebedee, Autodrone at Mercury Lounge
- The Leah Tash Band, the Andrew Sheron Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Lady Di Mega Diva, NOTNORTH, the cliips, Corey Quinn at Arlene’s Grocery
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC
Wednesday, April 9
- Deftones, the Mars Volta, Fleshwater at Madison Square Garden
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Justin Furstenfeld at Zankel Hall
- 8Turn at the Town Hall
- Mark Hoppus at Brooklyn Paramount
- Stephan Moccio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Spits, Dirty Fences, Pyrex at Xanadu
- Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Slim Jim Phantom, Belouis Some at Sony Hall
- FACS, Activity, Blank Account at TV Eye
- Gruff Rhys (solo) at le Poisson Rouge
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Ripple AllStars at the Bitter End
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 10
- Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Mario at Madison Square Garden
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Melissa Etheridge at the Capitol Theatre
- Dwight Yoakam, the Mavericks at the Beacon Theatre
- Johnnyswim, Micah Edwards at the Town Hall
- Franz Ferdinand, Telescreens at Brooklyn Paramount
- Mogwai, Brainiac, Ye Gods at Brooklyn Steel
- Maddie & Tae, Just Jayne at Irving Plaza
- Maoli at Webster Hall
- Anxious, Ultra Q, Stateside at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pity Party (Girls Club), Foxtide, Scotch Mist at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Michigan Rattlers at Drom
- Marlon Williams at National Sawdust
- Gary Bartz at le Poisson Rouge
- Nanpa Basico at Racket NYC
- Nektar, the Paul Bielatowicz Band at the Iridium
- Taylor Mac at Pangea Cabaret Room
- Anupam Shobhakar at Joe’s Pub
- Teddy & the Roughriders at Skinny Dennis
- Slow Joy, Flycatcher, NYM, Daze at Trans-Pecos
- Ours at the Bowery Electric
- John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at the Cutting Room
- Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Jess Klein at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell & the Ragtime Romeos at Barbès
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues