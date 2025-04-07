Musicians of Today & Yesterday to Perform This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, April 7

Davido at the Bowery Ballroom

While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow, Vended at Irving Plaza

Big Wreck, the Band Feel at the Gramercy Theatre

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note

Vastum, Goetia at the Wood Shop

Clem Snide, Abe Partridge at ​Mercury Lounge

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

Sydney Dalessi, Mallaigh Ashton, Caitlin Gilroy, April Gloom at Purgatory

Izzy Raye, Freyja, Madeleine McQueen, Mer Marcum at Arlene’s Grocery

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 8

Snow Patrol, Sorcha Richardson at Brooklyn Paramount

The War & Treaty at Irving Plaza

YTB Fatt, Fox BD, Trap Dickey, Screwly G, HoodTrophy Bino at the Gramercy Theatre

Daryl Johns at the Bowery Ballroom

Thunder Jackson at Baby’s All Right

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Zebedee, Autodrone at Mercury Lounge

The Leah Tash Band, the Andrew Sheron Band at the 11th St. Bar

Lady Di Mega Diva, NOTNORTH, the cliips, Corey Quinn at Arlene’s Grocery

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 9

Deftones, the Mars Volta, Fleshwater at Madison Square Garden

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Justin Furstenfeld at Zankel Hall

8Turn at the Town Hall

Mark Hoppus at Brooklyn Paramount

Stephan Moccio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Spits, Dirty Fences, Pyrex at Xanadu

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Slim Jim Phantom, Belouis Some at Sony Hall

FACS, Activity, Blank Account at TV Eye

Gruff Rhys (solo) at le Poisson Rouge

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Ripple AllStars at the Bitter End

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 10