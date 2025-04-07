Home
Melissa Etheridge at City Winery NYC on 5/30/22 / Everynight Charley

Musicians of Today & Yesterday to Perform This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, April 7

  • Davido at the Bowery Ballroom
  • While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow, Vended at Irving Plaza
  • Big Wreck, the Band Feel at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
  • Vastum, Goetia at the Wood Shop
  • Clem Snide, Abe Partridge at ​Mercury Lounge
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • Sydney Dalessi, Mallaigh Ashton, Caitlin Gilroy, April Gloom at Purgatory
  • Izzy Raye, Freyja, Madeleine McQueen, Mer Marcum at Arlene’s Grocery
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 8

  • Snow Patrol, Sorcha Richardson at Brooklyn Paramount
  • The War & Treaty at Irving Plaza
  • YTB Fatt, Fox BD, Trap Dickey, Screwly G, HoodTrophy Bino at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Daryl Johns at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Thunder Jackson at Baby’s All Right
  • Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
  • Zebedee, Autodrone at Mercury Lounge
  • The Leah Tash Band, the Andrew Sheron Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Lady Di Mega Diva, NOTNORTH, the cliips, Corey Quinn at Arlene’s Grocery
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
  • NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 9

  • Deftones, the Mars Volta, Fleshwater at Madison Square Garden
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Justin Furstenfeld at Zankel Hall
  • 8Turn at the Town Hall
  • Mark Hoppus at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Stephan Moccio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Spits, Dirty Fences, Pyrex at Xanadu
  • Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Slim Jim Phantom, Belouis Some at Sony Hall
  • FACS, Activity, Blank Account at TV Eye
  • Gruff Rhys (solo) at le Poisson Rouge
  • Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
  • The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
  • Ripple AllStars at the Bitter End
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 10

  • Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Mario at Madison Square Garden
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Melissa Etheridge at the Capitol Theatre
  • Dwight Yoakam, the Mavericks at the Beacon Theatre
  • Johnnyswim, Micah Edwards at the Town Hall
  • Franz Ferdinand, Telescreens at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Mogwai, Brainiac, Ye Gods at Brooklyn Steel
  • Maddie & Tae, Just Jayne at Irving Plaza
  • Maoli at Webster Hall
  • Anxious, Ultra Q, Stateside at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Pity Party (Girls Club), Foxtide, Scotch Mist at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Michigan Rattlers at Drom
  • Marlon Williams at National Sawdust
  • Gary Bartz at le Poisson Rouge
  • Nanpa Basico at Racket NYC
  • Nektar, the Paul Bielatowicz Band at the Iridium
  • Taylor Mac at Pangea Cabaret Room
  • Anupam Shobhakar at Joe’s Pub
  • Teddy & the Roughriders at Skinny Dennis
  • Slow Joy, Flycatcher, NYM, Daze at Trans-Pecos
  • Ours at the Bowery Electric
  • John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at the Cutting Room
  • Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Jess Klein at the Bitter End
  • Miss Maybell & the Ragtime Romeos at Barbès
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues