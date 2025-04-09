Dashboard Confessional’s Pony Memories

Dashboard Confessional, live at The Stone Pony on April 2, 2018 – photographed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres for our Say It In Pictures column. Amazing night, even more amazing memories, and the most amazing band. With tomorrow being the the birthday of Dashboard’s frontman – our friend, Chris Carrabba – we thought we’d bring this gallery back to celebrate, honor, and reminisce. Plus, they never hit our website and were only in print, so they’re available here to explore and no longer print exclusive!

Photos by Kelsey Hunter Ayres