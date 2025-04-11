A Perfect Night With Disturbed, Daughtry, Nothing More in Philly

When your photographer wants to create a personal full-circle moment via professional avenues, and that moment also includes three of the greatest rock bands of today, you make sure to get that set up. It will always be worth it.

Thank you to all the bands, their teams, the venues, the fans, the photographers, and everyone in between on The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour. (In this specific case, though, we’re talking about Disturbed, Daughtry, Nothing More, Wells Fargo Center, the wild Philadelphia fans who sold out the show, and Anthony Cosentino on April 2.) Their tireless love for what they do makes sensational rock’n’roll nights like these go off without a hitch, and we are grateful for that and the ability to showcase a small part of what that looks like.

Nothing More

Daughtry

Disturbed

All photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino