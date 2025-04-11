Hannah Cohen Gets in Touch With ‘Earthstar Mountain’

Soothing, dreamy, glittering Hannah Cohen.

The lush sounds of folk singer Hannah Cohen are ethereal, they are soaked in the beauty of nature. Nature is where Hannah Cohen finds herself the most connected to her inner voice, and it is nature that made her music come to life. Her newest creation, Earthstar Mountain, showcases that, and it shows the rising star getting in touch with her softer side. The first song off the album, appropriately titled “Earthstar,” revels in the joy of original folk music, and it discusses love at its most vulnerable stages.

The singer dove deep into the writing and production of this album with the help of a few friends. She also found her soul within the surroundings of the Catskills, where the “Earthstar” music video was shot. Gorgeous visuals of the mountains coincide beautifully with her lyrics, which are an emotional love letter. It captures the “complexity of connection,” as the singer says.

The album was in the works for about three years. Now, after all the stages of creation, the album is joyously out in the world, and Cohen feels like it is no longer hers to keep, but to share. The singer-songwriter is no stranger to the music industry, having efforts that include 2012’s Child Bride, 2015’s Pleasure Boy, and 2019’s Welcome Home. Although it did take her time to put Earthstar Mountain together, it was worth the wait, and she’s glad to have it out.

Another single of hers, “Draggin’,” is a powerful anthem not only for women, but for just about anyone. Cohen stands up for an individual that seems to be dragged down by others as she sings, “Somebody say it / I’m not gonna be the only one / You know I love ya / but they’re draggin’ you down”. The upbeat tune is a departure from the rest of the album and is reminiscent of the nineties women’s rock movement of Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, and Paula Cole, just to name a few.

The Aquarian sat down with Hannah Cohen to discuss how she mastered her grounded artistry on Earthstar Mountain, how Rolling Stone declared the album one of the best indie albums of the year, and what she hopes for women in this industry.

.

What was it like roaming around and getting in touch with nature for the “Earthstar” video? Did you imagine and envision the video when writing the song?

The film was directed by my dear friend (and Catskills neighbor) CJ Harvey. We had the idea to shoot everything like a moving portrait, to create a picture that could stand on its own as a still image. The Earthstar video is essentially filming me in my everyday life when I’m outside. I make it a point to visit the creeks and waterfalls on most days. It’s a great reminder that everything is in motion and in the process of rot and repeat. I feel extremely lucky to be living in such a rural area in the Catskills, to have access to so much beauty. Nature surrounds us in every direction you look.

The video also shows a glimpse of winter, but was it mostly shot during summer?

Yes, we shot mostly in the summer and fall, and a little in the spring, as well (icicles thawing on a pine tree). There’s a few shots of deep winter, but mostly the verdant seasons.

The song dives into relationships. That is especially obvious in the lyric, “Thinking I know you so well… you changed.” Can you tell me more about the inspiration behind the song?

I think the song is about the complexity of connection, the risk and vulnerability of love.

You teamed up with Sufjan Stevens, Sean Mullins, Clairo, among others for this. What were those experiences like?

Being able to work with my close friends and connect through music brings me my greatest source of happiness.

Rolling Stone declared your album “one of the best indie releases of the year.” What are your feelings behind the album?

For the past few years, I’ve been sitting on these songs, waiting to finally share this music. It feels a little bit like empty nesters syndrome since releasing the record. In a way, I miss the secret world Sam Evian (producer) and I created now that the songs are free and they have a life of their own. However, it’s a gift to see the songs through other people’s eyes.

“Draggin’” is another great tune. It’s pretty upbeat compared to some of the other songs on the album. Which do you prefer to put together to create? I assume you do not want to get pigeonholed for your slower songs.

My sonic world is always vacillating between the two. I think I’ll always swim in that slower realm, but who knows – I’ve been threatening a disco record for a long time.

I love the fact that you created a song called ‘the beach,’ but titled it in Italian – “Una Spiaggia.”

The song acts like an interlude on Earthstar Mountain and is actually a cover of Ennio Moricone’s “Una Spiaggia a Mezzogiorno” from the 1969 thriller/suspense film Vergogna schifosi.

Do you think there’s another female-fronted rock revolution around the corner? We had Lilith Fair in the nineties with Paula Cole and Sarah McLachlan. Thoughts?

I would love to see it. It certainly feels like there’s a shift.

VISIT HANNAH COHEN’S WEBSITE FOR TICKETS TO SEE HER ON TOUR, INCLUDING AT UNION POOL IN NYC ON APRIL 15 & 16!