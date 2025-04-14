Must-See Mid-April Concerts in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, April 14
- Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet at le Poisson Rouge
- Bandits on the Run at the Bowery Electric
- Ava Trepack, Blair Lamb, Maddie Pizzarelli at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- The Joe Taino Group at Arthur’s Tavern
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, April 15
- The Brothers at Madison Square Garden
- Ana Tijoux at David Geffen Hall
- AWOLNATION, Bryce Fox at Irving Plaza
- Knox, the Wldlfe at Webster Hall
- Lil Skies, Lil Gnar at the Gramercy Theatre
- Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge
- The Lil Smokies, Danno Simpson at Mercury Lounge
- Corridor, Robber Robber at Elsewhere Zone One
- Hannah Cohen at Union Pool
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Kyra Baskin, mango dreamgirl, PAULA T, Jaxx Michele at Arlene’s Grocery
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC
Wednesday, April 16
- The Brothers at Madison Square Garden
- Heart, Lucinda Williams at Radio City Music Hall
- Dweezil Zappa at the Town Hall
- Denzel Curry, Kenny Mason, 454, CLIP at Terminal 5
- Yukimi at Irving Plaza
- Cold, the Haunt, University Drive at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nightly, Will Linley, Brooke Alexx at Webster Hall
- Free Throw, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Everyone Asked About You, Birthday Girl DC at le Poisson Rouge
- The Mystery Lights, Levitation Room, Evolfo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hannah Cohen at Union Pool
- Music for Enophiles, Count Zero, Dream Prescription at the Bowery Electric
- Gareth.T at Racket NYC
- Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
- Jason Ewald at the 11th St. Bar
- Torture & the Desert Spiders, Long, Star’s Revenge at Mercury Lounge
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 17
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, St. Vincent at Barclays Center
- Bright Eyes, Cursive at Brooklyn Paramount
- Tyga at Irving Plaza
- Ty Segall (solo acoustic), Mikal Cronin (solo) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Static Dress, Soul Blind at the Meadows
- Taylor Mac at Pangea Cabaret Room
- BabyJake at Elsewhere Zone One
- Worry Club at Baby’s All Right
- Gus Baldwin & the Sketch at the Bowery Electric
- Two-Man Giant Squid at the Sultan Room
- The Mike Stern Band at the Bitter End
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gary Wright at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion