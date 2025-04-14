Home
A man looks to the right while pointing his finger. He has dark hair slicked back and is speaking into a microphone. The background is black, a dark stage.
Nick Cave at the Kings Theatre on 10/6/23 / Everynight Charley

Must-See Mid-April Concerts in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, April 14

  • Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet at le Poisson Rouge
  • Bandits on the Run at the Bowery Electric
  • Ava Trepack, Blair Lamb, Maddie Pizzarelli at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • The Joe Taino Group at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 15

  • The Brothers at Madison Square Garden
  • Ana Tijoux at David Geffen Hall
  • AWOLNATION, Bryce Fox at Irving Plaza
  • Knox, the Wldlfe at Webster Hall
  • Lil Skies, Lil Gnar at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Lil Smokies, Danno Simpson at Mercury Lounge
  • Corridor, Robber Robber at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Hannah Cohen at Union Pool
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Kyra Baskin, mango dreamgirl, PAULA T, Jaxx Michele at Arlene’s Grocery
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
  • NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 16

  • The Brothers at Madison Square Garden
  • Heart, Lucinda Williams at Radio City Music Hall
  • Dweezil Zappa at the Town Hall
  • Denzel Curry, Kenny Mason, 454, CLIP at ​Terminal 5
  • Yukimi at Irving Plaza
  • Cold, the Haunt, University Drive at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Nightly, Will Linley, Brooke Alexx at Webster Hall
  • Free Throw, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Everyone Asked About You, Birthday Girl DC at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Mystery Lights, Levitation Room, Evolfo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hannah Cohen at Union Pool
  • Music for Enophiles, Count Zero, Dream Prescription at the Bowery Electric
  • Gareth.T at Racket NYC
  • Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
  • Jason Ewald at the 11th St. Bar
  • Torture & the Desert Spiders, Long, Star’s Revenge at Mercury Lounge
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 17

  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, St. Vincent at Barclays Center
  • Bright Eyes, Cursive at Brooklyn Paramount
  • Tyga at Irving Plaza
  • Ty Segall (solo acoustic), Mikal Cronin (solo) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Static Dress, Soul Blind at the Meadows
  • Taylor Mac at Pangea Cabaret Room
  • BabyJake at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Worry Club at Baby’s All Right
  • Gus Baldwin & the Sketch at the Bowery Electric
  • Two-Man Giant Squid at the Sultan Room
  • The Mike Stern Band at the Bitter End
  • The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gary Wright at Terra Blues
  • T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion