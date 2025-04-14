Must-See Mid-April Concerts in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, April 14

Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet at le Poisson Rouge

Bandits on the Run at the Bowery Electric

Ava Trepack, Blair Lamb, Maddie Pizzarelli at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

The Joe Taino Group at Arthur’s Tavern

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, April 15

The Brothers at Madison Square Garden

Ana Tijoux at David Geffen Hall

AWOLNATION, Bryce Fox at Irving Plaza

Knox, the Wldlfe at Webster Hall

Lil Skies, Lil Gnar at the Gramercy Theatre

Dave Hill at le Poisson Rouge

The Lil Smokies, Danno Simpson at Mercury Lounge

Corridor, Robber Robber at Elsewhere Zone One

Hannah Cohen at Union Pool

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

Kyra Baskin, mango dreamgirl, PAULA T, Jaxx Michele at Arlene’s Grocery

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

NY Blues Rockets at Sour Mouse NYC

Wednesday, April 16

The Brothers at Madison Square Garden

Heart, Lucinda Williams at Radio City Music Hall

Dweezil Zappa at the Town Hall

Denzel Curry, Kenny Mason, 454, CLIP at ​Terminal 5

Yukimi at Irving Plaza

Cold, the Haunt, University Drive at the Gramercy Theatre

Nightly, Will Linley, Brooke Alexx at Webster Hall

Free Throw, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Everyone Asked About You, Birthday Girl DC at le Poisson Rouge

The Mystery Lights, Levitation Room, Evolfo at the Bowery Ballroom

Hannah Cohen at Union Pool

Music for Enophiles, Count Zero, Dream Prescription at the Bowery Electric

Gareth.T at Racket NYC

Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club

Jason Ewald at the 11th St. Bar

Torture & the Desert Spiders, Long, Star’s Revenge at Mercury Lounge

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 17