Snow Patrol’s Beautiful Night In Brooklyn

On April 8, Snow Patrol returned to New York for a sold-out show at the stunning Brooklyn Paramount. The performance was visually something to behold, and the sounds of this band filled the acoustics of the room with ease. It was ambiance galore, comfort and passion on display to boot. Snow Patrol played 17 songs, appropriately opening with 2008’s “Take Back the City,” which a fan created a sign for and about. “I love this city tonight, I love this city always,” it reads, referencing the iconic song from the indie rock group’s catalog, and highlighting the adoration for The City That Never Sleeps that hosted the band on this night. (See that fan, sign, and image below, alongside the other exhilarating, glittering photographs taken by the outstanding Ehud Lazin.)

Gorgeous, glowing, and fueled by/filled with love; this is a night with Snow Patrol:

Bonus! Supporting act: Sorcha Richardson

