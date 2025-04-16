BK Welcomed a Fun & Unfiltered Franz Ferdinand

Glasgow’s premier rock group performing live at the newly revamped Brooklyn Paramount?

Of course we were there!

With Telescreens as the supporting act and Franz Ferdinand playing 16 of their best post-punk songs with an additional five-track encore, this concert on April 10 was for all the marbles. We’re only halfway through the rainy spring month, but this might be the best show we catch in the entirety of April. Sure, it’s too early to tell, but Franz Ferdinand is some 23 years into their whirlwind career and still depicting true meaning of art through guitar-driven rock music and high-energy performances. If you saw them when they broke through into the mainstream stream two decades ago or you saw them last week, you left the venue feeling like starting a garage band with your mates is the cure to anything and everything.

Put your hands up if you think that is how you bring rock to the masses.

Franz Ferdinand

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Telescreens

Photos by Ehud Lazin