Rant ‘N’ Roll: Five Discoveries

Producer Marc Free and PosiTone Records have Unleashed trombonist-composer-educator Altin Sencalar’s amazing new album on an unsuspecting public. The 10 tracks span the gamut from Samba, Salsa, Mambo, Bolero, and R&B, all within a post-bop prog-jazz format. Unleashed has a plethora of unique players with a whirlwind of sound: besides Altin’s ‘bone, the swirling mists of tenor sax, clarinet, flute, alto sax, soprano sax, vibraphone, bass, and drums anchor the proceedings deep in the Earth to the point where each track is a revelation. The highlight has to be his 7:54 reworking of Eric Dolphy’s 1961 “17 West,” making the late avant-garde pioneer’s music more listenable than it ever was. He also makes a dead cow like “Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise” from 1928 come back to life again (no small feat). Sencalar came out of Texas, got his Masters in Michigan, and staked his claim to jazz superiority in New York City. He’s right up there now with the best of the ‘bone men.
Talk about a late bloomer! Lightkeeper (Zoho Records) by Juan Perea, is the 68-year old’s debut, and it’s a doozy. His pianistics recall McCoy Tyner (whom he tributes in the seven minutes of “Tyner Tune”) and Lyle Mays of Pat Metheny’s group (check his 8:08 “Lyle Style”). The studio is comprised of members of the bands of Chick Corea, John McLaughlin, Brecker Brothers, Al Di Meola, Miles Davis, and Billy Cobham. He takes Tito Puente’s 1962 cha-cha, “Oye Como Va,” and does it twice: once as a 6:19 “radio edit” and once as an all-out spectacular jam of 9:22. (I bet Carlos Santana – who made it into a huge hit in 1971 – would love it.) With eight tracks in just under an hour, Lightkeeper swings with post-bop smart. This Chicago law professor may have to take a leave-of-absence from Loyola to tour!
The nine original tracks in 64 minutes as performed in 2023 Germany by Switzerland’s resident genius sax man, Christoph Irniger, and his amazing Pilgrim quintet, make Human Intelligence Live (Intakt) an adventure. With some tracks freely improvised – spontaneous composition! – and others notated, the journey starts with “Hendrix.” (Check out guitarist Dave Gisler’s spiraling solo.) These guys have been playing together for the last 15 years, thus their chemistry is as intuitive as it is second-nature. “The Kraken,” is under two minutes and “Calling The Spirits” is over 14 minutes. This is an album to lose one’s self within. There’s new things to discover with each new listen.
The Consumption: A Tragic Folktale in Six Parts (self-released) by Dr. Purgatory has traces of French classical composer Maurice Ravel [1875-1937]. Dr. Purgatory is David Riddel, a Canadian composer-guitarist whose septet – violin, alto sax, flute, bass clarinet, piano, bass, and drums – fleshes out his vision beautifully. “Everything I compose is essentially influenced by Bjork’s 2001 Vespertine album,” says Riddel. The album comes complete with a 40-page mythological book. All 10 tracks are original: the jazz, the folkloric strains, and especially the mysterious soundtrack-type music, which goes well with the book (a book influenced by the notorious Aleister Crowley).
Server Farm (Irabbagast Records), by Jon Irabagon, is the forward-thinking Chicago saxophonist-composer-producer’s take on Artificial Intelligence. His audacious electro-acoustic double-quintet of 10 players incorporates his tenor and soprano sax with post-production effects on five crazy-sick adventurous tracks utilizing violin, voice, trumpet, flugelhorn, guitar (2), keyboards, bass (2), drums, vibraphone, and electronics in a circuitous ride inspired by John Coltrane, Carla Bley, and Charlie Haden. The highlight has to be the 14-minute “Singularities.” Dig that sax at the break! Starting with a unison trip from all 10 cats, it becomes messy (on purpose). “Graceful Exit” reeks of Ellingtonia, but with an overarching sense of foreboding. As Jon says, “I wanted there to be beauty even with the sense of impending doom. Beauty, humor, darkness and insanity are all part of it.”