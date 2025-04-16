Rant ‘N’ Roll: Five Discoveries

Producer Marc Free and PosiTone Records have Unleashed trombonist-composer-educator Altin Sencalar’s amazing new album on an unsuspecting public. The 10 tracks span the gamut from Samba, Salsa, Mambo, Bolero, and R&B, all within a post-bop prog-jazz format. Unleashed has a plethora of unique players with a whirlwind of sound: besides Altin’s ‘bone, the swirling mists of tenor sax, clarinet, flute, alto sax, soprano sax, vibraphone, bass, and drums anchor the proceedings deep in the Earth to the point where each track is a revelation. The highlight has to be his 7:54 reworking of Eric Dolphy’s 1961 “17 West,” making the late avant-garde pioneer’s music more listenable than it ever was. He also makes a dead cow like “Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise” from 1928 come back to life again (no small feat). Sencalar came out of Texas, got his Masters in Michigan, and staked his claim to jazz superiority in New York City. He’s right up there now with the best of the ‘bone men.